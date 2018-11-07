COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Anderson’s double-double powers V-Hawks
DUBUQUE, Iowa — Cade Anderson’s hot start for the Viterbo University men’s basketball team continued Wednesday night, as the Sparta High School graduate posted his third double-double in as many games.
Anderson scored 16 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to power Viterbo to a 77-71 come-from-behind victory over Clarke University.
Viterbo (2-1) trailed 40-34 at the half, but used Anderson’s strong performance – he was 7 of 8 from the field – and a 17-point effort from Jason Tichy to erase the deficit. Tyree Young added 15 points for Viterbo, while Noah Fredrickson and Jessriah Burton each added 10 points off the bench.
COLLEGE SOCCER
UW-L sweeps WIAC awards
The WIAC offensive player, defensive player and coaching staff of the year awards for women’s soccer are staying with their winners from a season ago.
UW-La Crosse senior Margaret Harings retained her offensive award, senior Maya Schmitt retained her defensive honor and Eagles coach Jason Murphy and his staff won the coaching award for the second straight season Wednesday.
Harings was named to her fourth All-WIAC First Team after recording 10 goals and seven assists this season.
Schmitt became the first repeat defensive player of the year winner, and was the leader of a defense that allowed less than a goal per game (0.92).
Murphy garnered his third WIAC coaching honor.
The Eagles (17-2-2) dominated the WIAC First Team, with Lily Borck, Megan Carroll, Cassie Handrick, Delaney Harnell, and Kaitlyn Villars all joining Harings and Schmitt on the team.
UW-L hosts Wartburg in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
FISHING REGULATIONS
DNR to discuss gamefish bag and size limits
Natural resource departments in Minnesota and Wisconsin will host three public meetings in November to discuss proposed changes to bag and size limits for gamefish on the Mississippi River between Hastings, Minn., and the Iowa border.
The La Crosse meeting is set for 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, at the State Office Building, 3550, Mormon Coulee Road.
The two DNR departments started gathering input related to existing regulations for gamefish on the Mississippi River that runs between the two states earlier this year with a series of five public meetings and an online questionnaire. Out of that feedback, they have crafted a number of proposals, including:
Reducing the daily bag limit for sunfish, crappie and perch from 25 for each species to 10 or 15.
Reducing the combined daily bag limit for walleye and sauger from six to four, with one over 20 inches, and an option to further reduce the bag limit for sauger in Pools 5 through 9; the existing 15-inch minimum length for walleye would remain.
No changes are being proposed for regulations on largemouth and smallmouth bass.
Minnesota and Wisconsin are working together on the package of changes with an eye toward maintaining consistent regulations on the Mississippi River flowing between the two states. Many of the regulations there have not been changed in decades. The open house meetings will consist of several stations highlighting fisheries data and proposed rule changes for different species.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.