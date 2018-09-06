TENNIS Williams advances in US Open final
NEW YORK — Serena Williams was a bit shaky at the start of her U.S. Open semifinal.
For all of six minutes.
That’s how long it took her to drop the opening two games. Williams spent the next hour playing flawlessly, particularly up at the net, grabbing 12 of 13 games to beat No. 19 seed Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia 6-3, 6-0 and reach her ninth final at Flushing Meadows and 31st at all Grand Slam tournaments.
“I’ve been working hard on my volleys. I have won a few doubles championships, so I know how to volley,” Williams said with a laugh, before adding this punch line: “I just usually come in only to shake hands.”
With one more victory, Williams will earn her seventh U.S. Open championship and her 24th major singles trophy, equaling Margaret Court for the most in tennis history. Williams already owns the mark for the most in the half-century professional era; Court won some of hers against amateur competition.
NBA Allen, Nash, Kidd, ready for Hall
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The most prolific 3-point shooter in NBA history would like to make the case for the mid-range jumper.
On the eve of his induction into the basketball Hall of Fame, Ray Allen says that watching the conference finals last year convinced him that teams are over-relying on the long-range shot. The Houston Rockets missed 27 straight 3s in Game 7 against Golden State last year, and the Boston Celtics went 7 for 39 from beyond the arc against Cleveland in the East finale.
Even though Allen reached the Springfield, Massachusetts, shrine thanks in part to his 3-point shooting, he also had a mid-range shot. And fellow Class of 2018 member Grant Hill says Allen wasn’t afraid to drive past the defender to the basket.
Also to be enshrined on Friday night are Steve Nash, Jason Kidd, Maurice Cheeks, Tina Thompson, coach Lefty Driesell, Charlie Scott, longtime executive Rick Welts, NBA executive Rod Thorn, Katie Smith, the late Ora Mae Washington and Croatian star Dino Radja.
MAGIC OWNER DIES: Billionaire Richard DeVos, co-founder of direct-selling giant Amway, owner of the Orlando Magic and father-in-law of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, died Thursday. He was 92. Family spokesman Nick Wasmiller says DeVos died at his Ada, Michigan, home due to complications from an infection.
DeVos was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He started Amway along with friend, Jay Van Andel, in 1959. DeVos served as company president until 1993.
The DeVos family bought the NBA’s Orlando Magic in 1991.
DeVos and his late wife, Helen, donated to Christian churches and ministries and various other causes through their Richard and Helen DeVos Foundation. He also helped in the revitalization of downtown Grand Rapids, including the restoration of what now is the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel.
DeVos was a major supporter of the Republican Party and was appointed by President Ronald Reagan to the Presidential Commission on AIDS.
He is survived by his five children, two sisters and a number of grandchildren.
NFL Sherman: Lockout coming after CBA
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — A day after the San Francisco 49ers elected Richard Sherman as their player representative, the veteran cornerback believes a lockout is coming when the NFL collective bargaining agreement expires.
“It’s going to happen, so it’s not like guys are guessing,” Sherman said before the 49ers’ workout Thursday.
The current CBA between players and NFL owners doesn’t expire until after the 2020 season, but there have been rumblings that players might dig in their heels in order to get certain economic changes, including more guaranteed money in contracts.
Owners locked out the players for four months during the 2011 offseason, but the sides eventually hammered out a 10-year deal before the regular season was jeopardized.
Sherman said he’s expecting a lockout this time around “because there was a lockout before. We don’t plan on changing anything about the deal we currently have right now ... I don’t think it’s going to be negotiated before the end of the CBA.”
MCCOY SET TO PLAY: The investigation into the July 10 home invasion at NFL running back LeSean McCoy’s north Fulton County, Ga., home that left his ex-girlfriend injured is still being investigated, police said. Milton police have remain tight-lipped about the investigation and have not offered any additional details since July 12.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reached out again this week to police Capt. Charles Barstow and a city spokesperson. The spokesperson did not respond, but an automatic message was sent from Barstow’s email address, saying that as of Aug. 14 “there is still no updated information available regarding the investigation into the incident that took place on Hickory Pass on July 10.”
Meanwhile in Buffalo, McCoy is eligible to play in his team’s season opener and is not being placed on the commissioner’s exempt list “at this point,” according to comments the NFL made to The Washington Post earlier this week. Under the NFL’s personal conduct policy, commissioner Roger Goodell has the power to place McCoy on the exempt list, which is essentially paid leave.
“There’s been no change to his status,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told The Post.
GOLF
Woods, McIlroy hot at BMW Championship
NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. — Tiger Woods had his lowest round since his last victory more than five years ago, an 8-under 62 with birdie chances on all but two greens and only one bad swing all day.
All it got him at the BMW Championship was a tie for the lead Thursday with Rory McIlroy.
Woods did his part in the scorching air at Aronimink that made the 7,267-yard course feel like a pitch-and-putt. He didn’t hit anything longer than a 9-iron into the par 4s and didn’t miss a green until his 14th hole. He came within inches of chipping that one in.
“Got off to a better start than I have most of the season. And as of right now,” he said, pausing to smile, “I’m one back. Just the way it goes.”
It didn’t go perfectly for McIlroy, either. He was at 9 under when Woods finished, only to make consecutive bogeys and finish with a two-putt birdie for a 62.
They had a one-shot lead over Xander Schauffele.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.