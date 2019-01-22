PREP BASKETBALL RANKINGS
Aquinas girls hold top spot
The Aquinas High School girls basketball team held the top spot in The Associated Press Division 4 rankings again this week.
The poll, released Tuesday, featured eight local teams, with the Blugolds (15-0, 7-0) the highest of all. The defending Division 4 champions have a big matchup against Onalaska (8-3) on Thursday.
Melrose-Mindoro (13-1) dropped to No. 3 in Division 4 after its weekend loss to Black Hawk. In Division 3, the Prairie du Chien girls (14-0) held the No. 4 spot, and G-E-T (14-1) stayed at No. 5.
Central held onto its No. 2 ranking in the boys Division 2 poll. The Red Raiders (11-2) suffered their second loss of the year Saturday against Minnehaha — the defending MSHSL Class AA champions — at the Midwest Players Classic. Onalaska (11-2) stayed at No. 6.
Bangor, the defending Division 5 champions, moved up a spot to No. 3, while Blair-Taylor (13-0) also jumped a spot to No. 4.
NFL
NFL considers expanding reviews
NEW YORK — Two people with direct knowledge of the NFL’s plans tell The Associated Press that the league’s competition committee will consider expanding replay reviews to include certain penalties, including pass interference.
The people, who spoke Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the NFL has not publicly announced such plans, stressed that the committee looks into the parameters of replay yearly. It has considered inclusion of what are considered judgment calls by officials in the past.
Officiating once more became a hot topic during Sunday’s NFC championship game. A missed call by referee Bill Vinovich’s crew of a blatant pass interference penalty and helmet-to-helmet hit by Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman on Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis likely cost New Orleans a spot in the Super Bowl.
Saints coach Sean Payton said Al Riveron, the NFL’s senior vice president of officiating, told him afterward that a flag should have been thrown.
League investigating laser pointed at Brady
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — NFL security is investigating whether a fan attempted to shine a laser into the face of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during their AFC championship game victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.
Local television stations posted footage Tuesday that showed a green light flashing on Brady late in the Patriots’ 37-31 overtime victory. At least two instances occurred on their go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter, including a crucial 25-yard pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski.
Laser pointers are banned at most sporting events because of the potential for distraction and safety reasons. The light can damage the retina in the eye after even a short period of time.
The NFL has dealt with the issue in the past, including a Monday night game in Mexico two years ago in which then-Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler was caught in the eye multiple times.
Blown-call lawsuit seeks do-over of Rams-Saints
NEW ORLEANS — In the legal equivalent of a Hail Mary pass, two New Orleans Saints season ticket holders have asked a judge to reverse the result of the NFC championship game that sent the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl — or order a do-over.
Tuesday’s state court filing says NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell should implement a league rule governing “extraordinarily unfair acts.” Remedies include reversal of a game’s result or the rescheduling of a game — in its entirety or from the point when the act occurred.
At issue is the failure of officials to call interference or roughness penalties when a Rams player leveled a Saints receiver with a helmet-to-helmet hit at a crucial point in Sunday’s game. The NFL hasn’t yet responded. A hearing is scheduled Monday.
MLS
Howard: This will be last season
DENVER — Colorado Rapids and former U.S. national team goalkeeper Tim Howard says this season will be his last in Major League Soccer.
Howard made the announcement on social media Tuesday, a day after the Rapids players reported to training camp.
“I’m greatly looking forward to kicking off the 2019 MLS season, as it will be my LAST. There will be plenty of time for sentiment later. For now, I am going to enjoy every minute. And as I’ve always done, compete hard and help lead the Rapids with the sole purpose of winning,” he wrote.
Over the course of his 21-year professional career, the 39-year-old spent 13 seasons in the English Premier League with Manchester United and Everton. He was Premier League Goalkeeper of the Year in 2004 while with Manchester United.
In addition to the Rapids, Howard also played with the MetroStars (1998-2003) in MLS.
Howard made 121 appearances with the national team, starting for the United States at the World Cup in South Africa in 2010 and again in Brazil in 2014. He was the backup to Kasey Keller for the 2006 World Cup in Germany.
His most memorable game in soccer’s most prestigious tournament came in Brazil, when he made a tournament-record 15 saves in a loss to Belgium in the round of 16.
Howard holds U.S. men’s national team records for most appearances and wins, with 62. He also had 42 shutouts. He was honored as CONCACAF Goalkeeper of the Year three times.
Howard has made 75 appearances with the Rapids since joining the team in 2016, compiling 257 saves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.