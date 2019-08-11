NASCAR
Harvick wins in Michigan
BROOKLYN, Mich. — Kevin Harvick has won a NASCAR Cup race at Michigan International Speedway for the second straight year, giving him two victories this year and 47 in his career.
The Stewart-Haas Racing driver pulled away from the competition in his Ford and finished more than a second ahead of Denny Hamlin. Kyle Larson was third, more than 16 seconds behind Harvick, and was followed by Martin Truex Jr., Daniel Suarez and Kyle Busch on Sunday in the Consumers Energy 400.
There are three races left before the playoffs, including one under the lights Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson will have to close the regular season strong to extend his streak of earning a spot in every postseason since the format was created 15 years ago. He started the race tied for the 16th and final spot in the playoffs and had an early setback, making contact with a wall on Lap 15 that damaged his right rear quarter panel and tire, and finished 34th.
Johnson was several laps back for much of the race, but got a break potentially for the final spot when Clint Bowyer was knocked out of the race after Paul Menard appeared to bump him. Bowyer began the day 15th in the playoff standings and was 37th at MIS.
Newman, who started the day tied with Johnson in the playoff standings, was 12th in the 38-car field.
NFL
Steelers WR coach passes away
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers coach Darryl Drake, who spent more than 30 years molding some of the best players at the position at both the collegiate and professional level, has died. He was 62.
The team said Drake, who joined the coaching staff in 2018, died early Sunday morning.
“Darryl had such an impact on the players he coached and everyone he worked with throughout his entire career,” Steelers president Art Rooney II said. “He was a passionate coach and had a tremendous spirit toward life, his family, his faith and the game of football.”
Drake, a native of Louisville, Kentucky, played collegiately at Western Kentucky. He spent one season in the Canadian Football League and participated in a pair of NFL training camps before returning to Western Kentucky to pursue a master’s degree. He went into coaching as a graduate assistant at Western Kentucky in 1983, the beginning of a career that included stops in the college ranks at Georgia, Baylor and Texas.
Drake reached the NFL as a receivers coach in 2004 with the Chicago Bears. He moved on to the same position with the Arizona Cardinals in 2013 before joining Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin’s staff in 2018. Drake’s pupils through the years include Cardinals star Larry Fitzgerald, longtime NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall and Antonio Brown, who played for Drake in 2018 before being traded to Oakland last spring.
EXECUTIVE ARRESTED: Arizona Cardinals executive Ron Minegar has been arrested on suspicion of DUI.
Chandler police say Minegar was stopped around 11:30 p.m. Saturday for speeding, failure to drive within one lane of traffic and driving within the bicycle lane.
They say further investigation resulted in the DUI arrest and he was cited and released.
In a statement Sunday, the Cardinals called Minegar’s decision to drive after drinking alcohol “inexcusable” and added “we fully recognize the seriousness of these actions and they will have serious consequences.”
The 60-year-old Minegar is the Cardinals’ executive vice president and chief operating officer. He has been with the team since 2000.
In July 2018, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim pleaded guilty to extreme DUI after being arrested by Chandler police on July 4.
Keim was suspended five weeks and fined $200,000 by the team before returning to his job.
TENNIS
Andreescu wins Rogers Cup
TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu became the first Canadian to win the Rogers Cup in 50 years when Serena Williams retired because of an injury on Sunday.
Andreescu was up 3-1 in the first set when Williams called for a medical timeout.
Less than a minute later, the chair umpire announced that Williams was retiring from the match, handing Andreescu her second WTA Premier title of the season.
The tournament’s final lasted only 16 minutes before Williams withdrew.
After the chair umpire announced Williams’ retirement, the former world No. 1 started to cry on her bench. Andreescu went over to comfort her, hugging her and telling Williams how much she admires the 23-time Grand Slam winner.
“I’m not a crier, but, thank you guys,” said Williams as she choked back tears after accepting the second-place check. “I’m sorry I couldn’t do it today. I tried but I just couldn’t do it.”
Williams’ retirement was the last of several high-profile injuries at this year’s Rogers Cup. Fourth-seeded Simona Halep withdrew from her quarterfinal matchup with Marie Bouzkova. On the men’s side, Milos Raonic retired after two sets against Felix Auger-Aliassime in a much-anticipated all-Canadian matchup. No. 16 seed Gael Monfils then withdrew before his semifinal against world No. 1 Rafael Nadal.
The 19-year-old Andreescu, from nearby Mississauga, Ontario, has victories over seven of the top 10 players in the world. Her world ranking will rise from 27th to 14th on Monday. Her previous high was 22nd.
GOLF
Hur claims LPGA victory
NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — Mi Jung Hur won her third LPGA Tour title with a brilliant final round at the Ladies Scottish Open on Sunday.
The South Korean carded a closing 5-under 66 in wet conditions at The Renaissance Club to finish 20-under 264, four shots ahead of compatriot Jeongeun Lee6 (70) and Thailand’s Moriya Jutanugarn (71).
After playing the first eight holes in 1-over par, Hur had four straight birdies from the ninth and also birdied Nos. 16 and 18 in a back nine of 31 to secure her first win since 2014.
“Honestly I don’t like links courses but after this week I love it,” Hur told Sky Sports. “It was really tough today with the rain but my caddie Gary is from Scotland and he helped me a lot on the course.”
Hur shot a 62 in the second round, taking just 24 putts.
Lee6, a newcomer to links golf, won the U.S. Women’s Open in June in South Carolina.
Overnight leader Jutanugarn had been trying to follow her sister with a Ladies Scottish Open victory after Ariya Jutanugarn won last year at Gullane.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.