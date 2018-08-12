NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
Loggers end regular season with loss
MANKATO, Minn. — The La Crosse Loggers had their Northwoods League season come to an end with a 13-3 loss to the Mankato MoonDogs on Sunday.
La Crosse (40-32 overall, 23-14 second half) finished the second half of the season fourth in the North Division and three games behind first-place Willmar.
The Loggers had just five hits on Sunday and received one each from five players. Grant Judkins hit a two-run double in the second inning for La Crosse, which scored all of its runs in the second and third innings.
Mankato scored in all but two innings and used a four-run second inning to take charge.
AMATUER BASEBALL
CCV Blues advance
STANLEY, Wis. — The Chaseburg-Coon Valley Blues advance to the WBA State Finals in Osseo, Wis., next weekend after defeating the Eau Claire Cavaliers 10-6 on Saturday and the Wausau River Hawks 7-2 on Sunday in the WBA District tournament.
The Blues will be playing in the WBA State Finals for the third time in the last four years. Ben Levendoski picked up the win on Saturday allowing five runs (three earned) in eight innings. The had 15 hits with every starter recording a hit. Brock Rude was 3-for-5 with three RBI and was one of five Blues to have a multi-hit game.
Against Wausau, Rude earned the win in dominating fashion, throwing a one-hitter just missing a no-hitter by outs. John Roberts doubled with one-out in the ninth for the River Hawks.
Rude struck out 15 while allowing two unearned runs in the ninth. He was also 2-for-4 at the plate.
NFL
Jags suspend Ramsey, Fowler
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars suspended All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive end Dante Fowler on Sunday for violating team rules and conduct unbecoming a Jaguars football player.
Neither one will make the trip to Minnesota on Tuesday for two days of joint practices and a preseason game. The teams play Saturday.
Fowler was involved in several fights Sunday, including one after practice with fellow defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. Ramsey shouted profanities at media members who captured the altercation on video and later threatened reporters with “war” for releasing the video. Ramsey made his threat via Twitter.
The team released a one-sentence statement Sunday evening announcing the suspensions. Coach Doug Marrone is expected to address the decision Tuesday.
The whole thing seemingly started during practice and carried off the field.
Ngakoue and Fowler exchanged words while leaving practice, prompting a skirmish in which no punches were thrown. Ngakoue and Fowler got into it again outside the practice-field gates and had to be pulled apart by teammates, coaches and security personnel. General manager Dave Caldwell could be seen leading Ngakoue away by the wrist.
BEARS’ SMITH CONTINUES HOLDOUT: Moving trucks backed up to the Bears locker room Sunday before the final practice at Olivet Nazarene University. For parts of five weeks, coach Matt Nagy’s team worked here to forge an identity — creative and diverse on offense and tough and assignment-sound on defense. That process continues as the Bears transition to the second phase of the preseason.
To that end, the convoy pulled out of Bourbonnais, Ill., with a lighter load than the team had hoped. They moved only 89 players back to team headquarters in Lake Forest, Ill. Training camp came and went with one glaring absence from the 90-man roster.
Roquan Smith’s holdout continues. Another milestone was crossed off the calendar Sunday with the rookie linebacker away from the team.
There are no indications Smith and the Bears are having productive negotiations to solve the impasse about whether the team could reclaim his guaranteed money if he were suspended for an on-field rule violation outside the parameters of a football play.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Family calls for Durkin to be fired
BALTIMORE — The attorney for the family of the University of Maryland offensive lineman who died after a strenuous offseason workout is calling for Terrapins football coach DJ Durkin to be fired, citing the abusive culture of the program and the team’s failure to properly react after Jordan McNair fell ill on the practice field.
The 19-year-old McNair was hospitalized May 29 and died June 13. McNair family attorney Billy Murphy Jr. said Sunday he’s seen the preliminary death certificate and has concluded, “This is an obvious heatstroke case.”
Durkin was placed on administrative leave Saturday in the wake of reports that he and his staff verbally abused and humiliated players since his arrival in College Park, Maryland, two years ago.
“Coach Durkin should be fired immediately,” Murphy said. “His conduct and the conduct of the coaches was reprehensible. They were not prepared ... to deal with a heatstroke incident.”
