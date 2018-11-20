COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Badgers move up to No. 25
MADISON — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team never made an appearance in the Associated Press Top 25 poll during the 2017-18 season.
It didn’t take the Badgers long to end that drought this season. Wisconsin, off to a 3-0 start for the first time since the 2014-15 season, moved into the poll at No. 25 on Monday.
Coach Greg Gard’s team has sandwiched a pair of routs over Coppin State and Houston Baptist around a road win at Xavier, ending the Musketeers’ 41-game non-conference home winning streak.
The Badgers return to action Wednesday vs. Stanford (2-1) in a quarterfinal of the Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas.
NFL
Bears’ Trubisky questionable with shoulder injury
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is day to day with a right shoulder injury as the team prepares for Thursday’s game against the Detroit Lions.
Bears coach Matt Nagy said the injury would prevent Trubisky from practicing Tuesday, and the team does not have a practice on Wednesday. The injury is not considered serious, but it could keep him out of the Lions game.
The Bears did not announce the injury Monday until an injury report came out after a news conference.
Trubisky was listed on the Monday injury report as “did not practice.” No actual practice was held Monday, but the NFL requires teams to release an injury report on Mondays if they play on Thursday.
Trubisky was injured on a fourth-quarter play on Sunday night against Minnesota while sliding. Trubisky was hit on the left shoulder by Vikings safety Harrison Smith, and came to a stop with his weight on his right shoulder.
Chase Daniel is Trubisky’s backup, and hasn’t thrown a regular-season pass since 2016. He hasn’t had more than two throws in a season since he was with Kansas City in 2014.
Daniel, 32, is 1-1 as an NFL starter and has completed 51 of 78 for 480 yards with a touchdown pass and an interception. He also played for the New Orleans Saints, Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
NBA
Cavaliers, J.R. Smith parting ways
CLEVELAND — J.R. Smith’s bumpy-but-never-boring stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers is over.
The team said Tuesday that the disgruntled forward, who had requested to be traded earlier this season, “will no longer be with team as the organization works with JR and his representation regarding his future.”
The Cavaliers will try to trade Smith. He will make $14.7 million this season, and $3.8 million of his $15.6 million salary for next season is guaranteed.
For now, the 33-year-old Smith is without a team and that seems to suit him just fine. He has been dismayed with his reduced role as the Cavaliers rebuild in their first season since LeBron James left for the second time as a free agent.
Smith’s unhappiness had created another distraction in a stormy season for Cleveland, which is a league-worst 2-13 and has been blown out numerous times.
The Cavaliers fired coach Tyronn Lue last month following a 0-6 start, and the team has been riddled with injuries, the most prominent to All-Star forward Kevin Love, who remains out indefinitely following foot surgery.
Smith’s departure comes a day before James makes his return to Cleveland for the first time with the Los Angeles Lakers.
NHL
Oilers fire McLellan, hire Hitchcock
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Ken Hitchcock knows the routine well by now as he begins his tenure as new coach of the Edmonton Oilers. For the fourth time in his long coaching career, Hitchcock has been tasked with taking over a struggling team in the middle of the season.
Hitchcock was hired Tuesday as coach of his hometown Oilers after the team fired Todd McLellan with the team languishing in sixth place in the Pacific Division.
“It’s not going to change overnight, but we can start taking some steps,” said Hitchcock, who led St. Louis to a first-place finish in 2011-12 after taking over as coach one month into the season. “I told the players today I can take them to a place personally that they can’t get to themselves, but they’ve got to buy into that, and it’s not going to be comfortable at times.”
The Oilers have lost six of seven games, getting outscored 27-11 in those losses, in a rough start to McLellan’s fourth season behind the bench. The team missed the playoffs in two of his previous three seasons despite having superstar Connor McDavid on its roster and the Oilers were just 9-10-1 entering their game Tuesday night at San Jose.
SWIMMING
Ledecky, Murphy honored
NEW YORK — Katie Ledecky was honored as the top female swimmer for the sixth straight year, while Ryan Murphy took home three prizes at USA Swimming’s Golden Goggles awards.
Ledecky and Murphy were honored Monday night In New York for their performances at 2018’s biggest meet, the Pan Pacific Championships.
The 21-year-old Ledecky won five medals at Pan Pacs, including repeat gold-medal performances in the 400-, 800- and 1500-meter freestyle events.
Also this year, she lowered her own world record in the 1,500 free at a meet in Indianapolis.
Murphy was the big winner with three Golden Goggles awards : male athlete of the year, male race of the year for his 100 backstroke victory at Pan Pacs and relay performance of the year for his part on the winning 4x100 medley relay team in Tokyo. He shared the relay award with Andrew Wilson, Caeleb Dressel and Nathan Adrian.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.