BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Johnny, Jordan Davis set career marks

HUDSON — Johnny Davis eclipsed 2,000 career points and Jordan Davis went over the 1,000-point mark for his career in the Central High School boys basketball team’s 73-46 nonconference win over Hudson on Tuesday night.

Both Davis twins posted double-doubles — Johnny with 32 points and 12 rebounds, and Jordan with 15 points and 13 rebounds — as the Red Raiders won their fourth game in a row and improved to 14-4.

Central, which is ranked second in Division 2 by the Associated Press, shot 47 percent from the floor and led 44-31 at half. The Red Raiders, who led by as many as 28 in the second half, outscored Hudson (11-5) 28-10 in the paint.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Aquinas’ Theusch to participate in national 3-point contest

Aquinas High School girls basketball senior Taylor Theusch is one of 16 players nationwide in the running to participate in the American Family Insurance High School Girls 3-Point Championship.

The final participant will be determined by a public online voting contest.