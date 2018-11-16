COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
V-Hawks win tournament opener
WAVERLY, Iowa — Jezzriah Burton made five 3-pointers and scored 20 points to help the Viterbo University men’s basketball team to an 89-68 win over Cornell Cornell College during the first day of the Buzz Levick Tournament hosted by Wartburg College.
Jak Schroeckenthaler scored a game-high 22 points for the V-Hawks (4-2), who won for the third time in four games.
Viterbo made 12 3-pointers in 26 attempts , shot 55.7-percent from the floor (34-for-61) and Schroeckenthaler and Cade Anderson pulled down a team-high seven rebounds apiece. The V-Hawks play Wartburg on Saturday to close out the tournament.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Eagles force 25 turnovers, rout Calvin
MILWAUKEE — The UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team used a high-pressure defense and efficient shooting from the outside to run away with a 75-52 win over Calvin in the Paul F. Knueppel Classic at Wisconsin Lutheran College.
The Eagles (2-0) forced 25 turnovers and made 8 of 20 attempts from the 3-point line en route to the big win. UW-L never trailed, and jumped out to a 19-6 lead after the first quarter.
Senior Delaney Schoenenberger led the team with 14 points, adding six rebounds, two assists and two steals to her tally. Five Eagles scored in double figures, including sophomore Ava Kramer (13), and freshman and Onalaska High School graduate Emma Gamoke (13). Carly Coulthart added 11 and Dani Craig had 10. Freshman Lexie Higgins had eight points, seven rebounds and three steals.
Calvin (2-1) was led by 12 points from Rachel Warners.
UW-L will play St. Mary’s College at 1 p.m. Saturday.
VITERBO 69, GOSHEN 58: The V-Hawks used a big game from junior Alyssa Nissen to win for the third time in four games.
Nilssen posted team highs in points (16), rebounds (15) and assists (3) for Viterbo (4-2), which shot 45.3 percent from the floor and received double-figure scoring from four players. Aquinas High School graduate and freshman Madessa Collins had 12 points, five rebounds and four steals, and G-E-T grad Madison Doerr added 12 points. Ambree Schlosser scored 11.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Current ends Kimberly run
MADISON — Alex Current scored on a 27-yard touchdown run that put the Muskego High School football team ahead early in the fourth quarter, and it held on to beat Kimberly 24-21 for the WIAA Division 1 state championship at Camp Randall Stadium on Friday.
The Papermakers (12-2) had won the last five state titles.
Current rushed for 127 yards, and Muskego (14-0) had 306 rushing yards.
DIVISION 2: Jared Schneider, Emory Weeden and Willie Garrison all scored two touchdowns to help Mequon Homestead (14-0) beat Brookfield Central (12-2) 51-14.
Schneider rushed for 109 yards, Weeden for 98 and Garrison for 94, and Homestead scored 21 points in the second quarter and 21 more in the third to pull away.
DIVISION 3: Waukesha Catholic Memorial spotted West De Pere a 24-point lead before scoring the last 37 points in the second half of a 37-24 victory.
Quarterback Luke Fox passed for 225 yards and two touchdowns, and Tate Kopulos rushed for 112 and a score for Catholic Memorial (13-1).
MINNESOTA: Barnesville beat Minneapolis North 34-20 in the second MSHSL Class AA semifinal at U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday.
Barnesville will face top-ranked Caledonia (13-0), which has won its last 53 games and three Class AA championships in a row, in the championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Nov. 23.
NFL
Wildfires force Raiders inside
ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Oakland Raiders practiced at an off-site facility for a second consecutive day Friday as thick smoke from California’s deadly wildfires blanketed the Bay Area.
Much like they did a year ago when similar conditions arose due to fires in Northern California, players and coaches were bused to an indoor gym at the former Alameda Naval Air Station for practices Thursday and Friday.
Although the Raiders were forced to scale back their workouts as a result, coach Jon Gruden was mostly pleased with how things went under the circumstances.
“It’s like an indoor ice rink that was transformed into a soccer field,” Gruden said. “We didn’t have much room to get the splits and get the routes but I’m not going to make any excuses. We’re not the only people dealing with adversity right now. It was either that or get nothing so I’m really pleased with the players, the coaches and the preparation that we were able to get in.”
Smoke has filled the sky in Northern California for more than a week and the air quality has been at dangerously unhealthy levels in recent days.
The Raiders will get a break from the conditions with road games each of the next two weeks. They play Sunday in Arizona and are in Baltimore to face the Ravens on Nov. 25.
“We have to deal with what we have to deal with,” Gruden said. “We got a lot of reps in. We are confident that they know what to do. We just have to trust that they’ll go out there and perform at the highest level possible.”
The Raiders have lost five straight games and are 1-8 overall. Offensive coordinator Greg Olson said that the fires have helped keep things in perspective.
MLB
Pearce staying with Red Sox
BOSTON — World Series MVP Steve Pearce is staying with the Red Sox.
Boston and the first baseman agreed Friday to a $6.25 million, one-year contract.
Pearce was a free agent after completing a $12.5 million, two-year deal he agreed to with Toronto in December 2016. He earned an additional $150,000 bonus for his selection as World Series MVP. His new deal also includes award bonuses.
A major league nomad of 12 teams, the 35-year-old was traded to Boston in late June. He played 50 games for the Red Sox, hitting five home runs against the New York Yankees, including three on Aug. 2.
He made his biggest impact in the postseason, batting .289 with four home runs and 11 RBI. He had a home run in Game 4 of the World Series and two more in the Game 5 finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He reached base in each of his 12 postseason games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.