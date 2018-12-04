COLLEGE VOLLEYBAL
Three V-Hawks earn All-America honors
The Viterbo University volleyball team, which recently made a run to the Final Four of the NAIA Volleyball National Championship, landed three players on the NAIA All-America team. Sophomore Lydia Xu, a 6-foot-4 sophomore hitter from Shanghai, China, was named to the first team, while Sparta High School graduate Aubrey Aspen, a 6-3 middle/right-side hitter, received second-team recognition. Miah Garant, a sophomore middle/right-side hitter from Fort Atkinson, Wis., received honorable mention recognition by the NAIA All-America Selection Committee.
Xu, the NSAA and American Volleyball Coaches Association All-Central Region player of the year, ranked second in the NAIA in hitting percentage (.431), third in kills per set (3.2) and tied for sixth in blocks per set (0.9). Xu, who finished with 365 kills in her first collegiate season, reached double-digit kills in 20 matches. Aspen, who led Viterbo with 412 kills, finished fourth in the NAIA in total blocks (160) and ranked 24th in the nation in attack percentage (.330). Garant reached a career-high in kills (349) during Viterbo’s 33-8 season, and was third on the team with 2.44 kills per set.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
UW-L’s Burchfield named WIAC’s top swimmer
Jacob Burchfield, a UW-La Crosse senior from Lakeville, Minn., won three individual events and was a member of three winning relay teams at the Rochester (Minn.) Invitational held Nov. 30-Dec. 2. For his efforts, he was named the WIAC’s swimmer of the week.
He captured the 50-yard freestyle (19.95), 100-yard freestyle (44.65) and 100-yard individual medley (51.91), while finishing second in the 200-yard freestyle (1:42.02). He broke his own school record of 20.47 in the 50-yard freestyle, while setting a school record in the 100-yard freestyle, breaking the record of 45.13 by Spencer Loch in 2010.
Burchfield was on the Eagles’ first-place 200-yard freestyle (1:22.97) and 400 freestyle (3:04.93) relays and 200 medley relay (1:31.36). He helped lead UW-L to a second-place team finish at the nine-team invitational.
NFL
Packers fire assoc. HC Moss
GREEN BAY — Winston Moss’ 13-year tenure with the Green Bay Packers came to a bizarre end Tuesday, when the now ex-associate head coach/linebackers coach was fired roughly 10 hours after he posted a critical Tweet about the team to his account.
Moss, whose unverified Twitter handle is @InsaneCane99, opined on leadership late Tuesday morning, writing in part, “What championship teams have are great leadership! Period! It’s not the offensive guru trend, it’s not the safe trend. Find somebody that is going to hold #12 and everybody in this building to a #LombardiStandard! Period!”
No. 12, of course, is quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Packers interim head coach Joe Philbin then fired Moss, who had been with the Packers dating back to now ex-head coach Mike McCarthy’s original coaching staff, late Tuesday evening. Moss again posted to his Twitter account at 8:24 p.m. Central time, announcing he’d been let go.
Moss, who interviewed for the Oakland Raiders head-coaching job several years ago and for the Detroit Lions’ job last January, was passed over for the interim job despite holding the associate head coach title.
KAREEM HUNT CASE: The NFL is still out of its league when it comes to disciplining players for troubles off the field.
Kareem Hunt is the latest example of the NFL’s delayed and inconsistent approach toward serious matters despite league efforts to improve following its mishandling of Ray Rice’s domestic violence case in 2014.
From Greg Hardy to Mychal Kendricks to Reuben Foster, the NFL has taken different approaches on a case-by-case basis when players misbehave. That has drawn a backlash from critics who see such action as erratic and, at times, pandering to public perception.
Hunt, the former Kansas City running back, was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list Friday after TMZ released a video showing him pushing and kicking a woman during a February scuffle at a Cleveland hotel. The video’s jolt across the sports world accelerated a case that had been, in effect, put on the backburner for both the club and the league, with Hunt losing his job the same day — a steep fall for an elite playmaker for one of the most explosive offenses in football.
The Chiefs said Hunt had lied to them about the scuffle, an assertion Hunt acknowledged in an interview with ESPN on Sunday. But authorities never charged Hunt with a crime and the league’s internal investigation — under guidance implemented after the lengthy legal saga involving the former Ravens running back Rice — stalled when NFL officials couldn’t get in touch with the woman.
Hunt said he never saw the video until it was released publicly. And he said the league never asked to speak with him directly.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
St. John’s, St. Thomas to play at Allianz Field
ST. PAUL — St. John’s and St. Thomas will renew their Division III football rivalry next fall at new Allianz Field in St. Paul. Minnesota United FC will announce the event at the stadium during a Tuesday morning press conference.
The two teams drew a Division III record 37,355 fans when St. Thomas won 20-17 at Target Field in September 2017.
This will be the 89th meeting between the two MIAC universities. St. John’s defeated St. Thomas 40-20 when the teams met Oct. 13 at Collegeville.
The $250 million Allianz Field, with a capacity of 19,400, is set to open in April 2019.
NBA
Wade crashes into a fan — Panthers star Barkov
MIAMI — Even on a night off, Florida Panthers star Aleksander Barkov got hit.
No penalty was called. No foul was called either. Barkov had courtside seats to watch the Miami Heat on Sunday night — and got a closer view of Dwyane Wade than he expected. Wade was trying to steal a pass when he wound up diving about four rows into the stands with 3:04 remaining, and he wound up clipping Barkov on his way into the crowd.
The Panthers’ captain wasn’t hurt and didn’t mind.
“D-Wade flying over you is really nice,” Barkov said.
Wade tweeted an apology to Barkov on Monday. He didn’t realize that he hit anyone on his way into the crowd, and it wasn’t pointed out to him who was in that prime seat until Monday.
Barkov said getting tweeted at by Wade was “a big honor.”
“Maybe I’ll have the team send an icepack,” Wade said. “I actually know him, I’m a fan of his and we’ve met before, but I didn’t know I hit him.”
