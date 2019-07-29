NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
Loggers win twice
The La Crosse Loggers pulled out a pair of Northwoods League victories on Monday by beating Thunder Bay 11-3 twice at Copeland Park.
The Loggers (31-29 overall, 14-10) are a half-game out of first place in the Great Plains East Division standings after getting 23 hits in the doubleheader.
Third baseman Tony Bullard was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI for La Crosse, which received seven-hit pitching from four players in the second game. Cody Jefferis and Cole Elvis also drove in two runs for the Loggers, who broke things open with a five-run third.
La Crosse scored seven runs in the fourth inning and four more in the eighth to win the first game. Catcher Matt Stinebiser was 3-for-5 with his first home run of the season and four RBI.
Second baseman Liam Bendo and Jefferis were 2-for-4, and shortstop Kyson Donohue drove in two runs.
Tristan Harvin (3-3) was the winning pitcher after allowing one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings.
LEGION BASEBALL
Holmen loses but gets title game
MAUSTON, Wis. — The Holmen American Legion baseball team lost Monday for the first time in the Class AA state tournament, but it still has the chance to play for a championship in the double-elimination setting.
New London (21-9) beat Holmen 3-2 in eight innings to advance to a Tuesday game against River Falls (21-4) at noon. The winner of that game will match up with Holmen (30-5) in the championship game at 3 p.m.
Holmen received a trio of hits from Kevin Koelbl (3-for-4), who doubled and tripled. Cam Weber was 2-for-4 and also doubled for Holmen.
Weber took the loss after tossing four innings with two hits, one run and one strikeouts. Ben Reichert threw the first four with three strikeouts, three hits and two walks.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Badgers add Alabama to schedule
MADISON — The University of Wisconsin football team has scheduled a home-and-home series with Alabama for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.
The Crimson Tide will travel to Madison on Sept. 14, 2024, before the Badgers play at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Sept. 13, 2025.
Those dates are when Wiscopnsin was previously scheduled to play Virginia Tech. Per a release from the Badgers, that series will now be played in 2031 and 2032.
Alabama will be the first SEC team to play in Madison since 1971, when LSU defeated the Badgers, 38-28. The only other two SEC games at Camp Randall Stadium came in 1928 (Alabama) and 1931 (Auburn). A 1972 game at LSU is the only time Wisconsin has played in an SEC venue.
The Badgers and Crimson Tide last faced off to open the 2015 season at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Alabama won, 35-17.
Wisconsin owns a 5-11-1 all-time record against SEC foes, including a 4-4 mark since 2005.
Alabama joins a long list of Power Five opponents on Wisconsin’s future schedules. The Badgers are also set to play Notre Dame (2020 and 2021), Washington State (2022 and 2023), Pittsburgh (2026 and 2027) and UCLA (2029 and 2030), along with the postponed Virginia Tech series now set for 2031 and 2032.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Dull steps down as Western coach
The Western Technical College women’s basketball team is coming off a season to remember, but it will move forward with a new head coach.
Chad Dull, who led the Cavaliers to a 21-7 season and fourth-place national finish, announced Monday on the team’s Facebook page that he has accepted a new job as vice president at another school. Dull didn’t share that school.
Western had not won more than 10 games since the 2013-14 season and had never made it to the NJCAA tournament. They were 14-33 the two previous seasons and jump-started their national tournament run with a 17-game winning streak after a 4-5 start.
BASEBALL
Ortiz out of hospital
BOSTON — In his first public comments since a botched assassination attempt in his native Dominican Republic, former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz said Monday that he is glad to be home from the hospital and told his fans: “Big Papi will be back soon.”
Following an Instagram post with a statement issued through a Boston public relations agency, Ortiz said he faces several more weeks of recovery from the June 9 shooting at a Santo Domingo nightclub.
“Being at home and look at my family celebrating that lm here safe is priceless,” Ortiz said in the Instagram post, which included pictures of a steak, pasta and grilled fish. “Too bad l can’t crush food yet!!!!”
Ortiz, 43, was shot in the back by a hired gunman who drove up on a motorcycle and fired at close range, hitting him in the torso, police said. They said the actual target was supposed to be another man.
TALLEST PITCHER EVER PASSES AWAY: Loek van Mil, who pitched parts of six seasons in the Twins system and at 7-foot-1 was the tallest player in professional baseball history, has died at age 34.
A native of the Netherlands, van Mil got as far as Class AAA Rochester with the Twins. He was also in the Angels, Indians and Reds systems, and was last played professionally in Australia.
The Royal Dutch Baseball and Softball Federation announced that he died “due to the consequences of a fatal accident.”
In December, van Mil suffered multiple head injuries during a hiking accident in Australia, according to MLB.com. But he returned in January to pitch in the Australian Baseball league.
The Twins traded van Mil, who at one time was on their 40-man roster, to the Giants in 2010 at the deadline for reliever Brian Fuentes, then re-signed him to pitch in 2015. Van Mil, who also played for the Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic, was pestered by arm trouble during his career in the Twins system.
SOCCER
US Soccer: Women made more than men
U.S. Soccer says the players on the World Cup champion women’s national team were paid more than their male counterparts from 2010 through 2018.
According to a letter released Monday by U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro, the federation has paid out $34.1 million in salary and game bonuses to the women as opposed to $26.4 million paid to the men. Those figures do not include the benefits received only by the women, like health care.
Players for the women’s team filed a federal lawsuit in March alleging “institutionalized gender discrimination” that includes inequitable compensation when compared to players on the men’s team. The two sides have agreed to mediation to settle the lawsuit.
USSF also says the men’s team generates more revenue. The women’s team generated $101.3 million over the course of 238 games between 2009 and 2019 while the men generated $185.7 over 191 games.
NFL
Goodell, refs to testify over NFC title game
NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana judge ordered that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and three officials from January’s NFC title game be questioned under oath in September about the infamous “no-call” that helped the Los Angeles Rams beat the New Orleans Saints in January’s NFC title game, a lawyer said Monday.
Attorney Antonio LeMon, who filed a lawsuit over the game that advanced the Rams to the Super Bowl, said he and league attorneys will pick a mutually agreeable date for depositions in New Orleans — barring any league appeals that might delay or cancel the questioning.
A league spokesman declined comment.
LeMon’s lawsuit seeks $75,000 in damages — to be donated to charity — over the failure to flag a pass interference or roughness penalty against Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman for his helmet-to-helmet hit on receiver Tommylee Lewis well before a pass arrived. The no-call came at a crucial point in the game against the New Orleans Saints. The Rams won and advanced to the Super Bowl.
ESPORTS
Fortnite champ nets $3M
NEW YORK — All those hours playing video games have paid off for a 16-year-old.
Kyle Giersdorf, of Pottsgrove, Pennsylvania, won $3 million as the first Fortnite World Cup solo champion. The competition took place Sunday at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.
That payout is more than Tiger Woods made for winning the 2019 Masters Tournament.
Giersdorf, who goes by “Bugha” in the gamer world, says “words can’t explain it.”
Some 40 million players competed for a chance to play in the finals.
The tournament offered $30 million in cash prizes.
In second place, 24-year-old Harrison Chang, of the United States, won $1.8 million.
The duo competition was won by 17-year-old David Wang, of Austria, and 16-year-old Emil Pedersen, of Norway. They’ll split the $3 million prize.
