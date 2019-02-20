HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
WFCA All-Star rosters announced
The Central High School football team will have two players suit up for the North side in the Large Division All-Star game put on by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association on July 20.
Defensive back David Hayden and offensive lineman Alec Morris have both been selected to compete in the series of games at UW-Oshkosh.
Hayden and Morris are joined on their team by Sparta linebacker Bryce Edwards and Holmen linebacker Tate Grass. Holmen assistant coach Chad Wedan is part of the North Large’s coaching staff.
Aquinas defensive lineman Bryce Lee will suit up for the North Small team with his dad, Tom Lee, as one of its coaches.
West Salem’s Brendan Holt, G-E-T’s Gage Jessesski, Westby’s Ryan Daines, Prairie du Chien’s Gavin Gillitzer and Tyler Smock, Sparta’s McCarther Huebner and Melrose-Mindoro’s Hunter Kastenschmidt and Landon Lockington will all play for the South Small. Melrose-Mindoro’s Derrick Kneifl, Prairie du Chien’s Jason Thiry and Arcadia’s Jeff Wiseman are coaches on that team.
MLB
Sano shares how he injured his foot
SAN PEDRO DE MACORIS, Dominican Republic — A spilled drink, a crowd of jubilant people and metal stairs. Those are the culprits that are depriving the Twins of their starting third baseman for at least a week, Miguel Sano explained Wednesday morning.
There are a dozen stitches in Miguel Sano’s right heel, and protecting those, and the unusual horizontal laceration they are closing, will have Sano wearing a protective boot, rather than taking part in spring training drills, for 7-10 days. Some reports suggested the injury occurred on the diamond, but Sano clarified the circumstances on Wednesday.
Sano suffered the cut on the stairs leading to a stage in San Pedro de Macoris, near Sano’s Dominican Republic home, he explained Wednesday. Sano joined his hometown team, Estrellas Orientales, for the Dominican Winter League playoffs, batting .222 (10 for 45) with one home run and two doubles in 12 games, and he helped Estrellas win the league championship for the first time in 51 years.
Three days later, on Jan. 26, the city staged a “Cavalcade of Champions” through the town to celebrate, with the parade ending at a large stage near the city center. “The entire town came out. [At the stage], the president of the team called every player up, one by one, to say thank you for the support,” Sano explained through an interpreter. “Someone dropped liquid on the stage, someone else slipped, that person pushed me, I slipped down the stairs and I caught my [heel] on them.”
The impact opened a significant cut just above Sano’s heel, but he didn’t realize it at first. “I didn’t even feel at it at the beginning, there was so much going on, so many people around me,” Sano said. “Then my wife noticed” that he was bleeding.”
A doctor sewed up the cut with 12 stitches, but because the cut is horizontal, it’s prone to pull apart as he walks. That’s why the Twins put him in a boot when he arrived in camp on Sunday.
“Right now, I feel like it’s healing, it’s closing,” Sano said, though he probably won’t take part in any daily baseball drills for at least another week.
NBA
Sixers’ Embiid out a week
PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid will miss at least a week with a sore left knee.
Embiid underwent an MRI on Tuesday, which revealed no structural damage, and he will undergo physical therapy until he is evaluated again next week.
The 24-year-old Embiid is averaging 27.3 points and 13.5 rebounds in 54 games for the Sixers. He had 10 points and 12 rebounds in 23 minutes in last Sunday's All-Star game.
Embiid was the No. 3 overall pick of the 2014 draft and missed his first two seasons with multiple foot and knee injuries.
NFL
Steelers make decisions
Le'Veon Bell is free to go. Antonio Brown, maybe not so much.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have no plans to place a transition tag on Bell, allowing the star running back to reach the open market when free agency begins next month. And while the team will explore moving Brown, general manager Kevin Colbert stressed Wednesday the Steelers will not cut the talented but turbulent star wide receiver just to appease him.
"By no means are we going to make a trade or any type of move that will not be beneficial to the Pittsburgh Steeler organization," Colbert said. "We will not be discounting (Brown) on the trade market and we certainly will not be releasing (him)."
Brown began openly campaigning for a new team shortly after Pittsburgh finished 9-6-1, upset after being made inactive for the regular season finale against Cincinnati for failing to provide coach Mike Tomlin with an update on his status after Tomlin sent Brown home from practice a couple of days before the game to nurse an injury.
