BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Johnny, Jordan Davis set career marks
HUDSON — Johnny Davis eclipsed 2,000 career points and Jordan Davis went over the 1,000-point mark for his career in the Central High School boys basketball team’s 73-46 nonconference win over Hudson on Tuesday night.
Both Davis twins posted double-doubles — Johnny with 32 points and 12 rebounds, and Jordan with 15 points and 13 rebounds — as the Red Raiders won their fourth game in a row and improved to 14-4.
Central, which is ranked second in Division 2 by the Associated Press, shot 47 percent from the floor and led 44-31 at half. The Red Raiders, who led by as many as 28 in the second half, outscored Hudson (11-5) 28-10 in the paint.
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Aquinas’ Theusch to participate in national 3-point contest
Aquinas High School girls basketball senior Taylor Theusch is one of 16 players nationwide in the running to participate in the American Family Insurance High School Girls 3-Point Championship.
The final participant will be determined by a public online voting contest.
Players will be paired in a single-elimination bracket, and the player with the most votes in each matchup at the end of the voting period will advance to the next round. With 16 players, there will be four rounds.
The first round began Tuesday and runs through noon Feb. 18. Quarterfinal voting will run from noon Feb. 19 to noon Feb. 26. Semifinal voting will run from noon Feb. 27 to noon March 5. Final voting will run from noon March 6 to noon March 13.
Fans can vote daily at www.amfam.com/fanvote.