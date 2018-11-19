HIGH SCHOOL
Banasik, Krahn lift PdC past Westby
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Macy Banasik and Lily Krahn combined for 26 points to lift the Prairie du Chien High School girls basketball team past Westby 46-39 in a nonconference game Monday night. Banasik scored 11 of her 15 points in the first half while Krahn scored nine of her 11 in the opening half — all on 3-pointers — as the Blackhawks (2-0) took a 34-19 lead.
Grace Hebel led Westby with 16 points, while teammate McKenna Manske drained four 3-pointers for 12 points.
MLB
Brewers round out coaching staff
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have rounded out manager Craig Counsell’s staff, bringing in Steve Karsay as bullpen coach to work with new pitching coach Chris Hook.
Hook was promoted from pitching coordinator following 11 seasons in Milwaukee’s minor league system as an instructor. He’ll be joined by Karsay, an 11-year major league veteran who spent the past three seasons as pitching coach at Triple-A Columbus in Cleveland’s system. Karsay worked with Indians starters Michael Clevinger and Shane Bieber.
Milwaukee also added Andy Haines as hitting coach. Haines spent one season as assistant hitting coach for the NL Central-rival Chicago Cubs. He was the Cubs’ minor league hitting coordinator from 2016-17.
Haines also spent eight seasons with the Marlins organization, where he managed Brewers outfielder and NL MVP Christian Yelich in the minors. General manager David Stearns also announced Jason Lane would return as assistant hitting coach. Scott Barringer was named head athletic trainer.
YANKEES TRADE FOR PAXTON: Left-hander James Paxton was acquired by the Yankees from the Seattle Mariners for a trio of prospects Monday, bolstering the thin starting rotation that contributed to New York’s loss to Boston in the AL Division Series.
New York sent left-hander Justus Sheffield to the Mariners along with right-hander Erik Swanson and outfielder Dom Thompson-Williams.
Paxton turned 30 on Nov. 6 and went 11-6 with a 3.76 ERA in 28 starts last season, including a no-hitter at Toronto on May 8.
He joins a rotation projected to include right-handers Luis Severino and Masahiro Tanaka and left-hander CC Sabathia.
Paxton made $4.9 million last season and is eligible for salary arbitration. He can become a free agent after the 2020 season.
Sheffield is rated among the top minor league prospects, made his big league debut in September and pitched in three games for the Yankees. He had a 2.48 ERA in 25 minor-league appearances at Double-A and Triple-A this year, striking out 123 in 116 innings and allowing just four home runs.
Sheffield won’t turn 23 until May and could become a future anchor to Seattle’s rotation.
Swanson, 25, started the year at Double-A Trenton but spent most of 2018 at the Triple-A level with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he made 13 starts and had a 3.86 ERA. Swanson had 78 strikeouts and 14 walks in 72⅓ innings in Triple-A. He pitched 121⅓ total innings last season overall and was rated among the top 25 prospects in the Yankees organization by MLB.com.
Thompson-Williams, 23, has never played above Class A and will turn 24 next April. He had 22 home runs, 20 stolen bases and a .299 average across two Class A affiliates this year.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Arkansas DB’s suspended for flirting with cheerleaders
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas defensive backs Kamren Curl and Ryan Pulley have been suspended for the Razorbacks’ final regular-season game against Missouri on Friday after the two were seen socializing with members of the Mississippi State dance team prior to kickoff on Saturday.
A local reporter said he saw Curl and Pulley taking photos and talking with members of the Bulldogs’ spirit squad during pregame warm-ups. Arkansas lost the game in Starkville, Mississippi, 52-6.
Arkansas coach Chad Morris did not specify the reason for the suspension, but he did tell reporters that two defensive backs “will not be here today or yesterday or any part of this week for unacceptable behavior.”
Arkansas (2-9, 0-7) has struggled through Morris’ first season in Fayetteville, with its only two wins coming against Eastern Illinois and Tulsa. The Razorbacks could end the season having lost four in a row if they can’t beat Missouri on the road on Friday.
NBA
Heat guard fined for throwing shoe
Josh Richardson has been fined $25,000 for throwing his shoe into the crowd during the Miami Heat’s 113-97 loss to the visiting Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. The Heat guard was assessed a technical foul and ejected from the game when he tossed his shoe midway through the fourth quarter.
With 6:40 remaining in the fourth quarter, Richardson drove for a dunk and felt he was fouled by the Lakers’ Josh Hart. As Richardson hit the floor underneath the Heat basket, his left shoe came loose. Richardson took it off and flicked it initially right in front of him. Upset, Richardson showed his shoe to official Kevin Scott.
As play resumed, Richardson’s frustration mounted. He drew his fifth personal foul and also threw his shoe against the scorer’s table. When Miami coach Erik Spoelstra motioned for Richardson to head to the bench, Richardson flung his shoe far into the stands. Scott whistled Richardson for a technical before ejecting him from the game.
NFL
Washington signs former Jets QB Mark Sanchez
ASHBURN, Va. — Coach Jay Gruden says the Washington Redskins are signing quarterback Mark Sanchez to back up Colt McCoy after Alex Smith’s season-ending injury.
McCoy will start for the Redskins (6-4) Thursday at the Dallas Cowboys (5-5) in a game that could go a long way to determining which team wins the NFC East. Sanchez knows offensive coordinator Matt Cavanaugh from their time together with the New York Jets, where now quarterbacks coach Kevin O’Connell was his backup.
Gruden said Monday that Sanchez was the pick to sign over Kellen Clemens, Josh Johnson, T.J. Yates and EJ Manuel because of his experience and success in the NFL. All five worked out at the team’s facility Monday.
Smith underwent surgery Sunday night to repair a broken right tibia and fibula. Gruden says surgery went well, he didn’t believe there was any ligament damage and hopes Smith can make a full recovery in six to eight months.
