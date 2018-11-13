MLB
Melvin, Snitker named managers of the year
Oakland A’s manager Bob Melvin and Atlanta Braves skipper Brian Snitker were named the 2018 Managers of the Year by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America on Tuesday night.
Melvin bested Alex Cora (Red Sox) and Kevin Cash (Rays) to take home the American League honors, while Snitker topped Craig Counsell (Brewers) and Bud Black (Rockies) in the National League.
Melvin is no stranger to the BBWAA Manager of the Year honor, having won it with the D-backs in 2007 and the A’s in ‘12. But he did something very strange in 2018, guiding the club with the sport’s lowest Opening Day payroll to the postseason. The A’s were the first team on record to achieve that financial feat.
Oakland’s 97-win season and AL Wild Card Game entry was even more amazing when you consider that the entire Opening Day rotation was erased by injury over the course of the year, forcing the club to dole out impactful innings to veteran such as Edwin Jackson, Brett Anderson and Trevor Cahill. The 57-year-old Melvin’s leadership was a steady presence amid the mixing, matching and revision it took to get the A’s back to the postseason stage for the fourth time in the past seven years but the first since 2014. The A’s won 22 more games in 2018 than they had in ‘17.
Melvin, who was named the Sporting News AL Manager of the Year last month, is just the eighth manager to earn this award at least three times, joining four-time winners Bobby Cox and Tony La Russa and three-time victors Dusty Baker, Jim Leyland, Lou Piniella, Buck Showalter and Joe Maddon.
NFL
Bell refuses to sign tag
PITTSBURGH — Le’Veon Bell’s patience on the football field sets him apart.
In a game built on chaos, the star running back rarely hurries or makes hasty decisions.
His ability to put his hand on the back of an offensive lineman while waiting for the hole to open — much like a child sticking close to a parent in a crowded store — helps him make the remarkably difficult at times look remarkably easy.
His career at a crossroads partly of his own making, Bell will have to rely on that patience now more than ever after the two-time All-Pro declined to sign his one-year, $14.4 million franchise tender with the Pittsburgh Steelers by Tuesday’s deadline, making him ineligible to play for the AFC North leaders or anyone else this season.
The unprecedented move sets Bell up for the potentially big-time payday he has long been searching when he becomes a free agent in the spring, provided there’s a team willing to splurge on one of the league’s more talented if mercurial players.
GAME MOVED FROM MEXICO CITY TO LOS ANGELES: The NFL moved the Rams’ Monday night showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs from Mexico City to Los Angeles on Tuesday due to the poor condition of the field at Azteca Stadium.
The league announced the extraordinary decision six days before one of the most-anticipated regular-season games of the year.
In a news release, the league said it determined that the recently re-sodded field at Mexico City’s historic stadium “does not meet NFL standards for playability and consistency, and will not meet those standards by next Monday.”
The Rams (9-1) will host the Chiefs (9-1) at the Coliseum instead.
The decision creates a morass of logistical concerns for the teams and for fans traveling to Mexico, and it disappoints thousands of fans eager to see a marquee matchup. But the league consulted with the players’ association and local officials before deciding it couldn’t risk the players’ health on a damaged field.
“The combination of a difficult rainy season and a heavy multi-event calendar of events at the stadium have resulted in significant damage to the field that presents unnecessary risks to player safety and makes it unsuitable to host an NFL game,” said Mark Waller, the NFL’s executive vice president of international. “As a result, we have determined that moving the game is the right decision, and one that we needed to announce now in order to allow our teams and fans to make alternate arrangements.”
Azteca officials changed the playing surface from natural grass to a hybrid in May, but the turf hasn’t been ideal for several months. Concern about the field grew in recent days when aerial photos of the stadium showed serious damage to the grass, particularly on the end of the stadium recently used for a major concert.
NBA
Warriors suspend Draymond Green
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Warriors All-Star forward Draymond Green has been suspended one game by Golden State for conduct detrimental to the team.
The Warriors made the announcement Tuesday, about four hours before they were set to host Atlanta, and said Green would serve the suspension against the Hawks. General manager Bob Myers was scheduled to address Green’s punishment before the game.
In the closing seconds of regulation during Monday’s 121-116 overtime loss on the road to the Clippers, Green secured a rebound and with Kevin Durant calling for the ball instead dribbled the length of the court into traffic and lost control as the Warriors failed to get a shot off. Durant was shown on camera visibly upset. The two got into it afterward, according to beat reporters on the scene.
