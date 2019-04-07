COLLEGE BASEBALL
UW-L sweeps Platteville
The UW-La Crosse baseball team pulled off a 20-13, 11-1 doubleheader sweep of visiting UW-Platteville on Sunday.
The Eagles are 10-8 overall and 6-2 in the WIAC after their two latest victories.
La Crosse scored the last eight runs of the opener after the Pioneers took a 13-12 lead in the top of the seventh inning.
Tommy Nelson hit a two-run home run, and Nate Heili drove in two runs with a double during a six-run bottom of the seventh. Nelson added an RBI double in a two-run eighth.
The Eagles had 16 hits, and Brennan Schmidt was 4-for-6 with four runs scored. The Pioneers made seven errors in the first game.
Heili, Schmitt and Jake McClellan all had two hits for La Crosse in the second game. Heili drove in three runs, and the Eagles scored seven in the first three innings.
Garrett McGraw and Bryce Wesling combined on a four-hitter with McGraw pitching six innings, striking out eight, walking to and allowing the four hits before Wesling threw a scoreless seventh.
NBA
Rockets set record with 27 3s
HOUSTON — In a game that was decided by halftime, Houston’s prolific 3-point shooting added a little excitement in the last few minutes.
James Harden scored 30 points in just three quarters as the Rockets broke their NBA record by making 27 3-pointers in a 149-113 win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night.
Eric Gordon led the 3-point brigade by tying a career high with eight, Harden added five, P.J. Tucker had four and Danuel House three.
Gary Clark tied the record with a little over three minutes to play and Houston missed the next four before Austin Rivers broke it with 1:09 remaining. He crouched a bit and pointed at the Phoenix bench after the make as fans bellowed: “Threeeeeeee!”
“There was no choice,” Rivers deadpanned. “The ball was coming to me.”
He said he didn’t realize they were close to breaking the record until he heard the crowd yelling at them to take more 3s.
“I think it made it interesting especially toward the end,” Rivers said. “It made guys play for something else. When you’re up by like 35, 40 points that’s a lot of points.”
Houston has made 26 twice this season with the last time coming Tuesday at Sacramento.
GOLF
Conners wins in Texas
SAN ANTONIO — Corey Conners claimed his first PGA Tour victory and earned an invite to the Masters on Sunday, winning the Valero Texas Open less than a week after qualifying.
Conners only entered the tournament field Monday, and he’s the first golfer to win on the PGA Tour after qualifying on a Monday in nine years. He made three birdies in the final five holes, shooting a 6-under 66. He was 20-under for the tournament, winning by two shots over Charley Hoffman.
Next stop for Conners: Augusta, Ga., for next week’s Masters.
Hoffman, the 2016 Texas Open winner, shot 67 for 18-under on the weekend.
Ryan Moore closed with an 8-under 64, a shot off the course record, and was third at 17-under.
Si Woo Kim, The Players Championship winner in 2017, led the opening three rounds but dropped to a tie for fourth with Brian Stuard (15-under) after an even-par 72.
Conners, the 2014 U.S. Amateur runner-up, will play in his second Masters. Two of the top three finishers last year at Augusta missed the top 10 this week. Rickie Fowler was tied for 17th while 10 strokes back at 10-under with a final-round 69, and Jordan Spieth (72) was 7-under.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.