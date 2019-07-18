NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
Loggers knock off Express
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Cody Jefferis hit an RBI single, and JT Schwartz followed it with a two-run double during a three-run seventh inning that highlighted the La Crosse Loggers’ 5-3 Northwoods League victory over the Eau Claire Express on Thursday.
The Loggers (25-24 overall, 8-5 second half) scored their first two runs in the fourth inning, when Tony Bullard scored on a wild pitch, and Ryan Holgate hit his ninth home run of the season.
Bullard and Holgate were both 2-for-4 for La Crosse, which is tied with Eau Claire for second place in the Great Plains East Division. Duluth (22-27, 9-4) holds the second-half lead.
Tyler Shingledecker pitched five innings with three strikeouts and two walks for the Loggers. He also allowed five hits in picking up the win. Steve Bowley, Matthew Richey, Mark Sellers and Jared Freilich finished off the victory, but Freilich walked in two runs in the ninth before getting the final out.
NBA
T-wolves sign Reid to deal
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves have signed rookie center Naz Reid to a multiyear contract, upgrading the two-way deal they initially gave him before a strong performance for the team’s entry in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
The new contract, completed Thursday, all but ensures that Reid will be on the regular-season roster, after going undrafted out of LSU.
The 6-foot-10, 250-pound Reid averaged 11.9 points and 5.4 rebounds in 18.6 minutes over seven summer league games against other clubs largely composed of rookies and second-year players. The Timberwolves’ team reached the championship game.
Reid averaged 13.6 points and a team-high 7.2 rebounds in his lone season at LSU, which reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
NFL
Suit over ‘no-call’ can proceed
NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana judge won’t stop a lawsuit against the NFL over the playoff “no-call” that led to the Rams beating the Saints and advancing to the 2019 Super Bowl.
State Civil District Court Judge Nicole Sheppard ruled Thursday in the damage suit filed by attorney Antonio LeMon.
LeMon says that means Commissioner Roger Goodell and game officials can be questioned in depositions. The officials failed to call either pass interference or roughness penalties when a Rams player leveled a Saints receiver with a helmet-to-helmet hit at a crucial point in the NFC title game. A lawyer for the NFL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
LeMon says he and three others filed the lawsuit to get at the truth of what happened in the game.
GOLF
Daly draws crowd in Kentucky
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — When the opening round of the PGA Barbasol Championship got underway at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville on Thursday, it didn’t take long to identify the day’s main attraction.
Two-time major champion and five-time PGA Tour winner John Daly began the day on hole No. 1 with a sizable fan following that grew into a rowdy crowd by the time he parred No. 18 to finish the day with a 1-under 71.
J.T. Poston shot a 10-under 62 to take the first-round lead. Poston birdied six of the first eight holes at rain-softened Keene Trace, bogeyed the par-3 ninth and added five more birdies on the back nine for his lowest score on the PGA Tour.
Coming down the back nine, more spectators attached themselves to the group following Daly on every hole. They spoke to each other in hushed tones about his lively outfit (a pair of colorful patchwork pants), his apparent continued love for chain smoking cigarettes on the course, and the booming tee shots he seemed to reproduce on every hole.
Two of those fans who spent their day trailing the enigmatic character who zipped around the course in a golf cart (Daly suffers from arthritis in his knee and entered the Barbasol after British Open officials denied his request to use a cart) were 24-year old Michael Tarbet and his father-in-law, 53-year-old Lewis Grounds.
Tarbet invited Grounds to the Barbasol after receiving a pair of tickets from a friend, and he earned plenty of goodwill in the process.
“He’s my new favorite son right now,” Grounds said.
Grounds was born and raised in Arkansas but has lived in Lexington for the last 12 years. Grounds said he’s long been a fan of Daly, who played at Arkansas in college.
Early on Thursday, Daly provided an example of the erratic play for which he’s become known in recent years. He shot out of the gate with back-to-back birdies. After parring hole No. 3, he blasted a 326-yard drive on No. 4, but ended up with a triple bogey. On the par-5 No. 5 hole, he followed up another huge drive and a beautiful iron shot by running in a 48-foot chip for eagle.
