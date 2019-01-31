COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Gamoke powers UW-L women over Pointers
STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Emma Gamoke, a freshman from Onalaska, turned in another strong game with 19 points, 7 rebounds and 4 steals to help the UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team roll past UW-Stevens Point 75-53 Thursday night. Gamoke, who was 7-for-13 from the field, including 2 of 4 from 3-point land, helped the Eagles (17-3, 6-3) stay within reach of WIAC-leading Oshkoh (17-2, 7-1). Dani Craig drained 7 of 10 field-goal attempts, including a pair of 3-pointers, for a 16-point effort for UW-L, while teammate Delaney Schoenenberger added 11 points.
UW-L shot 56 percent (30 of 54) from the field, and sank 10 of 13 free-throw attempts. The Eagles had 27 bench points to just 13 for the Pointers (7-13, 3-6).
Lyga, Young lead Western women
Kerrigan Lyga, a Cochrane-Fountain City High School graduate, turned in a 13-point, six-rebound performance to lead Western Technical College past Fergus Falls 67-59 in a MCAC game played at Holy Cross Thursday night. Caitlin Young, a Holmen High School graduate, added 11 points and seven rebounds. Young drained three 3-pointers. The Cavaliers, who lead the MCAC with a 6-0 record and are 12-7 overall, drained 17 of 31 free-throw attempts.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Western goes deep to top Fergus Falls
Western Technical College’s Jason Gurholt and Josh Brownlee each drained five 3-pointers to lead the Cavaliers to a wild 97-94 win over Fergus Falls in a MCAC game at Holy Cross. Gurholt finished with a team-high 19 points, while Kadar Farah and Brownlee added 17 each. Farah also had 16 rebounds. Andrew Scott added 14 points for Western, while Justin Kidd finished with a triple double with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. Western finished with 12 made 3-pointers.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Eagles prevail against Pointers
The ninth-ranked UW-La Crosse wrestling team beat 22nd-ranked Stevens Point 34-9 at Mitchell Hall on Thursday to complete an undefeated WIAC dual season.
Third-ranked Sawyer Massie (13-1) won by pin at 174 pounds, and fourth-ranked Konrad Ernst (18-0) won by technical fall in 1 minute, 52 seconds at 285. Eighth-ranked Grant Zamin (20-4) won by decision at 157.
Stevens Point’s Ben Vosters, ranked eighth, beat La Crosse’s Josh Stenger, ranked sixth, 8-3 at 133. Stenger’s record fell to 16-6.
NBA
Antetokounmpo’s 19 helps Bucks beat Raptors
TORONTO — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 19 points, Khris Middleton had 18 and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Raptors 105-92 on Thursday night, ending Toronto’s season-best home winning streak at 10 games.
D.J. Wilson scored a career-high 16 points and Eric Bledsoe had 14 as Milwaukee (37-13) clinched the season series with their third victory in four meetings with Toronto this season. The Bucks stayed atop the Eastern Conference, 1 1/2 games ahead of the Raptors (37-16).
The victory ensures the Bucks will have the best winning percentage in the East through Feb. 3, meaning Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer will represent the conference at next month’s NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Milwaukee, which has won eight of nine, had not won the season series against Toronto since 2012-13.
Pascal Siakam scored 28 points and Kawhi Leonard had 16 for the Raptors, who had not lost at home since Dec. 9 to the Bucks. Toronto’s franchise record for consecutive home victories is 12, done twice.
Serge Ibaka had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Toronto, which has lost three of four.
Knicks deal Porzingis to Dallas in 7-player swap
NEW YORK — The New York Knicks were having their doubts, wondering if Kristaps Porzingis truly wanted to be part of the franchise. On Thursday, they say he made it clear he didn’t.
Once that happened, they decided to trade the All-Star forward who was thought to be one of the key players for their future.
“When he came in today, it was clear to us that it was time to pull the trigger on something,” Knicks President Steve Mills said.
