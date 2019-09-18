NFL
Surgery for Brees
SEATTLE — New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton says quarterback Drew Brees would undergo surgery on his injured right thumb Wednesday afternoon.
Payton said he has no timetable for Brees’ return, but said he has no immediate plans to put Brees on injured reserve. He declined to name a starter for the Saints game at the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
Teddy Bridgewater entered last Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams after Brees injured a ligament near the thumb on his throwing hand while attempting a pass. Brees was unable to grip a football without pain on the sideline after the play. Payton said the surgery was taking place in Los Angeles. The Saints are in Seattle this week. Payton said Wednesday morning he likely will not announce a starter going into the game. Bridgewater started 28 games for the Minnesota Vikings in 2014-15 before a serious knee injury. He signed a one-year, $7.25 million deal to stay with New Orleans in the offseason.
The Saints also have Taysom Hill, who has played a variety of positions for the team the past two seasons, including quarterback.
Brown accuser met with NFL
Two people with knowledge of the investigation into Antonio Brown being accused of sexual assault tell The Associated Press that one of the accusers has met with NFL investigators and that there is no timetable for concluding the probe. One of the people, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because of the sensitivity of the case, also confirmed that the district attorney’s office and police in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, have reached out to Brown’s lawyer about the allegations Britney Taylor made against the New England Patriots wide receiver in a civil lawsuit. Taylor met with the NFL this week. The person says there is a statute of limitations involved with the allegations. Taylor has accused Brown of sexually assaulting her on three occasions, including rape, in the lawsuit filed in South Florida. A second woman has alleged that Brown exposed himself to her while she was working on a mural for him at his Pittsburgh home.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Pitino settles lawsuits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fiercely competitive coach on the court, Rick Pitino didn’t want to fight anymore.
So the University of Louisville Athletic Association and Pitino settled lawsuits stemming from his departure from the school, with the former men’s basketball coach’s personnel file changing his termination to a resignation.
Pitino sued the ULAA for more than $38.7 million in November 2017, accusing it of breaching its contract by firing him for cause the previous month in the wake of a federal bribery investigation of college basketball. Louisville countersued, seeking monetary damages for vacated games and bonuses. The agreement comes a week after representatives for the association and Pitino held settlement talks at the federal courthouse that included the coach. In a statement issued Wednesday through lawyer Steve Pence, Pitino said he was moving on “to a new chapter in my life.”
“Against my lawyer’s advice I’m dropping my lawsuit with ULAA,” Pitino said. “I am very proud of the many accomplishments my teams achieved at Louisville. I’m so thankful and honored to coach such dedicated athletes. I’m also disappointed in how it ended. But as head coach I am held responsible for the actions of all team members.”
MLB
Pirates P Vazquez held in jail
GREENSBURG, Pa. — Pittsburgh Pirates closer Felipe Vázquez was being held Wednesday in a Pennsylvania jail on multiple felony charges after allegedly telling investigators he attempted to have sex with an underage girl during a meeting at her house in 2017.
Vázquez is charged with statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors, all felonies, and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault of a person under 16 years old.
The charges are related to Vázquez’s alleged encounters with a girl starting in 2017, when she was 13. Vázquez was expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Westmoreland County, though it was uncertain whether he would attend the hearing in person or do it via video from the Allegheny County Jail. Vázquez has been in the jail since surrendering to authorities Tuesday on a felony warrant issued in Florida stemming from illicit electronic communication with the same girl.
Vázquez began talking to the girl on social media in 2017 before driving to her house in Westmoreland County, outside Pittsburgh, a state police trooper wrote in court papers.
NBA
Thomas out 6-8 weeks
WASHINGTON — Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas underwent thumb surgery and is expected to miss six to eight weeks.
The team says Thomas ruptured the radial collateral ligament in his left thumb during routine workouts Monday and had surgery Wednesday. General manager Tommy Sheppard says it is “an unfortunate setback” for Thomas but expects the 30-year-old to make a full recovery.
Thomas signed with Washington as a free agent July 6 after spending last season with the Denver Nuggets. He has averaged 18.6 points and 5.1 assists a game during his eight-year NBA career.
This injury is another blow to the Wizards, who are expected to be without guard John Wall for at least the first half of the season and perhaps all of it because of a ruptured Achilles tendon.
