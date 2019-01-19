GOLF
Mickelson takes 2-shot lead in Desert Classic
LA QUINTA, Calif. — Phil Mickelson has barely stopped smiling since he teed off Thursday morning in the Desert Classic.
“It’s so fun,” Mickelson said. “I just love being in contention, having a chance to win, being in the final group, feeling the nerves, feeling that excitement, the opportunity. It’s just, it’s really fun.”
The 48-year-old Mickelson made three long birdie putts on the back nine Saturday in a bogey-free 6-under 66 on the Stadium Course at PGA West to take a two-stroke lead into the final round. He topped the leaderboard for the third straight day after matching his career-low score with an opening 60 at La Quinta Country Club on Thursday and adding a 68 on Friday on PGA West’s Nicklaus Tournament Course. Mickelson is making his first tour start since early October and first competitive appearance since beating Tiger Woods in Las Vegas in November in a made-for-TV event. The Hall of Famer won the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship last year for his 43rd PGA Tour title and first since the 2013 British Open.
“You never know in this game how things are going to click,” Mickelson said. “I’m certainly surprised that it has clicked. I didn’t really have the number of days in preparation that I would have liked heading in. But again I was mentally sharp and fresh and ready to go and it seems to be paying off.”
Lefty rolled in a 35-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th and added a 12-footer on the par-4 14th. After missing a 10-foot try on the par-5 16th to spoil an up-and-down bid from the deep greenside bunker, he ran in a 25-footer on the island green, par-3 17th called Alcatraz.
TENNIS
‘Don’t cry’: Serena consoles Australian Open foe
MELBOURNE, Australia — It was all a bit overwhelming for the latest opponent who could do nothing to slow Serena Williams at the Australian Open. So Dayana Yastremska, an 18-year-old from Ukraine, found herself wiping away tears as she walked to the net.
Williams knows what it’s like to be the one weeping after a loss. She put her right hand on Yastremska’s shoulder and consoled her by saying, “You’re so young. You did amazing. Don’t cry.” Then they embraced, and Williams patted Yastremska on the back.
“I could tell she was quite upset. I kind of liked that. It shows she wasn’t just there to play a good match — she was there to win. She wanted to win. That really broke my heart,” Williams said. “I think she’s a good talent. It’s good to see that attitude.”
Maybe she will be tested in the fourth round, because no one has come close to making her work too hard so far, including the 6-2, 6-1 victory on Saturday.
Next up, though, is a far more accomplished player, No. 1-ranked Simona Halep, who took control by reeling off six consecutive games in one stretch and advanced by beating Williams’ sister, Venus, 6-2, 6-3.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
No. 1 Duke defeats No. 4 Virginia
DURHAM, N.C. — RJ Barrett scored 30 points, Zion Williamson had 27 and No. 1 Duke beat No. 4 Virginia 72-70 on Saturday night to give the Cavaliers their first loss of the season.
The Blue Devils (15-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) bounced back from an overtime loss to Syracuse that could cost them their top ranking. They avoided their first two-game losing streak at home since 2016 and proved they can win without injured point guard Tre Jones.
DeAndre Hunter scored 18 points, and Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy had 14 apiece for the Cavaliers (16-1, 4-1), who entered as the nation’s last unbeaten after No. 2 Michigan was upset at Wisconsin earlier in the day.
The fourth matchup of top-ranked teams in the sport’s history — Virginia entered at No. 1 in the coaches’ poll — was a tournament-caliber game throughout. There were 14 ties and 15 lead changes, and it was a one-possession game for a 14½-minute stretch of the second half.
SKIING
Siebenhofer wins downhill, Vonn 9th in Cortina
CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy — Austrian skier Ramona Siebenhofer made it back-to-back World Cup downhill victories with another win Saturday, while Lindsey Vonn finished tied for ninth in the second race of her return from injury.
Siebenhofer, who had her first career win in Friday’s race, finished a slim 0.04 seconds ahead of Austrian teammate Nicole Schmidhofer.
“It’s just amazing I did it again,” Siebenhofer said. “There were many emotions and it was hard to focus on the race again today. ... Sure I had more self-confidence but it was hard to sleep.”
Siebenhofer and Schmidhofer, who are roommates, have now claimed four of the five downhills this season.
Stephanie Venier, who is also rooming in a triple with Siebenhofer and Schmidhofer, finished third in Friday’s race.
“We were lying in bed eating chocolate,” Siebenhofer said. “That was the celebration.”
Added Schmidhofer, “It was so nice and cool in the room so I thought (I) needed to join in.”
Downhill world champion Ilka Stuhec of Slovenia came third Saturday, 0.51 behind, for her fourth straight podium result.
Vonn made a slight bobble at the start of her run and then struggled again midway down when she got bounced around on some bumps. She finished 1.36 behind but still moved up six spots from her 15th-placed result from a day earlier.
Vonn clearly wasn’t satisfied with her performance, holding her arms out wide in frustration at the finish.
“I always hope to win races and when you come down and you’re 1.2 off the lead it’s not exactly a really positive experience,” she said. “But at the same time of course I had fun and I love being in the starting gate and I love pushing myself.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.