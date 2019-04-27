NBA
Raptors win Game 1 from 76ers
TORONTO — Kawhi Leonard scored a career playoff-high 45 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Pascal Siakam added 29 points and the Toronto Raptors beat the Philadelphia 76ers 108-95 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Saturday night.
Leonard matched his career-best scoring total for any game, set Jan. 1 against Utah. He made 16 of 22 shots, going 3 of 6 from 3-point range, and went 10 for 11 at the free throw line.
Kyle Lowry had nine points and eight assists as the Raptors led by as many as 20 en route to their fifth straight postseason victory, extending a franchise record.
Toronto won its 14th consecutive home meeting with Philadelphia and improved to 22-3 against the 76ers since the start of the 2013-14 season. No other opponent has beaten Philadelphia more often over the past five seasons.
Leonard’s previous postseason high was 43, with San Antonio against Memphis on April 22, 2017. He matched that by making a pair of free throws with 4:45 remaining, then topped it by draining a jump shot on Toronto’s next possession.
Tobias Harris had 14 points and 15 rebounds, and JJ Redick scored 17 points for the 76ers, whose four-game playoff winning streak was snapped. Joel Embiid scored 16 points and Ben Simmons had 14. Jimmy Butler scored 10 points and shot 4 for 12.
NHL
Stars get even in Western semis
ST. LOUIS — Dallas goalie Ben Bishop rebounded — at his hometown team’s expense.
Bishop made 32 saves, Roope Hintz scored twice and the Stars beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 in Game 2 to even the Western Conference semifinal series.
Bishop grew up in St. Louis and often attended Blues games. He recalled chanting Chicago Blackhawks goalie Ed Belfour’s name as a teenager in the stands. St. Louis fans did the same thing to Bishop on Saturday, screaming his name to try and throw him off his game.
“It’s pretty crazy,” Bishop said. “I was that kid screaming Belfour’s name and then you’re on the ice and they’re screaming your name. Never in a million years when I was watching playoff games as a kid here that I’d be in the net playing against the Blues. Obviously, it’s kind of cool.”
Miro Heiskanen and Mattias Janmark also scored for the Stars.
Jaden Schwartz and Colton Parayko scored for St. Louis, and Jordan Binnington made 31 saves. The Blues had won three straight.
Game 3 is Monday night in Dallas.
NFL
Hill audio disturbing for Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said he was “deeply disturbed” by audio of Tyreek Hill discussing injuries to his 3-year-old son but declined to elaborate on the case citing an ongoing criminal investigation.
The most visible face of the Chiefs’ ownership family, Hunt spoke briefly with reporters Saturday while the team was holding its annual draft party. He declined to discuss the team’s plans for Hill but did acknowledge that the star wide receiver’s legal problems are an embarrassment for the team.
“It is obviously a tough situation for the organization,” Hunt said.”
Hill has been suspended from all team-related activities after audio surfaced Wednesday in which he discusses abusing his son. Hill also told his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, that she should be “terrified” of him during an 11-minute discussion that took place in a Dubai airport.
The audio surfaced one day after prosecutors declined to press charges against Hill following a domestic violence investigation. They said at the time that they were convinced a crime had occurred, but were unable to determine whether it was Hill or Espinal that hurt their son.
Prosecutors reopened the case on Friday after receiving the audio from a local TV station.
Hunt said the team was conducting its own investigation, though it’s unclear how much information that Johnson County District Attorney’s office will make available. The NFL is also involved in the case, and it’s possible that Roger Goodell could place Hill on the commissioner’s exempt list.
