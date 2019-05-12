NBA
Trail Blazers eliminate Nuggets
DENVER — CJ McCollum scored 37 points and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame a 17-point first-half deficit to beat the Denver Nuggets 100-96 on Sunday to advance to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2000.
Evan Turner, who scored just four points in the first six games of the series, added 14 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter. The Trail Blazers advanced to face the two-time defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors, beginning Tuesday night in Oakland, California.
Turner corralled the rebound when Nikola Jokic’s desperation 3-pointer hit the rim and dribbled out the clock, sending the stunned crowd streaming to the exits at the Pepsi Center, where the Nuggets owned the best record in the league during the regular season but where they lost twice to Portland in the series.
McCollum’s big game was necessary because Damian Lillard made just 3 of 17 shots for 13 points, although two of them were crucial 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
Jokic led Denver with 29 points, but missed 15 shots. Jamal Murray had 14 points, but was 4 of 18 from the floor.
RAPTORS 92, 76ERS 90: Kawhi Leonard beat the buzzer on a shot that bounced around the rim before falling through as the Toronto Raptors beat the Philadelphia 76ers 4-3 in their conference semifinal series.
Leonard finished with 41 points and eight rebound as the Raptors advanced to play the Milwaukee Bucks in a finals series that begins Wednesday in Milwaukee.
Joel Embiid had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the 76ers.
NHL
Bruins build 2-0 lead on Carolina
BOSTON — With a five-goal, third-period lead and the Bruins still not done scoring, the crowd in the new Boston Garden began a throaty chant of “We want the Cup!”
The next time they see their team, the NHL’s championship trophy might be on the line for real.
Matt Grzelcyk scored twice — his first career multigoal game — and Tuukka Rask made 21 saves to lead the Bruins to a 6-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday and give Boston a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals.
Connor Clifton had his first career NHL goal — the 19th Bruins player to score this postseason, tying a franchise record. Jake DeBrusk, David Backes and Danton Heinen also connected, and Torey Krug and Charlie Coyle had three assists apiece.
“It does feel contagious,” said Boston coach Bruce Cassidy, whose team won its fifth straight game and needs two more victories to reach the Stanley Cup Final for the third time in nine seasons. “Everybody’s contributing.”
The series moves to Carolina for Games 3 and 4 on Tuesday and Thursday nights. The Hurricanes need to win at least one to force a fifth game back in Boston on Saturday night.
RACING
Keselowski wins at Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Brad Keselowski had planned to head to St. Louis after the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway to visit Mike Mittler, a longtime Truck Series owner who helped him early in his career and had been battling cancer the past couple years.
But after Mittler died Friday night at the age of 67, Keselowski headed to victory lane instead, capturing the checkered flag Saturday night and dedicating the win to his friend and mentor.
“He helped a lot of guys in their career. Just a huge loss for the NASCAR community,” said Keselowski, who held off Alex Bowman and a charging field in overtime for his third win this season.
“One of those unsung heroes,” Keselowski added. “Gave his whole life to this sport.”
Mittler would have liked the hardscrabble way Keselowski won at Kansas.
He dealt with balance problems early in the race, never really contended with the faster cars of Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch through the first couple of stages, yet managed to get everything sorted out in time to give Team Penske a satisfying Saturday sweep.
Bowman finished second for the third straight week, while Erik Jones triggered some bad blood with Kansas native Clint Bowyer by making an aggressive move that allowed him to hold onto third.
PRO WRESTLING
Silver King passes away during lucha match in London
LONDON — A well-known Mexican wrestler who co-starred in the film comedy “Nacho Libre” died in London after he collapsed during a match that a witness described as so elaborately staged it wasn’t immediately clear something seriously was wrong.
Cesar Cuauhtemoc Gonzalez Barron, who wrestled with the ring name Silver King, was one of the featured wrestlers of “The Greatest Show of Lucha Libre” on Saturday night. The north London performance venue, the Roundhouse, tweeted just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday that the 51-year-old “sadly lost his life” during the event.
Lucha Libre World, which promoted the Roundhouse event, said in a statement the lucha libre star “suffered what we believe was a cardiac arrest while performing in the show and sadly passed away.”
Gonzalez appeared as a champion wrestler and comic villain in the 2006 movie “Nacho Libre”, which starred Jack Black as a monk who wants to be a masked luchador. Lucha libre is a popular form of wrestling in Mexico that features colorful masks, elaborate costumes and acrobatic techniques.
NFL
Walton gets chance with Dolphins
MIAMI — Running back Mark Walton, arrested three times this offseason by police in Miami, has signed with his hometown Dolphins.
Walton tried out this week, when coach Brian Flores said he was aware of the legal issues.
“I think people deserve a second chance,” Flores said Saturday. “I don’t want to judge people based on one incident, two incidents.”
Walton was drafted in the fourth round a year ago by the Cincinnati Bengals and played mostly on special teams in 2018. They released him in April shortly after he was arrested on charges of reckless driving, marijuana possession and carrying a concealed weapon.
Walton also was arrested in February on a battery charge after police say he got into an argument about a parking situation. He was charged with marijuana possession in January.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.