That was a seven-player swap with the Dallas Mavericks that also netted New York two future first-round draft picks and possibly enough room to afford two top free agents this summer.
Porzingis has been sidelined for nearly a year after tearing his left ACL. The Knicks said recently he would undergo testing during the middle of February that could have determined if he would be able to return this season.
If it does, it will be in Dallas, where he can form an intriguing international frontcourt with rookie Luka Doncic. Both played professionally in Spain before coming to the NBA as top-five picks.
The Knicks acquired Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan and Wesley Matthews in the deal, while also sending guards Tim Hardaway Jr., Trey Burke and Courtney Lee to Dallas. New York general manager Scott Perry said the Knicks would get an unprotected pick in 2021 and the other pick would be in 2023.
GOLF
Varner hears the roars, shares Phoenix Open lead
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Harold Varner III overcame an early bogey with three straight birdies, moving himself in position to tie for the lead.
He got it with a long putt and a dab on the loudest hole in golf.
Varner snaked in a long birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale on Thursday, capping off a 7-under 64 to tie Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas for the first-round lead at the Phoenix Open.
Varner set off the rowdiest roars of the afternoon with his 31-foot putt at the hole turned into a stadium, celebrating with the dab toward the sky.
“I love entertaining people and what better hole to do it,” Varner said.
Playing in pristine conditions before storms are expected to hit this weekend, Fowler and Thomas made their way around the desert layout without finding much trouble.
Martin Laird and J.T. Poston were a shot back at 65 and four players shot 66, including two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson. Another 16 players shot 67 on a day when 70 players were under par.
NASCAR
Gordon altered NASCAR landscape
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jeff Gordon graduated from racing sprint cars on “Thursday Night Thunder” to the big leagues of NASCAR, arriving with a silly mustache, a mullet and a briefcase that held little more than his Nintendo Game Boy.
The 20-year-old from California, who briefly relocated to Indiana for its lowered age requirements to race, was very much an outsider in a series with deep Southern roots. The fragile state of open wheel racing had thrown a roadblock into Gordon’s career path and he’d detoured to stock cars as the best option.
The “Wonder Boy” almost immediately took NASCAR mainstream. Gordon is largely credited for pushing the sport beyond a regional series to one with an international presence.
Gordon won four championships, his 93 victories rank third all-time and his savvy brand management made him one of the most recognized drivers in the world. He changed the way NASCAR was marketed, brought in Fortune 500 companies as sponsors and became the first driver to appeal to a broader sports audience as a pop culture reference and an entertainer.
Gordon was the face of NASCAR from his 1993 rookie season until his 2015 retirement.
On Friday night, Gordon will be inducted into NASCAR’s Hall of Fame. He was a first-ballot selection but fell shy of the first unanimous pick in the 10-year history of the Hall at 96 percent. He will be inducted with NASCAR team owners Roger Penske and Jack Roush. Also inducted will be Davey Allison and Alan Kulwicki, drivers killed in aviation accidents two months apart at the prime of their careers.
MLB
Twins make Martin Perez signing official
MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins’ deal with Martin Perez became official Wednesday, more than 10 days after news broke of the team agreeing to terms with the left-handed pitcher.
The deal is for one year at $3.5 million with a club option for 2020.
Perez had a shaky season last year with the Rangers, missing time at the beginning of the year because of an injury in his non-pitching elbow. He started 15 games for the Rangers before being shifted to the bullpen at the end of the year.
He allowed 59 earned runs in 85⅓ innings (6.22 earned-run average) and walked 36 while striking out 52, but his numbers out of the bullpen toward the end of the season showed improvement. The Twins have indicated they plan to use him as a starter.
He has a 4.63 ERA in parts of seven major league seasons, and Twins general manager Thad Levine, who was previously the Rangers’ assistant general manager, has familiarity with Perez from his days in Texas.
To make room on the 40-man roster, the Twins designated Chase De Jong for assignment. De Jong spent most of last season in the minors, but he did make four starts for the Twins last year, posting a 3.47 ERA across 17⅓ innings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.