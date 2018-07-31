NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
Pronschinske, Loggers quiet Huskies
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — On Tuesday, Arcadia High School graduate Zach Pronschinske kept the St. Cloud Huskies offense quiet in a 7-3 win.
Pronschinske allowed two earned runs in six innings.
Bryce Blaum was 2-for-5 that included a two-run triple in the seventh inning.
Austin Murr was 4-for-5, and he had an RBI double in the ninth inning to add the insurance run.
GAMBLING
NBA makes deal with MGM
NEW YORK — The NBA and WNBA will now share official data with MGM Resorts International, a major win for the leagues as they prepare for the anticipated growth of sports betting across the country.
The Las Vegas-based casino giant will pay the NBA for that data to use in determining outcomes of various bets. The NBA’s stance has been that getting accurate stats to bettors is critical so players know what they’re betting on and so casinos will know when to pay out, and MGM Resorts is the first casino to make an arrangement with the league for those numbers.
Terms of the deal announced Tuesday were not disclosed, other than it’s a multiyear arrangement.
“I know the value of data,” MGM chairman and CEO James Murren said. “To be able to have the official NBA data for sports bettors around the world is very valuable. I was willing to, and I’ve paid for that.”
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who has been talking with Murren about such an arrangement for weeks, said the leagues believe they’re getting adequately compensated for the data.
“It’s a leap of faith on both sides,” Silver said. “It’s a deal moderate in length where I think we can both step back and assess as we go and see, ‘Is it working? Is this deal fair? Are we providing the consumers with the right type of experience?’”
It’s the first such deal between a major U.S. sports league and a casino.
“We understood the value of our marks, of official designations,” Silver said. “But I think then in terms of the data we’re providing, we have a sense of the magnitude of the current business and a sense of where things may go over the next few years. And I’d say we generally tried to approximate in a sense to come up with what we thought was fair compensation.”
How MGM will get that data remains unclear.
NBA stat data is distributed globally by Sportradar, which sends it to media outlets, broadcasters and betting outlets outside the U.S. — but not inside this country, at least for now. With the start of preseason games still about two months away, there’s plenty of time for those matters to get worked out.
NBA
Bucks set to open new digs Oct. 9
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks will play the inaugural game at Fiserv Forum on Oct. 3 when they open the preseason against the Chicago Bulls.
The Bucks said Tuesday they will wrap up their preseason schedule with a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Fiserv Forum on Oct. 12. Tickets for both Milwaukee home games go on sale Aug. 6.
The Bucks and Fiserv Co. of Brookfield announced last week a 25-year naming rights deal for the team’s new $524 million downtown arena, scheduled to open Aug. 26.
In addition to the two home preseason games, the Bucks will travel to play Minnesota at a location to be announced, on Oct. 7, and at Oklahoma City on Oct. 9 against the Thunder.
NFL
Without Bell, Steelers RBs get chances
LATROBE, Pa. — Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner knows what to expect.
Two-time All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell is skipping training camp at St. Vincent College for the second straight season because of a contract dispute. Bell’s absence last summer meant Conner saw additional snaps in camp as a rookie.
This time, he’s raised expectations. He’s at the top of the depth chart, at least until Bell arrives.
“Le’Veon here or not, I’m focused and trying to prove to myself that I’m in shape and I can handle playing,” Conner said. “I’m focused no matter who’s here or who’s not here.”
Bell chose to not sign his franchise tender until the eve of the 2017 season. He is expected to follow the same path this time. That’s with Conner, who intends to prove he can handle the heavier workload.
“I want to show it all,” Conner said. “Every time I get in, I’m going to make every rep count.”
Conner, a former star at the University of Pittsburgh, showed flashes as a rookie, sporadically filling in to give Bell a breather. The Steelers’ 2017 third-round pick appeared in 14 games, rushing 32 times for 144 yards, an average of 4.5 yards per carry, before a knee injury ended his season.
TENNIS
Wozniacki withdraws with leg injury
WASHINGTON — Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki pulled out of the Citi Open because of an injured right leg Tuesday, when the hard-court tournament also lost its defending champion, Ekaterina Makarova.
The No. 4-seeded Makarova lost her first-round match at the U.S. Open tuneup to Ana Bogdan 7-6 (2), 6-3.
No. 2 seed Sloane Stephens, the reigning U.S. Open champion, moved into the second round with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Bethanie Mattek-Sands. Stephens converted all four break points she earned, saved seven of the nine she faced, and hit six aces. She’ll next face Andrea Petkovic, who won her opener on Monday.
In other results Tuesday, No. 3 Naomi Osaka beat Bernarda Pera 6-2, 7-6 (4), and No. 7 Donna Vekic defeated Caroline Dolehide 6-3, 6-4.
No. 1 seed Wozniacki’s withdrew hours before she was to face qualifier Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine. Wozniacki was replaced in the field by Ysaline Bonaventure, who lost in qualifying.
After practicing on-site Monday, Wozniacki said her leg is “just something that has been nagging a little bit, but hopefully it’ll be fine.”
She won her first Grand Slam title in January at Melbourne to return to No. 1 in the rankings. She is currently No. 2.
Wozniacki hasn’t played a match since losing in the second round at Wimbledon on July 4.
She now has less than a month to get ready for the U.S. Open, which starts Aug. 27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.