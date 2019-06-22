NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
Loggers knock off Border Cats
THUNDER BAY, Ontario — Brady Allen delivered a sacrifice fly in the top of the eighth inning, and Ryan Holgate an RBI double in the top of the ninth as the La Crosse Loggers beat the Thunder Bay Border Cats 4-3 in a Northwoods League game on Saturday.
The Loggers (13-14) fell behind when Thunder Bay (10-17) broke a 2-2 tie with a run in the bottom of the sixth before they came back in the final two innings.
Shortstop Jacob English was 2-for-3 and JT Schwartz 2-for-4 for La Crosse. Holgate’s RBI was his 20th of the season, and English stole his fourth base.
Tyler Shingledecker was the winning pitcher after tossing the final three innings. He struck out three, walked one and allowed one hit in lowering his ERA to 4.40.
PGA
Reavie holds 6-shot lead
CROMWELL, Conn. — Chez Reavie was plodding along during the third round of the Travelers Championship, watching playing partner Zack Sucher extend his lead.
Then came the turn, both for the round and in the fortunes of the two players.
Coming off a third-place tie last week in the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, the 37-year-old Reavie matched a tournament record with a back-nine 28 to shoot a 7-under 63. He took advantage of Sucher’s problems and turned a six-stroke deficit into a six-stroke lead heading into Sunday.
The 2008 Canadian Open winner for his lone PGA Tour title, Reavie had a 16-under 194 total at TPC River Highlands. He birdied Nos. 8, 10-13, 15 and 17-18 and has the largest 54-hole lead in Travelers history.
“Zach got some tough breaks early,” Reavie said. “I was able to kind of keep plugging along and make a few putts and the rest was history. I kind of caught fire at the end.”
Sucher had a 71 to drop into a tie for second with Keegan Bradley (69) at 10 under.
LPGA: Hannah Green made it through her first taste of the big stage on the LPGA Tour by holding a lead on the weekend at a major championship in Chaska, Minn., and playing alongside powerful Ariya Jutanugarn, a two-time major champion and former No. 1 in the world.
She made it through just fine. She only wishes the one-shot lead could have been a little bigger.
Green matched pars and birdies with Jutanugarn for seven straight holes and was on the verge of building a four-shot lead when she stood over a 6-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole. She missed the putt, and two holes later she walked off Hazeltine National with a 2-under 70 and a one-shot lead in the KPGA Women’s PGA Championship.
Jutanugarn birdied the 17th and Green three-putted from long range on the 18th for a bogey.
“Pretty disappointing to end with a three-putt. That’s my first one all week,” Green said. “Even the putt on 16, that could have been a big two-shot swing, as well. Overall, I think I have to be really happy playing with Ariya for the first time and trying to keep up with her. You want to hit it as hard and far as she does.”
NHL
Trades highlight day 2 of draft
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — On the second day of the NHL draft, the salary cap crashed the party.
P.K. Subban, Patrick Marleau and J.T. Miller were on the move Saturday as teams tried to get into position to bring back their own players or add to their roster during free agency. The trades started before Ottawa opened the second round with American center Shane Pinto at No. 32 overall, pushing the conclusion of the draft into the background.
A day after taking American center Jack Hughes at No. 1 overall, New Jersey acquired Subban in a trade with Nashville. The Predators picked up defensemen Steven Santini and Jeremy Davies, the 34th pick in this year’s draft and a second-rounder next year.
Toronto created $6.2 million in cap space by trading Marleau to Carolina. Aside from landing a 21-year veteran, the Hurricanes acquired a conditional first-round pick and a seventh-round selection in next year’s draft.
Tampa Bay shed the remaining four years of Miller’s $26.25 million contract by sending him to Vancouver. The Lightning received journeyman minor-league goalie Marek Mazanec and two draft picks in the deal, including a conditional 2020 first-round selection.
Teams across the NHL are preparing for a salary cap expected to come in between $81.5 and $82 million, lower than the initially projected $83 million figure. The league year begins with the start of free agency July 1.
The first round of the draft featured just one trade. Florida sent a second-round pick to Philadelphia to move up three spots to No. 11.
The 39-year-old Marleau is entering the final season of an $18.75 million, three-year contract that he signed in free agency. The Maple Leafs face a cap crunch in opening talks to re-sign forward Mitchell Marner, a restricted free agent after completing his three-year rookie contract.
The trade was made two days after Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said there was “a strong chance” Marleau would be back next season.
