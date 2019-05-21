NFL
Owners to meet on rule changes
KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. — NFL owners meeting Wednesday will consider a proposal to refine the new rule that allows challenges involving pass interference, and may also announce locations to host upcoming drafts.
Owners voted in March to allow interference calls or non-calls to be challenged by coaches and reviewed via replay as a one-year experiment.
The tweak proposed this week would take the decision to review pass interference in the final two minutes of each half out of the hands of the officials. Reviews in the final two minutes would require a coach’s challenge, too.
Under the rule adopted in March, in the final two minutes only officials in the booth can stop the game for reviews involving pass interference, as is the case with other reviewable plays.
TAMPA BAY RELEASES MCCOY: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are moving on from Gerald McCoy.
The team released the six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle, describing the move as a mutual agreement after nine seasons.
McCoy, the third overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft, was due to make $13 million next season, but none of it was guaranteed.
Coach Bruce Arians did not want to talk about the decision following one of the club’s OTA workouts Tuesday, saying he had wished McCoy well in a statement released by the Bucs, and that “there’s no need for answering questions about that.”
ESPN’S Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that the Buccaneers had agreed to a one-year deal with free agent Ndamukong Suh to replace McCoy.
NBA
Doncic, Young unanimous All-Rookie
NEW YORK — With Dallas’ Luka Doncic and Atlanta’s Trae Young leading the way, the top five NBA draft picks from 2018 have been selected as the top five NBA rookies this season.
Doncic and Young were unanimous first-team selections for the NBA All-Rookie team, which was announced Tuesday. Phoenix’s Deandre Ayton, Memphis’ Jaren Jackson and Sacramento’s Marvin Bagley III are also on the first team, which was chosen by 100 voters who cover the league.
Ayton, Bagley, Doncic, Jackson and Young were the first five picks in the last year’s draft.
This marks the first time since the 1984 draft that the first five picks ended up as first-team all-rookie — the selections that year being Hakeem Olajuwon, Sam Bowie, Michael Jordan, Sam Perkins, Charles Barkley. That was the entirety of the rookie team that season; the NBA didn’t start doing first- and second-team selections until 1988-89.
The Hawks had two all-rookie selections this season, with Kevin Huerter on the second team to join Young. Also on the second team were a pair of Los Angeles Clippers, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Landry Shamet, along with Cleveland’s Collin Sexton and New York’s Mitchell Robinson.
Rookie of the year will be announced at the NBA Awards show in Los Angeles on June 24. Doncic, Young and Ayton are the finalists.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Iowa’s Bohannon out indefinitely
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa point guard Jordan Bohannon is out indefinitely with a hip injury that could put his senior season in jeopardy.
Bohannon, who suffered the previously undisclosed injury early in 2018-19, will undergo surgery Wednesday, the team said. Bohannon ranked third on the team with 11.6 points per game last season and led the Big Ten in free throw shooting percentage.
Iowa said Bohannon was able to manage the injury last season and had hoped rest and rehabilitation would heal it. But Bohannon ultimately decided on surgery and he will be evaluated throughout the summer and fall.
“This is an unfortunate setback for Jordan, but he will work hard during his rehab and is expected to make a full recovery,” coach Fran McCaffery said. “He has the support of his teammates and coaches, and we look forward to having a healthy Jordan back when he is given clearance from our medical staff.”
