COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Viterbo splits pair at own tournament
The University of St. Francis ended No. 4 Viterbo University’s five-match winning streak to start the season Saturday at the Viterbo Holiday Inn Express Preseason Tournament. St. Francis, with 11 ace serves and 21 block assists, defeated the V-Hawks 25-20, 25-22, 25-27, 26-24 at Beggs Gymnasium.
Viterbo bounced back later in the day, defeating Our Lady of the Lake University, 18-25, 25-22, 25-21, 27-25, to push its record to 6-1.
Against St. Francis (5-1), Miah Girant led the V-Hawks with 14 kills, while Siera Skow (13) and Katie Frohmader (10) contributed to a balanced attack. Chloe Jakscht (30 assists) and Lauren Sobasky (23) set up the offense, while Rachel Frankowski led the defense with 12 digs.
In its match against Our Lady of the Lake, Girant again the V-Hawks (17 kills), while Skow (10) and Aubrey Aspen (9) also played key roles. Sobasky had 23 assists for Viterbo, while Jakscht added 22. Former Caledonia High School standout Adrianna Reinhart led Viterbo with 14 digs.
XFINITY
Allgaier wins Xfinity race at Road America
ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — Race leader Justin Allgaier watched in the mirror as the two cars closest to his Chevrolet made contact, essentially bumping his two closest rivals out of contention. The coast was clear for Allgaier to sail to victory Saturday at Road America for his fourth win of the season.
But Allgaier kept thinking about everything else that could go wrong. What if he didn’t hit his mark on a turn? What if his car ran over a debris on the track? What if he just ran out of fuel?
“Ok if I run out of gas I may not go back to the garage area,” Allgaier said in recounting his internal conversation. “I may just walk back home to Charlotte.”
Instead, he’ll head back with his second victory in three weeks, both coming on road courses, after pulling away over the final five laps.
Allgaier held a 5.4-second advantage over second-place Matt Tifft to take the tense race filled with bumps, scrapes and spin-outs around the 14-turn course. Daniel Hemric, Tifft’s teammate at Richard Childress Racing, was third.
The victory erases the sting of a close call in 2011, when Allgaier led late in the race before running out of fuel during a yellow flag.
GOLF
DeChambeau builds 4-shot lead at Northern Trust
PARAMUS, N.J. — Bryson DeChambeau described himself as a “man on a mission,” and he sure played like one Saturday in The Northern Trust. Now it’s a matter of which mission he’s on.
DeChambeau made four birdies in a five-hole stretch around the turn to pull away from a fading collection of stars, closed with two more birdies and had an 8-under 63 to build a four-shot lead over Keegan Bradley going into the final round of the opening FedEx Cup playoff event.
A victory would assure DeChambeau one of the top seeds at East Lake to have a clear shot at the $10 million bonus for winning the FedEx Cup.
BASEBALL
South Korea, Hawaii to play for Little League WS title
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Dominant pitching Saturday got South Korea and Hawaii to the Little League World Series championship on Sunday.
Neither of the starters — Choi Ji-hyung for South Korea and Aukai Kea for Hawaii — can pitch for the title, but that’s OK. They each have done damage with their bats, too.
STORY SO FAR: South Korea beat Japan 2-1 in the second meeting of the teams at the tournament. This game was a lot closer than South Korea’s 10-0 mercy-rule blowout of Japan earlier, but the Koreans hung on.
In South Williamsport, they have outscored their opponents 21-4 over four games.
Hawaii defeated Georgia 3-0, thanks to Kea’s 15 strikeouts and a couple of two-out rallies in the late innings.
WHO TO WATCH: Hawaii will only need to worry about Choi when he steps up to the plate, but that’s still a problem. Choi has hit three home runs so far, one in each of his last three games. Kim Yeong-hyeon was the closer Saturday and will be the starter on Sunday.
Kea, like Choi, won’t be available to pitch Sunday, but he’s not bad at the plate, himself. He’s hitting .500 with a home run and two doubles. Hawaii manager Gerald Oda wouldn’t say who he was starting for the tournament title.
