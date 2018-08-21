COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Wisconsin, Alabama have five preseason All-Americans
Heisman Trophy runner-up Bryce Love of Stanford and Outland Trophy winner Ed Oliver of Houston highlight The Associated Press preseason All-America team. Chosen by AP poll voters, the team announced Tuesday also features Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor, West Virginia quarterback Will Grier and his teammate, receiver David Sills V.
Clemson and Wisconsin led the way with three players on the first team, while Alabama and Wisconsin each had a total of five players on the first and second teams combined.
Taylor, a sophomore star, along with senior guard Beau Benzschawel and T.J. Edwards, a junior linebacker, were selected to the first team while junior tackle David Edwards and senior guard Michael Dieter were selected to the second team.
Love, along with Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell, the badgers’ Edwards and Utah kicker Matt Gay, were the only players who made first team All-American after last season and first team to start this season. Love ran for 2,118 yards and 8.05 per carry last season and was second to Baker Mayfield in the Heisman Trophy voting.
Oliver was a second-team All-American last year after being first team as a freshman in 2016.
INDYCAR
Wickens has rods, screws placed into spine
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — IndyCar driver Robert Wickens had titanium rods and screws placed in his spine to stabilize a fracture associated with a spinal cord injury suffered in a weekend crash at Pocono Raceway. IndyCar said in a statement Tuesday the severity of the spinal cord injury was unknown.
Schmidt Peterson Motorsports later said it would not field the No. 6, the car Wickens’ drives, at this weekend’s race in St. Louis. James Hinchcliffe, who injured his hands in the wreck in Pocono, has been cleared to compete and will race at Gateway.
Wickens is expected to undergo more surgeries to treat fractures in his lower extremities and right forearm. He remains in stable condition.
His car sailed into the fence at Pocono when he and Ryan Hunter-Reay made slight contact on Sunday. Hunter-Reay’s car spun and Wickens’ car launched over it and into the fence. A large hole was torn into the fence. The race was delayed 2 hours to repair the damage.
NFL
Ravens CB Smith suspended for PEDs
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith has been suspended for four games without pay for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. The suspension, announced Tuesday, stems from Smith’s behavior toward his ex-girlfriend.
The Ravens released a statement that in part read: “The Ravens fully support the NFL’s decision. The NFL found evidence of threatening and emotionally abusive behaviors by Jimmy toward his former girlfriend that showed a pattern of improper conduct. Our player’s behavior was inappropriate and wrong.”
The suspension will take effect after the final mandated roster cuts on Sept. 1 and extend through Baltimore’s game at Pittsburgh on Sept. 30. Smith, in a statement issued by the Ravens, said: “I promise that I have already learned much and will continue to learn more from this experience. ... I take full responsibility for my past conduct.”
Smith will be allowed to participate in all of the Ravens’ preseason activities, including games. The 30-year-old is one of Baltimore’s best defensive backs.
Smith has played seven seasons for Baltimore since being drafted in the first round of the 2011 draft. He started in 12 games last season before an Achilles tendon injury forced him to miss the team’s final four games. During those four weeks, he chose to accept an NFL suspension for using performance enhancers.
PETERSON LANDS IN D.C. Adrian Peterson, 33, who signed with the Washington Redskins on Monday, joins his fourth team as he enters what would be his 12th NFL season. The 2012 MVP and four-time All-Pro is 12th all-time in rushing with 12,276 yards and needs 37 to pass Jim Brown.
The former Minnesota Vikings star split last season between Arizona and New Orleans, playing six games for the Cardinals and four for the Saints and finishing with 529 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Peterson is not guaranteed the starting job with Washington and will likely share responsibilities with Rob Kelley and third-down back Chris Thompson.
CRUZ RETIRES: Former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz has retired. In making the announcement Tuesday, the 31-year-old Cruz said he plans to join ESPN as an NFL analyst. Cruz will contribute to variety of shows and make his ESPN debut Wednesday. Cruz was a seven-year NFL veteran and a 2012 Pro Bowl selection. He joined the Giants in 2010 as an undrafted free agent out of Massachusetts. He had his first 1,000-yard season and caught a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl victory over the Patriots in February 2012.
Cruz had 303 catches for 4,549 yards and 25 touchdowns, including an NFL record-tying 99-yard reception in December 2011. He was signed by the Chicago Bears in 2017 but cut before the season.
INCOGNITO ARRESTED: Authorities say former NFL offensive lineman Richie Incognito has been arrested in Scottsdale, Ariz., on charges he threatened to shoot employees of a funeral home.
Scottsdale, Arizona police say Incognito is being held on suspicion of misdemeanor charges of threats and disorderly conduct. They say the 35-year-old Incognito was at the funeral home Monday to make arrangements for his father, who died last weekend. Police say Incognito got upset at the mortuary’s staff and “threatened to retrieve guns from his vehicle and return to shoot employees.”
Incognito attended a Phoenix-area high school before an 11-year NFL career with St. Louis, Miami and Buffalo.
