NFL
Vikings’ Cayleb Jones charged theft, assault
EAGAN, Minn. — Vikings receiver Cayleb Jones was charged with felony theft and misdemeanor domestic assault in Dakota County court on Thursday while his teammates were in Tennessee preparing for their last preseason game of the season.
Jones, 25, was arrested Wednesday at an Eagan hotel on Wednesday and made his first court appearance Thursday.
According to a Dakota County Court release, he was charged with theft by temporary control, a felony; interference with an emergency call, a gross misdemeanor; and domestic assault.
“Any incident of domestic violence is a serious matter,” Dakota County Attorney James C. Backstrom said in a statement.
Judge Richelle M. Wahi set bail in the amount of $5,000 without conditions and $1,000 with conditions. Jones’ next court date is scheduled for Oct. 4, 2018. The Vikings had no immediate comment but on Wednesday, general manager Rick Spielman released a statement saying the team was “aware of the situation involving Cayleb Jones and are in the process of gathering more information.”
Jones already has been suspended four games by the NFL for breaking the league’s rules on performance-enhancing drugs. All NFL teams must trim rosters Saturday for next week’s regular-season openers.
“It’s just one of the things we’re supposed to be aware of, and I wasn’t conscious about it and I was the one that got popped with it,” Jones told the Pioneer Press when asked this week about his PED violation. “It won’t happen again. It was just a stupid mistake.”
The Vikings are scheduled to kick off against the Titans in Nashville Thursday at 7 p.m.
KAEPERNICK GRIEVANCE: An arbitrator is sending Colin Kaepernick’s grievance with the NFL to trial, denying the league’s request to throw out the quarterback’s claims that owners conspired to keep him out of the league because of his protests of social injustice. Kaepernick’s lawyer Mark Geragos tweeted a picture Thursday of a ruling by arbitrator Stephen B. Burbank.
The former 49ers quarterback argues that owners have colluded to keep him off any NFL roster since he hit free agency in 2017.
Kaepernick began a wave of protests by NFL players two seasons ago, kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality. The protests have grown into one of the most polarizing issues in sports, with President Donald Trump loudly urging the league to suspend or fire players who demonstrate during the anthem. Kaepernick contends the owners violated union rules by conspiring to keep him off of teams.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Ohio State trustee resigns, calls Meyer’s penalty too light
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio State University trustee who thought football coach Urban Meyer deserved more than a three-game suspension and resigned from the board over it said Thursday that he was alone in advocating a stiffer penalty when trustees discussed the matter.
Former board chairman Jeffrey Wadsworth resigned after Ohio State suspended Meyer and athletic director Gene Smith last week following a two-week investigation, which found they had tolerated bad behavior for years from a now-fired assistant coach also accused of but not charged with domestic violence.
“Since I fundamentally disagree with the outcome it would be hypocritical of me to continue as a Trustee,” Wadsworth told board chairman Michael Gasser in an Aug. 22 email, the day of the suspension, and released by the university on Thursday.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Ohio State: 145 accounts of doctor sex misconduct
COLUMBUS, Ohio — At least 145 people have provided firsthand accounts of sexual misconduct by a former Ohio State University team doctor accused of groping scores of male athletes and other students during his two decades there.
They’re among more than 335 people interviewed by the law firm hired to investigate allegations raised this year about Dr. Richard Strauss, according to an update from the university’s attorney that was read Thursday to an Ohio State trustees’ committee by Provost Bruce McPheron.
The people interviewed by Seattle-based Perkins Coie so far include employees from athletics, the health center and human resources, as well as administrators from that time period, though some key witnesses are now deceased, according to the letter. The team has searched 525 boxes of university records for relevant materials, and the investigators say that number likely will double as investigators continue trying to track down decades-old information from papers and people.
“The significant passage of time that has occurred since Strauss’ tenure at the university brings with it the additional challenge of scattered witnesses who must first be identified, then located, and then willing to cooperate,” McPheron read.
