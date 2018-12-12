COLLEGE LACROSSE
UW-L hires Berger as lacrosse coach
UW-La Crosse has hired Cassandra Berger to be its women’s lacrosse coach.
The announcement, made via press release on Wednesday, gives the new varsity sport its first coach. The Eagles will begin playing women’s lacrosse in the spring of 2020, joining River Falls as the only WIAC schools with the sport. It will be UW-L’s 21st varsity sport and 12th women’s sport.
Berger is a graduate student from the University of Dubuque, and she was a four-time letterwinner for the Spartans women’s lacrosse team. She’s been an assistant at Dubuque since August.
There are 287 women’s lacrosse teams in NCAA Division III, including seven in Wisconsin — La Crosse, River Falls, Beloit, Carroll, Carthage, Concordia and Northland.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Klieman introduced as Wildcats’ new coach
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Chris Klieman needed no better reminder of the monumental task ahead of him Wednesday than the one sitting in the front row of his introductory news conference at Kansas State: Hall of Fame coach Bill Snyder.
Klieman was hired this week to replace what Wildcats athletic director Gene Taylor called “a legend.” Snyder won 215 games during two tenures lasting 27 seasons, and a large statue of him sits just outside the recently renovated football stadium that now bears his name.
“I’ve looked up to Coach Snyder since the early ‘80s, growing up in Waterloo, Iowa,” he said. “Coach was working for Hayden Fry and I’d go attend his camps and stand in the quarterback line and spin it around and talk to him a little bit.
“I know the shoes I have to fill,” Klieman added, turning toward Snyder in a packed auditorium. “I’m going to make you proud, Coach.”
Klieman was hired after winning three national titles in his first four seasons at North Dakota State. And he will have a chance to continue the pursuit of a fourth when he returns to Fargo to lead the Bison in Friday night’s national semifinals against South Dakota State.
NFL
Gambling gives boost to U.S. Bank Stadium
MINNEAPOLIS — Pulltabs and other charitable gambling have generated so much revenue to pay off U.S. Bank Stadium’s debt that corporate taxes are no longer needed for that purpose, state officials say.
The state projected last week that the reserve account for the stadium will climb to $193 million by 2023, even without an annual infusion from corporate taxes. The rising revenue could even pay off the stadium debt earlier than anticipated, saving hundreds of millions in interest costs.
It’s possible because charitable gambling taxes — the original stadium funding source — have soared after a sluggish start.
The taxes were growing so slowly that in 2013, state leaders had to look elsewhere for a cash infusion. In addition to a one-time tax on cigarettes, officials closed what they described at the time as a corporate tax “loophole” involving overseas income. The corporate tax pumped $20 million a year into the account, money that can now be redirected back to the state’s general fund.
“We’re just recognizing that the original projections are now coming through,” said Myron Frans, Minnesota Management and Budget commissioner. This year was a crucial turning point, he said, since the stadium reserve now has enough money in it — about $44 million — to cover the state’s annual debt payment for one year.
The growing reserve may prove a tempting target at the Capitol in the coming years. Earlier this year, some wanted to tap the fund to help pay for new veterans homes around the state — a proposal later covered under the bonding bill.
Frans recommends that future state leaders leave the account alone for now. If it reaches the projected level in five years, he said, the state can prepay enough stadium debt to save about $300 million in interest payments. State officials said several years ago that the state’s total share of the stadium — with interest — exceeds $600 million over three decades. “We’re hoping with a $1.5 billion [overall budget] surplus, people won’t go looking over here for money,” Frans said.
Pulltabs dominate charitable gambling sales, compared with bingo, raffles and other activities.
NFL DRAFT HEADING TO VEGAS: The NFL draft is heading to Las Vegas for 2020. It almost certainly will arrive before the Raiders do.
“We believe the draft will be the kickoff to our inaugural season,” said Raiders owner Mark Davis, who is moving the team from Oakland.
The league announced Wednesday at an owners meeting that the city where the Raiders will begin play in September 2020 will host the draft that April.
“Las Vegas is the entertainment capital of the world and will provide a tremendous experience for the NFL and its fans,” Davis added.
The NFL began to bring the draft to different cities in 2015, when it was in Chicago. It was held there in 2016, too, then went to Philadelphia in 2017. Last April, the Cowboys hosted it in their stadium in Arlington, Texas, and next year it will be in Nashville.
April 23-25 will be the dates for the Las Vegas draft, which the league said will be held on and around the Strip.
“The NFL draft is one of the most anticipated events of the year and we are excited to take it to Las Vegas,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “We look forward to working with the Raiders, Las Vegas officials and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to create an unforgettable weeklong celebration of football for our fans, the incoming prospects and partners.”
