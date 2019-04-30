COLLEGE BASEBALL
V-Hawks a No. 6 seed
The Viterbo University baseball team is seeded sixth for the upcoming NSAA tournament.
Viterbo (11-29, 6-17) opens the tournament, which will be played in Valley City, N.D., with a game against top-seeded Bellevue University at 11 a.m. Friday.
NHL PLAYOFFS
Blue Jackets take series lead
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sergei Bobrovsky kept up his impressive postseason play, making 36 saves as the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Tuesday night to take a 2-1 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal series.
Boone Jenner and Matt Duchene scored for the Blue Jackets, who won a second-round home game for first time in franchise history.
Game 4 of the best-of-seven series is Thursday night.
Tuukka Rask had 32 saves for Boston. The Bruins’ only goal was a flukey one in the last minute of the second period, the only chink in an otherwise brilliant game by Bobrovsky, who is having the best postseason of his career thus far.
Bobrovsky withstood a flurry by Boston earlier in the second period, including an acrobatic save that saw him sweep away a puck from in front of the goal line. The Bruins pulled Rask with 2:11 left but couldn’t beat Bobrovsky with the 6-on-5 advantage.
NBA
T’Wolves, Lynx announcer leaves
MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities radio market is losing a good broadcaster and all-around nice guy.
John Focke, who has done studio work for Timberwolves radio broadcasts since 2007 and took over as the play-by-play voice of the Lynx in 2012, is leaving the market for a job as the radio play-by-play broadcaster for the NBA’s Hornets.
Focke, a native Minnesotan and an ultra-marathoner, also hosted Wolves Weekly on FSN — and his busy schedule across different forms of media proved attractive to the Hornets.
Plans to replace Focke locally are not immediately known, though the Lynx duties are the most urgent. That season starts May 25, less than four weeks from now.
HORSE RACING
Omaha Beach the Derby favorite
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Omaha Beach, to be ridden by last year’s Triple Crown-winning jockey Mike Smith, enters Saturday’s 145th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs as the 4-1 morning-line favorite after Tuesday’s post-position draw.
Trained by Richard Mandella, Omaha Beach will start in the No. 12 post and comes in on a three-race winning streak in seven starts, including, the Arkansas Derby and the Rebel Stakes.
Second choice, as selected by Churchill Downs and Keeneland oddsmaker Mike Battaglia, was Game Winner at 5-1, the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile champion.
Smith had his choice of mounts between Omaha Beach and co-third choice Roadster (6-1), but eschewed a chance to repeat with Justify-trainer Bob Baffert for the Omaha Beach mount. Baffert, a five-time Derby and two-time Triple Crown winner, also has Game Winner (5-1) and Improbable (6-1).
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Ollie files lawsuit
HARTFORD, Conn. — Former UConn basketball coach Kevin Ollie filed a lawsuit against his one-time top assistant, contending Glenn Miller slandered him in comments to the NCAA about an alleged payment to a player’s mother.
Miller told the governing body during its recent investigation of UConn that he had learned about the alleged $30,000 payment.
Ollie is joined in the suit by Stephanie Garrett, mother of former UConn player Shonn Miller. Miller played at UConn in 2015-16 after transferring from Cornell. The two Millers are not related.
Glenn Miller’s lawyer, Drzislav Coric, derided the suit as an “attempt to intimidate a witness.”
The university fired Ollie after a 14-18 season in 2017-18 amid allegations of recruiting violations. The NCAA notified UConn that it found numerous violations, but the payment mentioned by Miller was not among them.
Ollie’s lawsuit, which was dated April 22, but filed Monday in Connecticut Superior Court, says the accusation of the payment was false and damaged his reputation. It allegedly was part of a vendetta against Ollie, who had fired Miller after the 2016-17 season. It seeks unspecified monetary damages.
GOLF
Woods makes video for cancer victim
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Harold Varner III worked up the courage to ask a favor of Tiger Woods for a close friend with colon cancer.
The timing made it surreal.
Woods made a videotaped message for Daniel Meggs on the Wednesday before the Masters, encouraging the former Wake Forest golfer to keep fighting and to never give up hope.
“I sent it to him and he sent the greatest reply ever,” Varner said Tuesday ahead of the Wells Fargo Championship. “He said, ‘Well, I can die now.’ We’re laughing. He’s like, ‘No man, it’s really cool. I needed this.’”
And then it got even better. Meggs was so excited to get the video he predicted that Woods was going to win. Varner was at home on Sunday of the final round as he watched Woods come from two shots behind on the back nine at Augusta National to win his fifth green jacket and his first major in 11 years.
That’s when he called Meggs again.
“For like a good 20 seconds, we didn’t say anything. We just cried,” Varner said. “I’m just glad he wasn’t in front of me because I would not have said anything. It was just super awesome. I didn’t do anything, but the joy that I got out of seeing him talk to me, I just can’t put it into words.”
Varner pulled out his phone to see the message again. Most impressive was that Woods put thought into a video that was 17 seconds long.
