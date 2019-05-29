FUNDRAISER
Legion chicken and fish dinner
The La Crosse American Legion Post 52 baseball team will hold a chicken and fish dinner from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Post 52, located at the corner of Sixth and Market streets. Cost is $10 for batter fried or boiled fish or a fish/chicken combo meal. Cost is $9 for chicken wings or chicken tenders, and $6 for fish or chicken sandwich meal. Meal includes baked potato or fries, coleslaw, rolls, soup/salad/garlic bread, plus coffee or milk.
All proceeds benefit the La Crosse Post 52 American Legion baseball team.
TENNIS
Nadal, Federer advance in French Open
PARIS — King of clay Rafael Nadal and 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer were given workouts by German qualifiers, but both safely advanced in straight sets into the third round of the French Open on Wednesday.
Yannick Maden, ranked 114th, broke 11-time champion Nadal twice in a fiercely contested third set on a sunny afternoon on Court Suzanne Lenglen, before eventually succumbing 6-1, 6-2, 6-4, in 2 hours 9 minutes.
Shortly afterwards 144th-ranked Oscar Otte refused to be intimidated by the packed 15,000-seat Philippe Chatrier centre court and by Federer’s aura as he impressed with huge groundstrokes and big serves before losing 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.
Sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas also worked against Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien, fighting from 4-2 down in the fourth set in a 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 7-5 comeback victory.
The women’s draw, meanwhile, opened when big contender Kiki Bertens, the fourth-seeded 2016 semifinalist and recent Madrid winner, retired sick trailing 3-1 against Slovak Vikoria Kuzmova.
But 2016 champion Garbine Muguruza, 2018 runner-up Sloane Stephens and second seed Karolina Pliskova posted straight-set wins into round three.
GOLF
Woods shoots to tie Snead
DUBLIN, Ohio — Winning the Masters gave Tiger Woods his 15th major and allowed him to resume the pursuit of Jack Nicklaus and his 18 majors.
It moved him even closer to another record that Rory McIlroy believes should get more attention.
Woods now is at 81 career victories on the PGA Tour, one short of the official record — as official as the tour can determine — that Sam Snead set from 1936 to 1965.
“Especially this day and age, I think it’s more impressive than his major tally,” McIlroy said Wednesday ahead of the Memorial. “Eighty-two wins ... if you’re around for 20 years, that’s four a year, every year. It’s very, very impressive. I think if you’re winning multiple times a year, you’re doing pretty well. So to have the average that he’s had — eight-win seasons, nine-win seasons — if he does pass that record of Snead’s ... it’s almost more impressive than the 15.”
Woods is a five-time winner at the Memorial, and the most recent victory at Muirfield Village (2012) was significant because it was his 73rd title on the PGA Tour, which tied him with Nicklaus for second on the career list.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Duke’s Bolden staying in draft
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke center Marques Bolden is remaining in the NBA draft while Javin DeLaurier will return to the Blue Devils for his senior season.
Coach Mike Krzyzewski said Wednesday that Bolden received “some positive feedback” as he went through the draft evaluation process.
The 6-foot-11 Bolden averaged 5.3 points and 4.5 rebounds while starting 21 of 35 games during his junior season.
DeLaurier, who is 6-10, also considered turning pro. He averaged 3.8 points and 4.4 rebounds while making 16 starts last season.
