GOLF
McIlroy is player of the year
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Rory McIlroy is the PGA Tour player of the year, and even he was a little surprised.
In a vote of the players, who presumably gave as much weight to the whole season as the four biggest weeks, McIlroy won the Jack Nicklaus Award over Brooks Koepka. It was the third time McIlroy won the award, and the first time without having won a major.
“I’m at a loss for words,” McIlroy said Wednesday.
Moments earlier, McIlroy was sitting down with Nicklaus at The Bear’s Club in South Florida to receive the Byron Nelson Trophy for having the lowest adjusted scoring average when a bronze of the Nicklaus Award was placed on the table. McIlroy looked at it and said, “I’ve already got two of those,” he said.
“Well, you’ve got three now,” Nicklaus told him.
McIlroy won three times, including The Players Championship and the Tour Championship to capture the FedEx Cup and its $15 million prize. He also had a tour-best 14 top 10s and finished out of the top 20 only four times in the 19 tournaments he played.
FIBA WORLD CUP
Australia moves to semifinals
SHANGHAI — Patty Mills scored 24 points and Australia moved into the World Cup semifinals with an 82-70 victory over the Czech Republic on Wednesday night.
Chris Goulding scored 14 and Andrew Bogut added 10 for Australia, which will meet Spain in Friday’s semifinals.
France and Argentina will play in the other semifinal on Friday. France ousted the two-time defending World Cup champion U.S. 89-79 in another quarterfinal earlier Wednesday. The first half was back and forth, with Australia leading 33-30 at the break. But a 30-18 third quarter was the difference for the Aussies, who led by as many as 17 in the second half. Patrik Auda scored 21 points for the Czech Republic. Tomas Satoransky was one rebound shy of the first triple-double in World Cup history — he finished with 13 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds.
Australia, which beat the U.S. in an exhibition last month while tuning up for the World Cup, improved to 6-0 so far in China this summer.
NHL
Bruins extend Cassidy
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins have signed coach Bruce Cassidy to a multiyear contract extension, rewarding him for the team’s trip to the Stanley Cup Final in just his second full season on the bench.
General manager Don Sweeney announced the extension Wednesday, a day before training camp begins. How many seasons the extension covers was not disclosed, though Cassidy reportedly had one-year left on his previous contract. He is 117-74 as the Bruins coach, leading Boston to back-to-back 100-point seasons. The Bruins reached Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final in June, losing to the St. Louis Blues 4-1.
The 54-year-old former defenseman played 36 games over six seasons for the Chicago Blackhawks. He had a 47-53-9 record in his first head coaching stint, with the Washington Capitals from 2002-04, before he was fired 25 games into his second season.
NFL
Bosa not with 49ers
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Rookie defensive end Nick Bosa is not practicing as the San Francisco 49ers began three days of workouts at Youngstown State.
The No. 2 overall pick from Ohio State missed the entire preseason with a high ankle sprain, but played 39 total snaps and had a sack Sunday in San Francisco’s 31-17 win at Tampa Bay.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan will update Bosa’s status following the conclusion of the outdoor practice at the university’s soccer stadium.
The 6-foot-4, 266-pounder only played in three games for the Buckeyes in 2018 before undergoing season-ending bilateral core muscle surgery.
San Francisco is spending the week in the Mahoning Valley — instead of flying cross country from Florida — before its game on Sunday at Cincinnati.
SOCCER
Peru surprises Naymar, Brazil
LOS ANGELES — Luis Abram scored his first international goal on a header in the 85th minute, and Peru ended Brazil’s 17-game unbeaten streak since last year’s World Cup with a 1-0 victory Tuesday night.
Peru shockingly pulled out only its second win over Brazil in 21 matches after Abram slipped into the box and nodded home Yoshimar Yotún’s free kick.
Abram is a 23-year-old defender who plays professionally in Argentina for mid-table Vélez Sarsfield, but he managed to outscore a star-studded Brazilian lineup including Bayern Munich’s Philippe Coutinho, Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino and second-half substitutes Neymar, Vinicius and Fabinho.
Peru beat Brazil for only the fifth time in the nations’ 47 meetings. The game also was a rematch of the Copa América final, won 3-1 by Brazil on July 7.
Neymar came on in the 63rd minute along with Liverpool’s Fabinho, and Real Madrid’s Vinicius joined them in the 74th minute. The stars made a late push, but couldn’t level the match in front of a lively crowd of 32,287 at the venerable Coliseum in Los Angeles.
Neymar scored a goal and assisted on another during Brazil’s 2-2 draw with Colombia in Miami last Friday, but he was on coach Tite’s bench to start in Los Angeles.
