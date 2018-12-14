LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Western women fall
IRONWOOD, Mich. — The Western Technical College women's basketball team fell 43-33 to Bay College at the Gogebic Community College Tournament.
Cochrane-Fountain City High School graduate Kerrigan Lyga scored a team-high 11 points, while fellow C-FC grad Rylee Gable had four rebounds.
The Cavaliers (5-5) play their final nonconference game of the season at noon Saturday against Gogebic.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Wilson, NDSU advance to FCS championship
FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State redshirt sophomore and Holmen High School graduate Seth Wilson had 118 total yards in a 44-21 win Friday over South Dakota State in the national FCS semifinals.
Wilson had two carries for 86 yards, and caught a pass for 32 yards.
The Bison (13-0) await Saturday's winner of Maine vs. Eastern Washington for the championship on Jan. 5.
STAGG BOWL
UMHB survives scare, tops Mount Union
SHENANDOAH, Texas — Jase Hammack threw for 147 yards and two touchdowns, Markeith Miller rushed for 90 yards and a score and Mary Hardin-Baylor won its second Division III national title in three years, beating defending champion Mount Union 24-16 on Friday night.
Hammack rebounded after losing a fumble in the first that led to the Purple Raiders' lone touchdown by completing 11 of 19 passes and rallying the Crusaders (15-0) from a 10-0 deficit. T.J. Josey caught five passes for 78 yards and a touchdown for Mary Hardin-Baylor, which lost to the Raiders (14-1) 12-0 last year in the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl.
Hammack also rushed for 44 yards.
D'Angelo Fulford was 18 of 37 for 194 yards and rushed for 45 yards, and had a 1-yard touchdown run to put Mount Union up 10-0 with 3 1/2 minutes left in the first quarter. Josh Petruccelli added 57 rushing yards and Justin Hill caught five passes for 71 yards for the Raiders. Both teams finished with 303 yards.
Trailing 24-13, the Raiders cut the lead to eight on Cory Barnett's third field goal with seven minutes left. After stopping Mary Hardin-Baylor a yard short on a fourth- and-2 at the Crusaders 40, Mount Union's drive stalled at Mary Hardin-Baylor 16 with two straight incompletions with a minute left.
Following a three-and-out by Mary Hardin-Baylor, Mount Union had one last chance, but Fulford was sacked by Khevon Shepard and injured on third-and-10. Mount Union's lateral play on fourth down failed.
Hammack found Josey for a 36-yard touchdown pass, which Josey caught falling into the end zone with 1:27 remaining in the first quarter. Miller gave the Crusaders a 14-13 lead with a 2-yard touchdown run right before halftime.
After Anthony Avila's field goal in the third quarter, Hammack upped the lead to 24-13 midway through the fourth, finding K.J. Miller for a 16-yard touchdown pass.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Gophers’ Fleck receives extension
MINNEAPOLIS — Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck has received a one-year contract extension, which the University of Minnesota’s Board of Regents approved at its meeting Friday morning.
Fleck’s original contract was for five years and $18 million, starting at $3.5 million per year with a $50,000 annual increase. He received a one-year extension Nov. 22, 2017, during his 5-7 debut season with the Gophers, and terms of the new, one-year extension are similar to what Fleck received last year, a source said. The contract would expire in January 2024.
NFL
Carlson hasn’t missed since being cut
OAKLAND, Calif. — Beware, Vikings fans with open wounds. The following sprinkle of salt might sting.
As an Oakland Raider, Daniel Carlson is making 90.9 percent of his field-goal attempts with a successful streak of nine and one AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honor.
Yes, that Daniel Carlson. The same Daniel Carlson the Vikings drafted in the fifth round and released the morning after he went 0-for-3 and missed a 35-yarder as overtime expired in a 29-29 tie at Green Bay in Week 2.
“It doesn’t surprise me,” Vikings special teams coordinator Mike Priefer said. “Some of the things I know they’ve been talking about with his technique, that’s what we did here. [His approach] was really long when he got here, and we worked really hard all spring and all summer long on making him a compact approach.”
Carlson missed two kicks in overtime of the Packers tie.
As a Raider, he is 1-for-1 from 50 yards or more, 3-for-3 from 30-39 yards and 14-for-14 on point-after attempts.
Meanwhile, Dan Bailey, his replacement, has made 69.6 percent of his field-goal attempts (16 of 23) and 21 of his 22 PATs.
“I think [Carlson] had one bad game and it was more mental than physical,” Priefer said. “He’s a really good kicker, and I’m happy for him. I’m proud of him. I’m not one of those guys that’s going to be spiteful and say, ‘Oh, he let us down against Green Bay, I hope he has a terrible career.’
“That’s not who I am. He’s a good kid. He works hard. I wish him the best, unless we play him of course.”
