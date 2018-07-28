GOLF
Johnson forces first-place tie
OAKVILLE, Ontario — Top-ranked Dustin Johnson used a fast start and a late eagle to grab a share of the lead Saturday in the RBC Canadian Open.
Johnson shot a 7-under 65 at Glen Abbey to match Kevin Tway, Byeong Hun An and Whee Kim at 17-under 199.
“I like the golf course, I feel like my game’s in really good form, I’ve got a lot of confidence in it,” said Johnson, who tied for second at Glen Abbey in 2013 and 2016.
Johnson birdied the first three holes and five of the first six, then rebounded from two back-nine bogeys with a birdie-birdie-eagle run. He’s seeking his third victory of the season and 19th on the tour.
“I’m going to have to go out and play really well tomorrow,” Johnson said. “There’s definitely low numbers out here. There’s a lot of guys right around the lead and somebody’s going to go shoot low. Hopefully it’s me.”
Tway, the second-round leader, had a 68. He’s trying to win his first PGA Tour title in the event where father Bob Tway won the last of his tour titles 15 years ago.
“I looked (at the leaderboard) a little bit. He started off really hot,” Tway said about Johnson.
An shot 66, and Kim 67.
LIETZKE PASSES AWAY: Bruce Lietzke, the fun-loving, draw-hitting PGA Tour winner whose practice regime — or lack of one — spawned an often-told spoiled banana story, died Saturday of brain cancer. He was 67.
Lietzke’s family said he died at his Athens ranch.
With family, fishing and a large muscle car collection to tend to, the 13-time PGA Tour winner had little time or desire to tinker with a trusted swing that didn’t need tinkering — as the banana story hilariously illustrates. It started at the final event in 1984 when Lietzke told caddie Al Hansen that he wouldn’t touch his clubs again until the 1985 opener. The unbelieving Hansen put the banana in Lietzke’s golf bag as a test, only to discover the rotten fruit still there in January.
Lietzke played in the United States’ 1981 Ryder Cup victory in England, and finished second to John Daly in the 1991 PGA Championship. He won seven times on the senior tour, the last victory coming in the 2003 U.S. Senior Open at Inverness.
Lietzke is survived by wife Rose, son Stephen and daughter Christine.
AUTO RACING
Busch makes history in truck race
LONG POND, Pa. — Kyle Busch just loves to race, and that means that it’s not just drivers on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series have to be on notice during a race weekend.
In addition to a full Monster Energy schedule, Busch will often race in the accompanying Xfinity and/or Camping World Truck Series event.
On Saturday for the Gander Outdoors 150 Camping World race, Busch jumped into the No. 51 Cessna Toyota, which by the way is owned by Kyle Busch Motorsports, and made history.
Busch held off Erik Jones, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate in the Monster Energy series, and Daulton Sargent to record his 51st Trucks race and tie Hall of Fame driver Ron Hornaday Jr. for the most career victories on the NASCAR truck series.
“It’s awesome,” said Busch, the Monster Energy points leader who will drive in the Gander Outdoors 400 on Sunday but is not scheduled to race again in the trucks this season. “I can’t say enough about everybody at Kyle Busch Motorsports. Everyone with all the teams I have driven for that have got these win totals to where they are at.”
“This is a true test to all the hard work and dedication from my team. I just want to keep the winning going for Kyle Busch Racing whether is me in the truck or a different driver.”
Between the Monster Energy, Xfinity and Camping World disciplines, Busch now has 191 career NASCAR series victories.
BELL WINS XFINITY RACE: Christopher Bell made history Saturday at Iowa Speedway — even though nearly everything that could go against him did down the stretch.
Bell moved back out front in overtime to win a wild NASCAR Xfinity series race on Newton’s bull ring in Ames, Iowa, becoming the first series regular with three straight victories since Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 1999.
Coming off victories in Kentucky and New Hampshire, Bell led 94 of 257 laps. He broke a tie with Cup driver Kyle Larson for the series season victory lead with four.
“When it’s your day, it’s your day,” Bell said. “I’ll take them any way I can get them, man.”
Bell fell back to fourth in the first attempt at overtime before a red flag halted the race. He retook control in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 20 car, going low to beat Justin Allgaier —the winner of the June race at Iowa.
