COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UW-L men will play Badgers
The UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team will travel to the Kohl Center in Madison to play the University of Wisconsin in an exhibition game on Nov. 1 in the latest matchup between the Badgers and WIAC programs.
Wisconsin coach Greg Gard will also travel to La Crosse to host a Grinding for Gard event on Sept. 12 to raise money for those impacted by cancer in the Coulee Region. That event will be 5:30-10 p.m. at UW-L’s student union and include dinner, silent auctions, entertainment and more. All proceeds will remain in the area for necessary patient care.
Wisconsin beat La Crosse 84-59 the first time the two teams played an exhibition at the Kohl Center in 2010. The Eagles were led by Tony Mane’s 24 points, while Jon Leuer and Keaton Nankivil scored 15 apiece for the Badgers.
NBA
Pistons claim Wood off waivers
DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons have claimed Christian Wood off waivers.
The Pistons announced the move Wednesday. The 6-foot-10 Wood appeared in 21 games last season for Milwaukee and New Orleans, averaging 8.2 points. He’s averaged 5.3 points in 51 career NBA games for Philadelphia, Charlotte, Milwaukee and New Orleans.
Wood, who can play forward or center, averaged nearly 17 points and eight rebounds during the eight games he played for New Orleans at the end of last season, but he was still waived by the Pelicans.
SIMMONS WITHDRAWS FROM WORLD CUP: Ben Simmons’ new contract extension with the Philadelphia 76ers came with bad news for Australian basketball fans: The Melbourne-born NBA All-star won’t play for the Boomers at the World Cup.
Hours after Simmons and the 76ers agreed to a $170 million, five-year contract extension on Tuesday, Simmons said he preferred to spend time with his new teammates in September instead of travelling to China for the Aug. 31-Sept. 15 World Cup. Simmons had been selected for Australia’s World Cup squad and had earlier indicated he planned to play the tournament in China.
He now plans to play only for the Boomers in two exhibition games against the United States in Melbourne on Aug. 22 and 24 at a stadium that is expected to be sold out — 50,000 fans — for each game. He also said the Olympics next year in Tokyo remain on his schedule.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Former Auburn assistant avoids prison
NEW YORK — Former Auburn University assistant basketball coach Chuck Person has avoided prison in a bribery scandal that has touched some of the biggest schools in college basketball.
Person was sentenced on Wednesday to 200 hours of community service during the two years the Probation Department will supervise him. Judge Loretta A. Preska said “no purpose would be served by incarceration.”
Sentencing guidelines called for two years in prison, though three other coaches who pleaded guilty to the same charge also received lenient sentences.
Person, who was in financial trouble at the time, accepted $91,500 in bribes to parlay his relationships with top players to steer them to a financial adviser, federal prosecutors said. The adviser, however, was working as a government cooperator. She noted that after signing his first NBA contract, he sent most of the money to family members and bought his mother a house. She described how he bought homes and cars for family and friends and made continuous donations. Then, he turned down lucrative jobs in the NBA to make less money as a college coach.
Person wiped tears from his face several times during the sentencing.
NFL
Falcons agree to deal with Jones
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to a four-year, $57 million contract extension with linebacker Deion Jones.
The new deal, which includes $34 million in guaranteed salary, was announced by the team on Wednesday. The contract carries through the 2023 season.
Jones’ deal is the latest major financial commitment to the defense. On Monday, the Falcons signed defensive tackle Grady Jarrett to a four-year, $68 million contract.
Jones, a second-round draft pick in 2016, was a Pro Bowl selection in 2017, when he had 138 tackles.
Jones was placed on injured reserve after suffering a broken right foot in the Falcons’ loss to Philadelphia to open last season. He returned for the final five games and is expected to participate when the team opens training camp next week.
