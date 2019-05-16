FUNDRAISER
Legion chicken and fish dinner
The La Crosse American Legion Post 52 baseball team will hold a chicken and fish dinner from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Post 52, located at the corner of Sixth and Market streets. Cost is $10 for batter fried or boiled fish or a fish/chicken combo meal. Cost is $9 for chicken wings or chicken tenders, and $6 for fish or chicken sandwich meal. Meal includes baked potato or fries, coleslaw, rolls, soup/salad/garlic bread, plus coffee or milk.
All proceeds benefit the La Crosse Post 52 American Legion baseball team.
NBA
Durant to miss Games 3 and 4
OAKLAND, Calif. — Warriors star Kevin Durant will miss the upcoming Games 3 and 4 of the Western Conference finals for Golden State in Portland as he continues to recover from a strained right calf.
Durant was re-evaluated Thursday before Game 2 of the best-of-seven series with the Trail Blazers and is not ready for on-court work — a necessary step before the two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP can return to game action. He will be re-examined in another week.
The Warriors said Durant “has shown good progress since beginning his rehabilitation program one week ago. At this point, Durant is not ready to advance to on-court work.”
Durant’s 34.2 points per game lead all postseason scorers.
NFL
Peterson suspended 6 games
TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson has been suspended for the first six games of the 2019 season for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.
The NFL did not specify Thursday which illegal substance Peterson allegedly used.
Peterson can participate in all offseason workouts and preseason games. He will be eligible to return Oct. 14, before Arizona’s game against the New York Giants.
Peterson is still one of the NFL’s best cornerbacks at 28. The fifth overall pick of the 2011 draft, he has 23 career interceptions despite teams rarely testing him.
Peterson is a three-time All-Pro and he holds the franchise record with eight Pro Bowl appearances, a streak that will come to an end with his suspension. Under league rules, no player who was suspended for violation of PED policy can play in the Pro Bowl.
RACING
Castroneves wants Indy 500 record
INDIANAPOLIS — When Helio Castroneves left Indianapolis last May, he pleaded with Roger Penske for one more chance at a record-tying fourth Indianapolis 500 win.
Now that Castroneves is back in town and Penske has assured the exuberant Brazilian racer of making at least two more Indy starts, Castroneves has adjusted his goal.
“I want to win (this year) because winning gives me an opportunity to go for five next year and I know I’m capable of it,” he said. “Racing is still my passion, racing is still my love and hopefully I can break the record.”
Al Unser won his fourth and final 500 in 1987, becoming the oldest winner in race history five days short of his 48th birthday.
Castroneves is 43 and works for the winningest team in 500 history, a team that owns four straight wins at Indianapolis Motor Speedway — last year’s 500 and Brickyard 400 on the historic oval and the 2018 and 2019 IndyCar Grand Prix on the track’s road course.
Castroneves won his first two Indy races in 2001 and 2002, making him the first driver since Unser in 1970-71 with back-t(o-back victories.
If this week’s practice speeds are a sign of what’s to come in qualifying this weekend, Castroneves could find himself in yet another pole shootout.
He was fourth on the speed chart Tuesday, fifth Wednesday and in the top five most of Thursday. Castroneves’ best lap of the week, 228.441 mph, is eighth overall, and the Penske cars have performed so well they actually parked early each of the first two days of practice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.