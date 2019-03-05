COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Western earns No. 5 seed at nationals
ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Western Technical College women’s basketball team, which earned its first berth in the NJCAA Division III Women’s Basketball Championship by beating Anoka-Ramsey in the Region XIIIA championship on Sunday, has received the No. 5 seed. The Cavaliers (20-5) will face No. 4 seed Hibbing (Minn.) Community College at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at the Arthur L. Scott Center in Bethlehem, Pa.
LYGA EARNS MCAC ALL-STATE: Western sophomore Kerrigan Lyga of Fountain City was selected to the MCAC All-State team. Lyga averaged 12.9 points and six rebounds per game.
SPRING TRAINING
Burnes fans four in Brewers win
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Corbin Burnes gave up three hits and fanned four in a three-inning start for Milwaukee, which blanked the Colorado Rockies 1-0 Tuesday at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.
Colorado starter Chad Bettis worked 2⅔ shutout innings and struck out four. The Brewers host the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday at Maryvale Baseball Park.
ANGELS TOP CUBS: Mike Trout hit a three-run homer and Kole Calhoun also homered for Los Angeles, which beat the Chicago Cubs 9-2 Tuesday.
Addison Russell hit two doubles for Chicago. Willson Contreras also doubled, and circled the bases when Trout kicked the ball in center field while trying to pick it up, sending it rolling along the warning track toward right.
PRO WRESTLING
Pro wrestler King Kong Bundy dies
GLASSBORO, N.J. — King Kong Bundy, the 6-foot-4 professional wrestler best known for facing Hulk Hogan in WrestleMania 2, has died. He was 61.
Bundy died Monday, said promoter and longtime friend David Herro. He posted on Facebook : “Today we lost a Legend and a man I consider family.” The cause of death and other details were not disclosed.
Bundy, whose real name was Christopher Pallies, was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The 458-pound wrestler made his World Wrestling Federation debut in 1981. He faced Hogan in 1986 in a steel cage match at WrestleMania 2, which Hogan won. WWE said he was one of the “greatest ... big men to lace up a set of boots.”
Hogan tweeted he was “overwhelmed” by Bundy’s death. “R.I.P. big man until we meet again. HH.”
IDITAROD
Norwegian maintains Iditarod lead
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Norwegian musher Joar Ulsom retook in the world’s most famous sled dog race, but he missed out on a pair of mitts made out of beaver and a new musher’s hat.
Frenchman Nicolas Petit was the first musher to reach the community of McGrath, winning the prizes made by locals.
Ulsom, the defending champion, breezed into the checkpoint about 90 minutes later on Tuesday and immediately left to reclaim the lead in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog race.
The McGrath checkpoint is 311 miles (500 kilometers) into the nearly 1,000 mile (1,600 kilometer) race with 13 dogs.
The race began Sunday north of Anchorage. The winner is expected in Nome, on Alaska’s western coast, next week.
NFL
Vikings don’t tag Barr, Richardson
EAGAN, Minn. — The deadline passed Tuesday afternoon and for the eighth straight offseason the Vikings did not use the franchise or transition tags to retain a departing free agent.
The futures of linebacker Anthony Barr and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson in Minnesota will be tied to whether General Manager Rick Spielman and the players’ representatives can agree on lucrative contract extension. Other teams can legally negotiate with Barr and Richardson on Monday and sign them March 13.
Vikings brass has long sought to re-sign Barr but have not yet reached an agreement. Barr’s market value could exceed their spending power in the coming days.
The Vikings are also interested in retaining more free agents in safety Anthony Harris, running back Latavius Murray, guard Nick Easton and returner Marcus Sherels, but face a tight salary cap situation. Quarterback Trevor Siemian is also currently unsigned.
Six NFL teams used the franchise tag — five to keep front-seven defenders, including Dallas’ DeMarcus Lawrence, Houston’s Jadeveon Clowney, Seattle’s Frank Clark, Kansas City’s Dee Ford and Atlanta’s Grady Jarret. The 49ers tagged kicker Robbie Gould.
The Patriots did not apply the tag to kicker Stephen Gostkowski, meaning he can become a free agent next week.
The Vikings’ last franchise tag was applied to linebacker Chad Greenway in 2011.
MLB
Twins’ Sano likely out until may
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Twins third baseman Miguel Sano likely will be out until May after undergoing a procedure Tuesday morning at the Mayo Clinic.
The decision to send Sano from spring training to Minnesota was made after healing on his right lower Achilles-area cut had stagnated, calling for a debridement procedure, chief baseball officer Derek Falvey said.
The cut was cleaned out and another set of sutures were put in by plastic surgeon Nho Tran. Sano previously had 12 stitches placed in the area.
There was a wound-VAC placed over it that will pump in an antiseptic wash and keep the area clean. There was no sign of infection, and the Twins say everything went well with the procedure.
Sano originally suffered the cut while celebrating his Dominican Winter League team’s championship during a Jan. 26 parade.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.