COLLEGE FOOTBALL
After McNair death, Maryland focuses on safety at practice
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland interim coach Matt Canada has taken steps to ensure that the Terrapins are poised to deal with the heat of summer during his practices following the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair.
In the first workout since Maryland publicly accepted responsibility for mistakes that contributed to McNair’s death, two tents were in the place at the practice field Wednesday to provide shade. Underneath the awnings are several fans, along with liquids and ice.
Practice sessions have been shortened to less than two hours, with time for breaks.
“The focus of our player’s health and safety is No. 1, and our players are feeling that and understanding that,” Canada said before leading the team onto the field.
Overcome by heat and exhaustion, the 6-foot-4, 325-pound McNair collapsed during a preseason conditioning drill on May 29. He died on June 13. According to the family attorney, the preliminary death certificate listed the cause of death as heatstroke .
On Tuesday, the school accepted responsibility for mistakes made in treating McNair at the scene, and promised safety would never again be an issue.
“We will do everything within our power to ensure that no University of Maryland student-athlete is ever again put in a situation where his or her safety and life are at foreseeable risk,” university President Wallace Loh said.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Japan’s big bats chasing Little League repeat
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — People in the Japanese city of Kawaguchi have long memories.
They still recall the last time a team from this town north of Tokyo made it to the Little League World Series, ultimately losing to Georgia in the 2006 final.
“A lot of people (in Kawaguchi) say ‘2006. Don’t forget about it, get the title back to Japan,’” manager Hiroyuki Takahashi said through an interpreter.
Doesn’t matter to these players as they chase a second straight world title for Japan — the oldest kids were infants back in 2006.
Today, representing Japan comes with expectations.
Japanese teams at the Little League World Series have returned home as victors five of the last eight years, and have the second-most championship victories all-time with 11, only behind the 17 won by Taiwan.
A team from Tokyo last year cruised through the international bracket, then beat a team from Lufkin, Texas, by mercy rule in the championship.
TENNIS
Djokovic, US Open champ Stephens win in Cincinnati
MASON, Ohio — Novak Djokovic completed his comeback from elbow surgery by winning Wimbledon for the fourth time. He’s inching closer to one of the few titles to elude him throughout his career.
Djokovic overcame an upset stomach and a sluggish first set Wednesday, beating Adrian Mannarino 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 before heavy rain halted afternoon matches at the Western & Southern Open.
The 10th-seeded Djokovic demonstrated he’s back in form by winning Wimbledon title last month. Now he’s trying to get his hard-court game ready for the U.S. Open, the latest step in his long comeback. He’s been very inconsistent while changing from grass to hard courts.
“I know from experience it might come very quickly,” he said. “So I’m hoping for that.”
First, he’d love to win a Cincinnati title and complete a personal quest. Djokovic is trying to become the first to win all nine ATP Masters 1000 trophies.
STADIUM RENOVATION
Coliseum to host Trojans, Rams amid renovation project
LOS ANGELES — In Hollywood, even a 95-year-old celebrity isn’t too old for a facelift.
The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is getting much more than a little cosmetic work done, however. The University of Southern California is just past the halfway point of a two-year, $300 million renovation project that will add dozens of modernizing features to the venerable arena that hosted the first Super Bowl and two Olympics — with a third on the way in 2028.
“You’re going to look around the bowl and see this isn’t the place that your grandfather came to,” said Kevin Daly, the Coliseum’s director of events and customer service. “We’re elevating the experience.”
But while the workers work throughout the fall and winter, the Coliseum’s annual show must go on.
The Trojans and the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams are sharing the arena for the third straight year, and the festivities begin with a visit Saturday from the Oakland Raiders, who also called the Coliseum home from 1982-94.
At least 15 football games will be played on this active construction site over the next five months, but USC and the Rams are determined to keep their homefield advantage. They’re also eager to let their fans know that while construction will limit the amenities inside the stadium and the available parking and tailgating opportunities outside, a little preparation can prevent them from going home unhappy.
WNBA
Minnesota Lynx plan Whalen event
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Lynx will make additional seats available in the upper level of the arena for their final regular-season home game and farewell to star point guard Lindsay Whalen.
The Lynx said Wednesday they’ve added inventory to meet ticket demand that has surged since the 36-year-old Whalen announced Monday she’ll retire after this season. The club will hold an on-court celebration of Whalen’s career following the game Sunday against the Washington Mystics.
The Lynx have clinched a spot in the WNBA playoffs, but they have not guaranteed themselves a home game.
Whalen is in her 15th year in the league. She was recently hired as the head coach at Minnesota, her alma mater and native state’s flagship university.
