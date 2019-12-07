HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Malecek 30th at Nike Nationals

PORTLAND — The start of Saturday’s Nike National race wasn’t what Onalaska High School junior Kora Malecek wanted. The mud, the pushing and shoving for position made for a crazy stretch as the top runners in the country competed on a muddy and slippery course.

Malecek, the reigning WIAA Division 1 state champion, was aiming to finish among the top 20. But even though she crossed the finish line 30th in a field of 201 with a time of 18 minutes, 23 seconds, Malecek got a lot out of the race. The winner, New York’s Katelyn Tuohy, completed the race in 17:18.4.

“The beginning was crazy,” she said. “The only way I can describe it is sort of violent. The first 200 meters was crazy. I got spiked, and I was surrounded by people just pushing and pushing.

“Once I got out of that, I just wanted to keep going forward.”

Malecek estimated she was somewhere around 60th place after the opening scrum. He focus then became improving her position.