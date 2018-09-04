COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Badgers fall to No. 5 in AP poll, Buckeyes No. 4
No. 11 LSU and No. 12 Virginia Tech made the biggest jumps in the first Associated Press college football poll of the regular season while No. 4 Ohio State leapfrogged No. 5 Wisconsin after a week in which most off the top teams were unchallenged.
Alabama remained No. 1 with a blowout of Louisville, and No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Georgia held their spots in the poll released Tuesday. The Crimson Tide received 48 first-place votes, Clemson had 12 and Wisconsin had one. The Buckeyes are just four points ahead of the Badgers and only nine points ahead of No. 6 Oklahoma.
LSU, which was ranked No. 25 in the preseason, moved up 14 spots after beating Miami 33-17 in one of four games that matched ranked teams. The Hurricanes dropped from No. 8 to No. 22. Virginia Tech won 24-3 at Florida State and moved up eight spots.
The Seminoles fell out of the rankings after being 19th. Texas, which was No. 23 in the preseason poll, didn’t receive any votes in the latest poll.
No. 4 Ohio State moved up a spot after scoring 77 points against Oregon State. Auburn jumped two spots to No. 7 after beating Washington.
NASCAR
Furniture Row Racing closing a year after title
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Saying it cannot find enough funding to remain competitive, Furniture Row Racing announced Tuesday it will close its doors at the end of season, one year after Martin Truex Jr. won the maverick Colorado-based team its first NASCAR championship. Team owner Barney Visser said it was a painful decision but “the numbers just don’t add up.”
“I would have to borrow money to continue as a competitive team and I’m not going to do that,” Visser said.
Visser, a 69-year-old Denver native, owns one of the largest family-owned home furnishing and bedding retailers in the country. He suffered a heart attack two weeks before last year’s season finale and was not able to attend Truex’s title-clinching race or the championship celebration. Visser had previously said he would not shut down the team, but reversed his decision with just 11 races remaining this season.
“I had a wake-up call last year and while I feel great, I need to make the best decisions that will have an impact on myself and my family,” Visser said.
TENNIS
Federer stunned by Millman
NEW YORK — Roger Federer served poorly. He volleyed poorly. Closed out sets poorly, too. And now he’s gone, beaten at the U.S. Open by an opponent ranked outside the top 50 for the first time in his illustrious career.
Looking slow and tired on a sweltering night in Arthur Ashe Stadium, the No. 2-seeded Federer double-faulted 10 times, failed to convert a trio of set points and lost 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (3) in the fourth round to John Millman in a match that began Monday and concluded at nearly 1 a.m. on Tuesday.
To Federer, it was all about the heat and the humidity. With the temperature in the 80s, even with the sun down, and the humidity at about 75 percent, he was unable to summon his usual verve.
“Was just one of those nights where, I guess, I felt I couldn’t get air. There was no circulation at all. I don’t know, for some reason I just struggled in the conditions tonight. It’s one of the first times it’s happened to me,” the 37-year-old Federer said.
It’s only the second time in Federer’s past 14 appearances at the U.S. Open that he’s lost before the quarterfinals. He is, after all, a five-time champion at the tournament, part of his men’s-record haul of 20 Grand Slam titles.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Pitino says coaching days are over
NEW YORK — Rick Pitino knows his coaching days are most likely behind him. He still wants to be involved in basketball, where he’s spent a lifetime.
“I think my time has passed, I really do,” Pitino said of coaching again on Tuesday from the headquarters of The Associated Press. “I’m young. I’m physically very young and mentally very young. I just think there are a lot of young reporters out there that won’t let it go. The moment I’m hired, ‘Why didn’t school X look at this’?”
It’s been nearly a year since Pitino was fired from Louisville after the school acknowledged it’s men’s program was being investigated as part of a federal corruption inquiry. He wrote a book “Pitino: My Story” to tell his side of the events that led to his ouster from the school where he coached for 16 years and led to a national title in 2013 that was vacated because of the scandals.
Pitino’s book is partly a memoir of his time coaching at Providence, the Knicks, the Celtics, Kentucky and Louisville. It also focuses on three aspects of the past few years, the 2015 sex scandal, the 2017 FBI investigation into the influence of shoe companies in college basketball and his eventual dismissal at Louisville.
GYMNASTICS
Perry quits as president of USA Gymnastics
USA Gymnastics turned to an outsider when it tasked Kerry Perry to steer the embattled organization through the fallout of the Larry Nassar scandal.
Perry, who had no background in the sport when she was hired as president and CEO last November, stressed her focus would be “on creating an environment of empowerment where all have a strong voice and we are dedicated every single day to athlete safety.”
Yet too often during her nine months on the job — a brief tenure that ended Tuesday when Perry resigned amid pressure from the United States Olympic Committee — it was Perry’s voice that was missing.
While the former marketing and communications executive spoke frequently in buzzwords — the use of “empowerment” during her introductory press conference was a sign of things to come during the rare occurrence when Perry did make a public appearance — she struggled to get a handle on the scope of the damage inflicted by Nassar.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.