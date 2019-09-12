MLB
Twins playoff path gets tougher
MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins hunt for the postseason just got more difficult.
With a patchwork lineup already in place, the Twins lost Ehire Adrianza on Thursday. Every team needs a handyman, and Adrianza has been that for the Twins. And he's hit a little better than expected. But he had to leave Thursday's game with a right oblique strain suffered when he swung at a Patrick Corbin pitch.
Adrianza likely will miss the rest of the regular season to heal.
"The initial assessment is it’s a muscle injury to the oblique," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "Those usually aren’t something that guys come back from in a matter of a couple days. So, we’ll have him further assessed. I don’t think he’s going to come on the trip with us. He’s going to stay here and take care of everything here, and we’ll know more when we get back.”
Adrianza actually finished his at-bat before leaving the game. He attempted to bunt twice before popping a sacrifice bunt in front of Corbin, who let the ball bounce and easily could have started a double play but instead threw to first.
“Really at that point, you’re never exactly sure how a guy is doing physically, so to make the call to take him out of the game when there’s actually a small chance that he’s OK," Baldelli said, "but it’s hard to really get that assessment when you’re out in the field talking to a guy; you can’t go through any sort of rundown with the trainers. But, Ad can get a bunt down; we figured we’d take that opportunity.”
GIBSON STRUGGLES: Right-hander Kyle Gibson gave up five earned runs on eight hits while walking four and striking out five.
He had a chance to step up after recovering from ulcerative colitis. And he hit 95 mph multiple times on the gun. But his command was off. Gibson has a 7.80 ERA over his last six starts with 14 walks and 18 extra base hits in 31 innings.
It simply has not been Gibson's year. He picked up e. Coli during his mission trip and started the season behind the 8-ball. And the issues he's had since then look to be connected. He hasn't slept well for most of the season and has lost 10 pounds when he doesn't have 10 pounds to lose.
If there's a Twin who probably could use as normal of an offseason as possible, it's Kyle Gibson.
NFL
Brown eligible for Pats
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Antonio Brown is said to be eligible to play against Miami. Whether he actually does after just three practices with the Patriots is still not clear.
"We're determining that," coach Bill Belichick said Friday. "I'm not gonna hand out a copy of the game plan. We'll do what we think is best for the team."
The star wide receiver Brown was not placed on the commissioner's exempt list, two people with direct knowledge of the decision told the Associated Press on Friday. They spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision has not been announced.
Belichick, whose team faces the Dolphins on Sunday, would not confirm the move by NFL at practice.
Brown has been accused of rape and sexual assault in a civil case in Florida and denies the allegations by his former trainer. He won't go on the exempt list because no criminal charges have been filed. Players on the list can't play in games or practice with a team but are still paid.
BASKETBALL
Green wants to play in Olympics
Draymond Green to the rescue.
The Golden State Warriors’ high energy dynamo is well aware that the U.S. men’s basketball team is currently going down for the count at the FIBA World Cup. Coming off back-to-back losses to France and Serbia, the U.S. team is down to its last game — Saturday against Poland in the seventh-place tilt.
During an appearance on CNBC’s “Power Money,” Green threw his basketball bona fides into the ring, announcing his candidacy for the USA men’s team that will compete in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.
“I do hope to play,” Green said, “and I think a lot of the guys will want to play. The (FIBA World Cup) schedule this year was a little treacherous with the (NBA) games that were in America, and also to travel to Australia. Which is why I think a lot of guys dropped out.”
Let’s be real here. No matter how kind the schedule-maker is, the cream of the U.S. basketball crop, having just exited the October-to-June NBA meat-grinder, is not going to be inclined to give up its summer vacation for anything less than the Olympics.
“It was a long ways to China,” Green continued, “and it leads right into the season. Those guys will be coming back in a couple days. We’ll be two weeks before training camp.”
Green won a gold medal at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016 with Warriors teammates present (Klay Thompson), past (Harrison Barnes) and future (Kevin Durant).
WNBA
Lynx ready to move forward
The Lynx finished 18-16 this season, earning the WNBA’s No. 7 seed before bowing out quickly in a one-game road playoff loss.
It was the exact same finish as the Lynx experienced in 2018. But given how expectations -- and the team’s roster -- changed between seasons, there was a greater sense of optimism this time around when players and head coach/general manager Cheryl Reeve met with the media for a season-ending session Friday.
“We shattered ‘em, pretty much,” said center Sylvia Fowles, when asked if this year’s Lynx team met its goals.
Added Reeve: “We’ve gained in momentum. The picture is more clear (than a year ago). ... I remember feeling drained last year, and maybe unclear how things would be. Now I think we have greater clarity.
