NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
Loggers fall to MoonDogs
MANKATO, Minn. — The Mankato MoonDogs scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat the La Crosse Loggers 3-2 in a Northwoods League game played in front of 1,437 people on Sunday.
Second baseman Bryce Blaum went 4-for-5 and scored a run for the Loggers, and Harrison Freed added a 3-for-4 performance with an RBI, but that didn’t stop the Loggers (32-26 overall, 15-8 second half) from losing their second game in a row.
La Crosse is 4-6 in its last 10 games and sits 1½ games behind first-place Duluth in the North Division standings.
Kenton Crews singled to snap the 2-2 tie with two outs in the ninth for Mankato.
Ted Stuka, Jon Meyerring and Chase Whitaker pitched for the Loggers. Stuke tossed the first 7⅓ innings and allowed just one run on four hits and one walk with seven strikeouts. Whitaker recorded the second out of the ninth inning, walked one batter and allowed the winning hit.
La Crosse had nine hits, but all of them came from the top four spots of the batting order. The Loggers play at St. Cloud on Monday.
MVL
Bangor gets past C/CV
COON VALLEY — The bangor Redbirds beat Chaseburg/Coon Valley 9-1 in a play-in game for the MVL Tournament on Sunday.
Ian Hutchinson was 5-for-5, and bangor scored seven runs in the second inning to set up the victory. Hutchinson also pitched 6⅔ innings and allowed one earned run for bangor.
Andrew Parr was 3-for-4 with three RBI, and teammates Tyler Moua, Owen McCann, Jeff Parr, Luke Schultz and Quinn Schultz added one RBI apiece for Bangor.
TOUR DE FRANCE
Thomas completes championship
PARIS — The spits and the jeers. The eggs thrown at team cars. The attempts to unbalance riders while riding up the most grueling climbs.
Geraint Thomas never flinched at whatever fans — or his rivals — threw at him or Team Sky.
The Welsh rider was the steadiest rider from the start, the strongest in the Alps and the Pyrenees. On Sunday he concluded his transformation from a support rider into a champion of cycling’s biggest race by claiming his first Tour de France title.
“With the boys, that’s the main thing for the whole three weeks, we stuck together through some tough times, stayed strong,” Thomas said. “Everything just clicked this race.”
Thomas successfully defended his lead of 1 minute, 51 seconds over second-placed Tom Dumoulin in the mostly ceremonial final stage.
Four-time champion Chris Froome, Thomas’s teammate, finished third, 2:24 behind. Froome rode next to Thomas as they crossed the line and applauded.
Thomas was a support rider during Froome’s four victories but he emerged as Sky’s strongest rider in this race when Froome crashed early on and couldn’t keep up in the mountains.
Sky — and consequently Thomas — became a target for many fans due to an asthma drug case involving Froome, stemming from last year’s Spanish Vuelta. Even though Froome was cleared of doping days before the start of the Tour, that didn’t stop some fans from abusing the British team’s riders throughout the three-week race.
GOLF
Jutanugarn wins ladies Scottish Open
GULLANE, Scotland (AP) — Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn hit six birdies in a final round 5-under 66 to win the Ladies Scottish Open by one shot on Sunday.
The 22-year-old Jutanugarn held off the challenge of Australian Minjee Lee at Gullane to claim her 10th LPGA title and third this year.
Jutanugarn finished on 13-under 271 to move top of the world rankings, ahead of South Koreans Inbee Park and Sung Hyun Park.
“It means a lot to me, it’s like my dream come true,” the Bangkok-born Jutanugarn told lpga.com.
“I told my caddie this week, ‘I want to win on a links course one time in my life,’ and I did it so (I feel) pretty good.”
Runner-up Lee remained in close pursuit of Jutanugarn throughout Sunday but was unable to make up a one-shot overnight deficit.
Lee produced a bogey-free 66 but couldn’t do enough after her third-round 71.
Jutanugarn has also won the Kingsmill Championship and U.S. Women’s Open this year.
South Koreans Jin Young Ko (67) and Haeji Kang (69) finished tied for third on 8 under, while their compatriot Amy Yang dropped to joint fifth.
Yang, who shared the overnight lead with Jutanugarn, carded a 1-over 72 to finish tied for fifth with Spaniard Carlota Ciganda.
SOCCER
American women score late for draw
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Lindsey Horan scored in the 90th minute to give the United States a 1-1 draw with Australia on Sunday night in the Tournament of Nations.
Horan scored on a bouncing header off a well-placed corner kick from Megan Rapinoe. The tie extended the Americans’ undefeated streak to 18 games.
“I actually thought performance-wise, I thought we played pretty well,” Rapinoe said. “We had a lot of chances, exposed them quite a bit in the wide areas, we were able switch the ball quite a bit. We had some good chances.”
It was Horan’s sixth international goal.
Alex Morgan had three goals for her fourth career hat trick in the team’s tournament opener Thursday against Japan in Kansas City, Kansas. Rapinoe added a goal and an assist in the 4-2 victory.
The United States, ranked No. 1 in the world, is gearing up for World Cup qualifying in October. The Americans hope to defend their title next summer at the World Cup in France.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.