NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
Loggers hold on against Bucks
WATERLOO, Iowa — The La Crosse Loggers allowed two runs to score in the bottom of the ninth inning but held on for an 8-6 Northwoods League win over the Waterloo Bucks on Thursday.
Harrison Freed was 3-for-5, and Korey Lee drove in four runs for the Loggers (36-27 overall, 19-9 second half), who scored four runs in the first inning and three more in the fourth.
Lalo Porras started for La Crosse and pitched six innings. He allowed one earned run on five hits and four walks while striking out four.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
OSU closes ranks during probe
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State closed ranks around the rollout of its football season as the university investigates whether coach Urban Meyer failed to report domestic abuse allegations, a scandal hitting a school already accused of not facing up to sexual misconduct allegations against a sports doctor.
The Buckeyes planned to open their first football practice Friday without Meyer, who was put on administrative leave during the probe and also suspended from an endorsement deal by restaurant chain Bob Evans. It’s not clear how restrictive the paid leave will be for the coach set to earn $7.6 million for the season after getting a raise this year.
Ohio State officials declined comment Thursday beyond barring reporters from practices and saying they would decide by Monday when to allow coaches and players to speak to media. Co-offensive coordinator Ryan Day was named acting head coach.
“Due to the ongoing investigation, football coaches and student-athletes will not be available for interviews until further notice and all practices will be closed,” Ohio State spokesman Jerry Emig said in an email.
Meyer’s future with one of the most storied programs in college football depends on how he managed allegations that Buckeyes assistant and recruiting coordinator Zach Smith abused his ex-wife, Courtney Smith — answering the questions of what Meyer knew and when.
GOLF
Lefty, Woods confirm match
AKRON, Ohio — Phil Mickelson confirmed a report that an exhibition match against Tiger Woods is set for Thanksgiving weekend in Las Vegas.
Those are about all the details he had.
Golf.com reported last month that Woods and Mickelson, who have combined for 19 majors, 122 victories on the PGA Tour and 90 years on earth, were contemplating a winner-take-all $10 million match.
ESPN said it would be at Shadow Creek on Thanksgiving weekend. Woods says he had nothing more to add. “We haven’t signed anything. Nothing’s confirmed.”
The ESPN report early Thursday did not mention prize money, corporate support or television details.
Woods and Mickelson played a practice round together at the Masters, were in the same group at The Players Championship and played a nine-hole practice round on Wednesday at Firestone. They have the most PGA Tour titles of players from their generation, though they never competed on the back nine with a major championship at stake except for the 2001 Masters and 2002 U.S. Open, both won by Woods.
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Manziel set for first start
MONTREAL — Johnny Manziel will make his first Canadian Football League start Friday night when the Montreal Alouettes face the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the team the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner began his comeback with.
He last saw regular-season action with the NFL’s Cleveland Browns in a 17-13 loss to Kansas City on Dec. 27, 2015.
“I’m hoping to come in and just provide above average, solid quarterback play and give us something consistent week in and week out,” Manziel said Thursday. “I don’t feel I need to come up here and completely light everything on fire and throw for 500 yards a game and do this and do that. I just want to come in and be a solid starter, eliminate turnovers and hopefully make some plays when needed. I feel I can contribute that for sure. I feel our offense is ready to go out and execute.”
Hit by a series of quarterback injuries, Montreal traded for Manziel two ago weeks ago, and the former Texas A&M star backed up Vernon Aadms last week in a home loss to Edmonton. After going 21 of 32 for 168 yards and a touchdown in two exhibition games for Hamilton, Manziel watched starter Jeremiah Masoli play the first five regular-season games.
“What defense does John know better than any other defense in the league?” said first-year Montreal coach Mike Sherman, the former Green Bay coach and GM who lured Manziel to Texas A&M when he coached the Aggies. “He played against (Hamilton) every day (in practice). He’ll have to start eventually and he’ll have some growing pains. He’s not going out there with any expectations. He’s going out there to do a good job moving the football for us and I believe he’ll do that.”
The Alouettes are 1-5 and have won just once in 17 games going back a year.
“If we win this game we’re back to where we want to be, even after the mishaps that we had at the start of the season,” Manziel said. “It’s a great opportunity for us. We’re in a division that is a little down and that’s good for us because we can capitalize on that and maybe get on a bit of a winning streak and put ourselves in contention to get in the playoffs.”
