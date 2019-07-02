AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
La Crescent rolls to victory
LA CRESCENT — The La Crescent American Legion baseball team received three-hit pitching from Bryce Weymiller and a two-run home run from Laudon Poellinger to beat Winona 5-1 on Tuesday.
Sam Wieser was 2-for-3, and Weymiller struck out six without walking a batter for La Crescent (8-4).
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
11 make WFSCA all-state teams
The Coulee Region was represented well on the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association all-state teams, with 11 area players being finding spots.
In the Large School class (WIAA Divisions 1 and 2), Onalaska’s Sarah Kraus was named to the first team, while Tomah’s Josie Mathison and West Salem’s Abbie Cavadini and Samantha Thompson were named to the second team.
Aquinas’ Gracie Malin, and Blair-Talyor’s Ari Charles and Lauren Steien were all named to the first team in the Small School division. Arcadia’s Linzy Sendelbach and Onalaska Luther’s Cynda Protsman were selected to the second team.
Megan Scheidt of Aquinas and Cierra Curran of Blair-Taylor were honorable mentions.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Blackwell hired at Brookwood
Logan High School graduate Jesse Blackwell will coach the Brookwood boys basketball team next season.
Blackwell, a former All-MVC performer for the Rangers, takes over a team that was 6-16 overall and 3-11 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference a year ago.
WIMBLEDON
Serena, Murray to team up
WIMBLEDON, England — This is quite a pair: Serena Williams is teaming up with Andy Murray for mixed doubles at Wimbledon.
Murray’s agent, Matt Gentry, said Tuesday night that the two Grand Slam champions and former No. 1-ranked players will be partners at the All England Club.
The deadline for signing up for mixed doubles at the tournament is Wednesday morning.
When Williams appeared at her post-match news conference after a first-round victory in singles Tuesday — which happened before the announcement that she’d play with Murray — she was greeted by plenty of questions about the possibility.
SPRING FOOTBALL
XFL plans taking shape
LONG BEACH, Calif. — Oliver Luck’s first year as the XFL’s commissioner has mostly been confined to the office and getting the league’s framework set up. The next couple months are what Luck refers to as the fun part of preparing for next year’s return.
“We’re still a long way from a football game but we are starting to see more of what we are trying to do,” Luck said.
The league — which will begin play the week after Super Bowl 54 — is in the middle of conducting “Summer Showcases” in the eight cities where it will have teams. The showcases are similar to pro days on college campuses and the NFL Scouting Combine as coaches get to work with prospects.
Los Angeles, New York, Washington, Seattle, Houston and Dallas featured 100 players, who were invited by the league, but last weekend’s showcase in Tampa had 150. Luck said the league will begin signing players later this month after the final showcase is held in St. Louis July 13.
Some of the prospects played in the Alliance of American Football, which lasted only eight weeks, but some former NFL players have also participated, including wide receivers Hakeem Nicks and Robert Meacham, quarterbacks Landry Jones and Ryan Mallett and tight end Fred Davis.
Luck is optimistic that the quality of players, especially at quarterback, will be better than the AAF. Luck points to the league being able to offer more at skill positions.
NBA
Simmons, 76ers near extension
Ben Simmons is apparently about to become the next recipient of a big commitment from the Philadelphia 76ers.
The All-Star point guard and the 76ers are negotiating a $170 million, five-year extension, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because neither the team nor Simmons revealed any details publicly.
ESPN first reported the negotiations between Simmons and the 76ers. The deal will begin in the 2020-21 season.
Simmons will make about $8.1 million this season, the last of his four-year rookie deal. Assuming the sides agree on what will be a full max, Simmons’ salary for the following season would jump to about $29.3 million and eventually rise to nearly $39 million in 2024-25.
It’s already been an offseason of big financial commitments for Philadelphia, which will sign Tobias Harris to a $180 million, five-year deal and add Al Horford on a four-year deal that could reach $109 million. Those deals cannot be finalized until the league’s moratorium ends Saturday at noon Eastern.
