HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Malecek 30th at Nike Nationals
PORTLAND — The start of Saturday’s Nike National race wasn’t what Onalaska High School junior Kora Malecek wanted. The mud, the pushing and shoving for position made for a crazy stretch as the top runners in the country competed on a muddy and slippery course.
Malecek, the reigning WIAA Division 1 state champion, was aiming to finish among the top 20. But even though she crossed the finish line 30th in a field of 201 with a time of 18 minutes, 23 seconds, Malecek got a lot out of the race. The winner, New York’s Katelyn Tuohy, completed the race in 17:18.4.
“The beginning was crazy,” she said. “The only way I can describe it is sort of violent. The first 200 meters was crazy. I got spiked, and I was surrounded by people just pushing and pushing.
“Once I got out of that, I just wanted to keep going forward.”
Malecek estimated she was somewhere around 60th place after the opening scrum. He focus then became improving her position.
“It wasn’t like I had a really good kick at any point,” she said. “It was really muddy, and you felt like you were sliding while going up hills. When we got to level ground, I just tried to catch one person at a time.”
Malecek, whose white running uniform transitioned to brown during the competition, enjoyed the competitive racing, though.
“Sometimes I think I just get too used to being able to run away from people,” Malecek said. “But I really like this because I see it as the challenge it is. If I can fight to catch this group or that person, even if it’s not for first place, I see it as a win for me.
“I see it as a way to keep getting tougher and stronger.”
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Onalaska boys open with victory
MOUNT HOREB, Wis. — Senior guard Dakota Mannel scored a tem-high 19 points as the Onalaska High School boys basketball team dominated the second half to open the season with a 73-45 victory over Mount Horeb on Saturday.
Carson Arenz added 13 points, Tyrell Stuttley 10, and Evan Gamoke hit three 3-pointers to add nine for the Hilltoppers, whose halftime lead was just 27-24.
CALEDONIA 81, MARANATHA CHRISTIAN 64: The Warriors were led by sophomore Eli King’s 24 points to win a game played at Hopkins. Noah King added 21 points and made three 3-pointers during a 19-point second half.
Caledonia (2-0) also received 11 points a piece from Austin Klug, who made three 3s, and Jackson Koepke, who scored all of his points in the first half.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Westby fourth at Reedsburg
REEDSBURG, Wis. — The Westby High School wrestling team was fourth, while the Logan/Central team placed seventh at the Reedsburg Duals on Saturday. The Norsemen beat River Valley 48-30 and Monona Grove/McFarland 45-27 while losing duals to Riverdale, Reedsburg and Lancaster.
Trevor Lemke, wrestling at both 132 and 138, won all five of his matches and finished all of them by pin. Connor Vatland won all four of his matches at 182 but lost in overtime the one time he jumped up to 195.
Logan/Central also won two duals, beating Wisconsin Dells 45-33 and Monona Grove/McFarland 48-36.
ELLSWORTH INVITATIONAL: Sparta was eighth and received fourth-place finishes from Vince Polhamus (138), Kelten Pfaff (170) and Madden Connelly (220).
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Eagles fall twice in duals
The UW-La Crosse wrestling team hosted a dual tournament at Mitchell Hall on Saturday and came away with a 37-9 loss at the hands of Loras (Iowa) and a 25-15 defeat to Coe (Iowa).
Grant Zamin was La Crosse’s only double winner after getting a 7-5 decision over Loras’ Brandon Murray and taking care of Coe’s Gabe Fiser by technical fall at 157 pounds. Sawyer Sarbacker had the Eagles’ only pin of the day against Loras’ Jacob Hiles at 125.