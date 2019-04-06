COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Knight returns to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bob Knight returned to Indiana University on Saturday, the former basketball coach’s first public appearance on campus since he was fired almost 19 years ago.
Knight returned to watch the Hoosiers’ baseball game against Penn State from the press box. The Big Ten Network was broadcasting the game when Knight made the impromptu golf cart ride to the field.
Athletic director Fred Glass has repeatedly made overtures to bring back Knight. Each time Knight declined. The Hoosiers first attempted to make amends by adding photos of Knight inside Assembly Hall, the basketball team’s home arena.
In 2009, the school inducted Knight into the athletic Hall of Fame, but Knight skipped the ceremony. He wrote a letter to Glass at the time, explaining he didn’t want to create a “media circus” that would distract from the other inductees.
Knight also stayed away from the school’s 40-year reunion for his 1976 championship team — the last unbeaten team in Division I men’s basketball — prompting many to wonder whether Knight would ever return to the university that made the former Ohio State player and Army coach a household name in basketball circles and beyond.
It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted Knight’s change of heart. But there have been recent reports that the 78-year-old Knight has not been in good health.
Knight won a school record 659 games at Indiana (1971-2000) and retired as coach of Texas Tech during the 2007-08 season with a career record of 899-374 — the most wins by any major college men’s coach. He won 11 Big Ten titles while coaching the Hoosiers before he was fired in September 2000.
NASCAR
Bell wins Xfinity
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Christopher Bell earned his first career Bristol Motor Speedway victory and a $100,000 bonus with the Xfinity Series win Saturday.
Bell got his second victory of the season, his 10th in 48 starts, by passing Brandon Jones with 17 laps remaining. Jones had a tire issue that sent him to the wall and then to pit road, and Bell didn't have another challenger in his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.
"That's pretty cool to get my first win here," Bell said. "Joe Gibbs Racing has a really, really good package here at Bristol, but for whatever reason we struggled to find that. It didn't feel good basically all of practice. Didn't qualify good and as soon as the green flag dropped for the race I was really loose.
"But the longer the runs went, the better I got."
Bell led 57 laps and was competing for the bonus against Tyler Reddick, Chase Briscoe and Michael Annett. Bell, Reddick, Cole Custer and Briscoe all qualified to race for the $100,000 bonus next weekend at Richmond Raceway.
Cup drivers were not eligible to race at all Saturday so Kyle Busch, winner of three Xfinity Series races this season, was sidelined — giving fans their wish to limit Busch's competition in lower series.
