FUNDRAISER
Chicken and fish at Legion
The La Crosse American Legion Post 52 baseball team will hold a chicken and fish dinner from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Post 52, located at the corner of Sixth and Market streets. Cost is $10 for batter fried or boiled fish or a fish/chicken combo meal. Cost is $9 for chicken wings or chicken tenders, and $6 for fish or chicken sandwich meal. Meal includes baked potato or fries, coleslaw, rolls, salad, plus coffee or milk.
All proceeds benefit the La Crosse Post 52 American Legion baseball team.
NBA
Thanasis Antetokounmpo heads to G League
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have assigned Thanasis Antetokounmpo, the older brother of reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, to the G League.
The Bucks announced Wednesday that Antetokounmpo and Dragan Bender have been assigned to the Wisconsin Herd.
Antetokounmpo, who signed a two-year, minimum contract with Milwaukee during the offseason, has appeared in one game for the Bucks this season, while Bender has yet to see any action for Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo had two points, two rebounds and one assist in six minutes in a 123-91 win at Orlando on Nov. 1
Bender started the first two games of the season for the Herd and averaged 19.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, 1.0 assist and 1.0 steal in 29.9 minutes per game.
LEVERT HAS SURGERY: Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert has undergone surgery to repair ligaments in his right thumb.LeVert was hurt Sunday in Phoenix and missed his first game of the season Tuesday in Utah. He returned to New York and had the procedure Thursday at the Hospital for Special Surgery.
The Nets did not give a timetable for his return, saying only that updates will be provided as appropriate.
LeVert is averaging 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists. He missed half of last season with a dislocated right foot.
MLB
Verlander, deGrom win Cy Youngs
NEW YORK — Justin Verlander has a second AL Cy Young Award — and a clear path paved toward Cooperstown.
Verlander beat out Houston Astros teammate Gerrit Cole in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America revealed Wednesday night. Verlander got 17 first-place votes to 13 for Cole, who became a free agent after the season.
Mets ace Jacob deGrom won the NL prize for the second straight year. He received 29 of 30 first-place votes, becoming the 11th pitcher to win Cy Youngs in consecutive years. He and Verlander are the 20th and 21st players to win the award multiple times.The 36-year-old Verlander won his first Cy Young in 2011 with Detroit, when he was also named MVP. Since then, he’d been a runner-up three times.
Verlander continued a marvelous second act to his career since a 2017 trade from Detroit to Houston. He led the majors with 21 victories and padded his Hall of Fame resume by getting his 3,000th strikeout in his final start of the regular season. He also reached 300 punchouts in a season for the first time.
Verlander no-hit Toronto on Sept. 1, becoming the sixth pitcher with three no-hitters in a career. He joined a group that includes Hall of Famers Nolan Ryan, Sandy Koufax, Bob Feller and Cy Young, along with 1880s pitcher Larry Corcoran.
Tampa Bay Rays righty Charlie Morton finished third a year after leaving Houston in free agency.
DeGrom is in special company as a repeat NL winner, joining Koufax, Greg Maddux, Randy Johnson, Tim Lincecum, Clayton Kershaw and Max Scherzer.
MINIMUM SALARY BUMPED: The major league minimum salary will rise to $563,500 next season, a hike of $8,500.
Under Major League Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement with the players’ association, the minimum was $535,000 in 2017, $545,000 in 2018 and $555,000 this year. In the final two seasons of the five-year deal, the increase is calculated as the rise from October to October in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers. The October 2019 figure was announced Wednesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The minor league minimum for a player signing his first major league contract increases from $45,300 to $46,000, and the minor league minimum for a player signing a second or later major league contract goes up from $90,400 to $91,800.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wiseman drops lawsuit
James Wiseman and his advisers have decided a legal battle with the NCAA is not the best way to keep the heralded freshman on the basketball court.
The 7-foot-1 center withdrew his lawsuit and the dramatic turn of events in the much-debated saga means Wiseman now will sit on Memphis’ bench until the NCAA rules otherwise.
Wiseman successfully won the opening round against the NCAA and the university, obtaining a restraining order to continue playing after being ruled likely ineligible for receiving improper benefits from Penny Hardaway. But Thursday morning Wiseman’s attorneys announced he withdrew his lawsuit, saying the legal action was not helping resolve the issue.
“It has become clear to Mr. Wiseman that the lawsuit he filed last week has become an impediment to the University of Memphis in its efforts to reach a fair and equitable resolution with the NCAA concerning his eligibility status. Therefore, Mr. Wiseman advised his legal team that he wished to withdraw his lawsuit,” the law firm of Ballin, Ballin and Fishman posted on Twitter.
Wiseman stepped into the national spotlight — with the support of the University of Memphis — by standing up against the NCAA in the courts. He had the city of Memphis, Tigers’ fans and the university president and athletic director on his side.
Now seven days and two games after obtaining the restraining order, Wiseman’s fate is in the hands of the NCAA — like all those before him.
“Keep The Faith, Trust God, Continue on my Path. My Story isn’t Finished,” Wiseman wrote on Twitter on Thursday.
The university declared Wiseman ineligible once he withdrew his lawsuit, though Memphis officials say they hope to get him back on the court soon as possible.
A statement released Thursday by Memphis said, “The university supports the decision, as it believes it is in James’ and the men’s basketball team’s best interests to resolve his eligibility issue expeditiously through the NCAA process.”
Memphis officials say they are immediately applying for Wiseman to be reinstated. Until then, Wiseman will be held out of games but can practice with the No. 13 Tigers (2-1).
“The NCAA is fully aware of the unique nature and challenges in this particular case, and the university is confident that the NCAA will render a fair and equitable decision consistent with its mission,” officials said in the statement.
The NCAA first ruled Wiseman eligible in late May, according to his now dropped lawsuit. Then the NCAA sent Memphis a letter saying Wiseman was likely ineligible for receiving what the governing body deemed impermissible benefits from Hardaway, before the former NBA star became Memphis’ coach.
Wiseman and the university had essentially thumbed their nose at the NCAA. The freshman obtained a temporary restraining order an hour before Memphis played its second game Nov. 8. After the legal action, the Tigers proudly put Wiseman at center stage in the starting lineup of a rout of Illinois-Chicago. The Tigers then played him in a loss Tuesday night at No. 14 Oregon.
The freshman has played in all of Memphis’ first three games, and the 7-foot-1 center is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 19.7 points and 10.7 rebounds. If he decides to leave Memphis after his freshman season, Wiseman would likely be a high pick in next year’s NBA draft and possibly the No. 1 selection overall.
NCAA spokeswoman Stacey Osburn declined to comment Thursday on Wiseman’s status when contacted by The Associated Press about Wiseman’s case. The NCAA made it clear with Wiseman on the court soon after the temporary restraining order was granted that the association had told Memphis the freshman was “likely ineligible.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.