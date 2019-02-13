COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Eagles fall to third seed
OSHKOSH, Wis. — The UW-La Crosse women’s basketball team was defeated by UW-Oshkosh 71-62 on Wednesday, and the loss dropped the Eagles into third place in the WIAC standings.
La Crosse (20-4, 9-4) fell behind second-place Whitewater (17-7, 10-3), which beat Platteville to take over second place behind the 15th-ranked Titans (11-2, 21-3). The WIAC women’s tournament begins Wednesday.
Carly Coulthart scored 15 points and made four 3-pointers for the 24th-ranked eagles, while teammate Emma Gamoke added 11 points. Olivia Campbell had a team-high 15 points for Oshkosh, which pulled away from a 58-58 game with a 7-1 run in the fourth quarter.
WESTERN WOMEN: The Cavaliers (15-5, 9-0) maintained first place in their division by holding off Minnesota West 62-57.
Kerrigan Lyga had 14 points, Caitlin Young 12 and Riley Gabel 10 for Western, which was trailing entering the fourth quarter and received three free throws from Young in the final 30 seconds to win their 10th straight game.
WESTERN MEN: The Cavaliers had three shots to try and win the game, but Minnesota West prevailed 67-66.
Mhalik Lindsey and Adam Scott scored 13 points apiece for Western (11-11, 6-5).
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
BRF hires Vangen as coach
The Black River Falls High School football team has its new coach, as Jeremiah Vangen was announced as the successor to Jim Bible on Wednesday.
Vangen has coached at East Troy and Palmyra-Eagle high schools, with his Palmyra-Eagle team leading the state in regular-season passing yards this season.
“My family and I have been looking for the perfect fit to take this next step in my coaching career, and I could not be more elated to be the next coach at Black River Falls,” Vangen said in a release from the school district.
Bible stepped down after 18 seasons just before Christmas, creating a football coaching vacancy at Black River Falls for just the fourth time since 1949.
NASCAR
Dillon seeks rare Daytona repeat
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Austin Dillon does not want to be a one-hit wonder.
The Daytona 500 has produced its share.
The reigning champion of the Great American Race wants to make another kind of history on Sunday. Dillon looks to become just the fourth repeat winner, joining Hall of Famers Richard Petty (1973-74) and Cale Yarborough (1983-84), as well as Sterling Marlin (1994-95).
“That would be very cool,” Dillon said. “It seems like a hard thing to do. This place is not easy to win at. That’s why it’s so special … so many people haven’t won here.”
Tony Stewart, Kyle Busch and Rusty Wallace are among 14 drivers with at least 49 career wins, but without a Daytona 500 win.
The unpredictability of restrictor-plate racing leads to plenty of wrecks and overtime finishes. Since 2005, eight of the past 14 races lengthened because of the green-white-checker finish.
Even when the 2017 race ended after 200 laps, winner Kurt Busch’s car was banged up virtually beyond recognition, his No. 41 barely discernible.
“This place, everything has got to line up,” Dillon said. “Everything has got to line up just perfectly for you to go to Victory Lane, and that’s what it’s all about.”
NFL
Ravens trade Flacco to Denver
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Joe Flacco has gone from Denver Broncos tormentor to savior.
The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to trade the veteran quarterback to the Broncos in exchange for a fourth-round pick in this year's NFL draft, a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because neither team announced the deal, which was first reported by ESPN. NFL rules prohibit teams from discussing trades until the start of the league year on March 13.
Flacco, the MVP of the 2013 Super Bowl following a miraculous win at top-seeded Denver, became expendable in Baltimore with the emergence of rookie Lamar Jackson, the former Louisville star who led the Ravens into the playoffs after Flacco got hurt.
The Broncos again needed an upgrade at QB after Case Keenum's middling debut in Denver, where a 6-10 finish led general manager John Elway to turn to Vic Fangio, his fourth head coach in six seasons.
Now, he's landed his seventh quarterback since Peyton Manning's tearful retirement following Denver's win in Super Bowl 50.
MLB
Cubs launching own TV network
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs are teaming with Sinclair Broadcast Group to launch a regional sports network in February 2020 that will become the exclusive television home of the Cubs.
The Marquee Sports Network will air the full regular season schedule, expanded pregame and postgame coverage, classic broadcasts from the archives and other local sports programming.
It marks the end of more than 70 years of over-the-air broadcasts for the Cubs, and the beginning of an ambitious endeavor to sell cable and satellite providers on the value of the carrying the new regional network — no sure thing in an increasingly fragmented world of cable TV.
But if all goes according to plan and cable providers from Southwest Michigan to Iowa — Major League Baseball’s designated home broadcast turf for the team — agree to carry the new network, viewers will have no choice but to watch local Cubs games on pay TV.
Having their own channel will enable the Cubs to have all of their programming in one place, versus splitting the games between two broadcast stations — WGN-Ch.9 and WLS-Ch.7 — and sharing coverage with the Bulls, Blackhawks and White Sox on NBC Sports Chicago, formerly Comcast SportsNet, the regional sports network formed in 2004.
