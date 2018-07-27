NFL Darnold a holdout as Jets open camp
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — There was no sign of Sam Darnold as the New York Jets opened training camp. The No. 3 overall draft pick officially became a contract holdout when the team began its first practice of the summer Friday without its prized rookie quarterback.
“He’s not here,” coach Todd Bowles said, “so I’m coaching the other (89) guys.”
Darnold joins Chicago linebacker Roquan Smith, the No. 8 choice, as the only unsigned picks from the entire draft. Under the NFL’s labor agreement, contract holdouts by rookies are uncommon because deals are slotted based on draft position. Darnold will receive a four-year, fully guaranteed contract worth $30.247 million, including a $20 million signing bonus.
“It’s part of the business,” Bowles said. “We’ve got two other quarterbacks who can play, too.”
The dispute seems to hang on contract language. If a player is cut during his rookie contract, offset language provides the team with financial protection. Not having offset language allows a player to receive his salary from the team that cut him, as well as get paid by another team that signs him.
CYCLING
Thomas can taste Tour title with 1 stage to go
LARUNS, France — Having worn the leader’s yellow jersey over the Alps and through the Pyrenees, only one more challenging stage stands in the way of Geraint Thomas winning his first Tour de France.
Thomas takes an advantage of 2 minutes, 5 seconds over Dutch rival Tom Dumoulin into Saturday’s 31-kilometer (19-mile) individual time trial in the Basque Country. The pressure of leading has reminded Thomas of the time he helped Britain to the gold medal in team pursuit on the track at the 2012 London Olympics.
“It comes down to tomorrow but I can take confidence with how I’m riding, and what will be will be,” he said. “There’s still one more big day to go.”
While Dumoulin is the time trial world champion, Thomas is quite capable in the discipline and acknowledged he should be able to protect his advantage. He increased his lead after the final mountain stage on Friday, while Sky teammate and four-time champion Chris Froome lost his spot on the podium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.