NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
Loggers shut down Waterloo
The La Crosse Loggers weren’t going to allow a loss on Tuesday to become a losing streak.
The Loggers, who entered Tuesday’s game on a five-game tear and playing their best baseball of the season, got back on the winning track with a 6-0 win over Waterloo on Wednesday in front of 2,270 people at Copeland Park.
La Crosse scored twice in the first, fourth and seventh innings and held the Bucks to five hits in the win.
Nick Eaton struck out six in six innings, allowed four hits and one walk to earn the win for the Loggers (23-21, 6-2), who sit atop the Great Plains East standings in the second half of the Northwoods League season.
Steve Bowley pitched two innings in relief, and Matthew Richey closed the door with a perfect ninth inning to preserve the win.
JT Schwartz and Trey Harris each drew bases-loaded walks in the first inning to get the Loggers going, and an error in the fourth inning allowed two La Crosse runners home. Schwartz and Harris each tallied RBI singles in the seventh to round out the scoring. La Crosse had 11 hits, all singles.
LEGION BASEBALL
Holmen blanks Onalaska
ONALASKA — Jake Leis pitched a two-hitter, and the Holmen American Legion baseball team had four runs on four hits during the second inning on the way to a 5-0 win over Onalaska on Wednesday.
Second baseman Mason Palmer was 2-for-2 with two RBI for Holmen, which scored all of its runs in the first two innings. Leis pitched all seven and finished with four walks and five strikeouts, holding Onalaska to one sixth-inning single and one seventh-inning single.
Third baseman Ryland Wall was 2-for-4 for Holmen, which also had run-scoring hits from designated hitter Jaxon Hughes and shortstop Ben Reichert.
WIMBLEDON
Federer to meet Nadal in semis
WIMBLEDON, England — All these years later, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will meet again at Wimbledon for the 40th installment of their terrific rivalry — and first at the All England Club since their memorable 2008 final.
“Such a long time,” Nadal said.
They moved on to the semifinal showdown everyone’s been thinking about since the tournament draw by each overcoming a tough opening set Wednesday.
A 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Kei Nishikori gave the No. 2-seeded Federer his 100th match win at the All England Club, the first man to reach that total at any Grand Slam tournament. Not long after that ended on Centre Court, the No. 3-seeded Nadal finished off Sam Querrey 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 Court.
Friday’s other semifinal will draw far less attention: No. 1 Novak Djokovic, the defending champion, against No. 23 Roberto Bautista Agut, never before this far at a major.
Looking ahead to what comes next for himself, Federer said: “Obviously, I know people always hype it up.”
Well, why shouldn’t they? These are, after all, two of the greatest players in tennis’ long history, winners of more Grand Slam titles than any other men. Of Federer’s 20, a record eight came at Wimbledon. Of Nadal’s 18, 12 came at the French Open, where he routed Federer in the semifinals last month.
That gave Nadal a 24-15 career edge head-to-head, including 10-3 at the Slams.
But that one was on the red clay Nadal rules. This one is on Federer’s territory: grass.
This is their fourth matchup at Wimbledon — and first that won’t come in the final. Federer beat Nadal for the 2006 and 2007 titles, but Nadal won the championship 11 years ago in a 9-7 fifth set as dusk descended.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.