COLLEGE BASKETBALL
King starts preseason game for Jackrabbits
Caledonia High School graduate Owen King will be a freshman for the South Dakota State University men’s basketball team this season, and he earned a starting spot for a preseason game played Thursday in Montreal.
King scored five points and pulled down six rebounds for the Jackrabbits in a 76-69 victory over McGill. King was 1-for-3 from the floor, made one 3-pointer and both attempts from the free-throw line and blocked one shot while playing 27 minutes.
The Jackrabbits will conclude the tour with games Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Ottawa.
NFL
Vikings’ Easton has neck surgery; placed on IR
EAGAN, Minn. — Already ravaged by minor injuries, the Vikings offensive line suffered a major blow on Thursday morning when starting left guard Nick Easton had surgery to repair herniated disk in his neck.
While the injury is not expected to be career-threatening, coach Mike Zimmer confirmed that the team will place Easton on injured reserve.
Easton has not practiced since last Friday, and a source told the Pioneer Press earlier this week that the 26-year-old guard was experiencing discomfort in his neck. He had an MRI, according to a source, and those results were sent to Dr. Jack Kelley, an orthopedic specialist in New Haven, Conn., who ultimately performed the surgery.
“Nothing really happened,” Zimmer said when asked how Easton got hurt in the first place. “He’s got a bulging disc. I’m not going to talk about it.”
It’s a gut punch to the the Vikings offensive line, which is without center Pat Elflein, who is on the Physically Unable to Perform list while recovering from shoulder and ankle injuries. Easton had been playing center, in the meantime, with journeyman Cornelius Edison taking over as the starter with both Elflein and Easton out.
“He’s a tough guy that does a great job of finding a way to get his job done,” Zimmer said of Easton earlier this week. “That’s the best way to say it. He’s very athletic and he doesn’t give (opponents) the same thing (twice).”
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Kansas State signs Snyder to 5-year deal
So much for Kansas State coach Bill Snyder retiring anytime soon. Just days after saying he felt energized heading into this season, the school announced Thursday it had signed Snyder to a new five-year contract that includes a pay bump to $3.45 million this season and could keep the 78-year-old coach with the Wildcats through the 2022 season.
Snyder already had a contract that essentially rolled over each year. But the new deal increases his salary immediately while adding an additional $300,000 each of the next two season, and it includes a clause that allows for a salary renegotiation after the 2020 season.
“We felt that it was important to recognize his commitment to our football program, and we look forward to his continued leadership,” Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor said.
Early last year, Snyder revealed that he had been diagnosed with throat cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatments. He rarely missed a day in the office, though, and was deemed to be cancer-free when the Wildcats reported for fall camp.
There were times Snyder appeared to be sapped of energy last season, but they were few and far between. He wound up leading a young team to an 8-5 season that included a Cactus Bowl win.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wake Forest assistant charged with assault
NEW YORK — Police say a college basketball coach threw a punch that killed a New York City tourist who knocked on his car window thinking it was his Uber ride.
Wake Forest assistant coach Jamill Jones was arrested Thursday and charged with assault.
Information on his lawyer wasn’t immediately available.
A spokesman says Wake Forest has no immediate comment on the 35-year-old Jones’ arrest.
Police say Jones confronted Sandor Szabo on a Queens street around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. They say the punch caused Szabo to fall and hit his head on a sidewalk.
Szabo, also 35, was taken off life support Tuesday. His family says he was visiting New York from Boca Raton, Florida, for a wedding.
Jones, a Philadelphia native, previously coached at Central Florida, Virginia Commonwealth and Florida Gulf Coast.
NASCAR
Stewart eyeing Indy 500 for comeback
DEARBORN, Mich. — Tony Stewart is considering a return to the Indianapolis 500 next year.
Stewart, a three-time NASCAR champion and Indiana native, grew up chasing a win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He won twice there in NASCAR’s Brickyard 400, but was never able to win the Indy 500.
He last entered the event in 2001. Now retired from full-time racing, Stewart said Thursday he’d like another crack at the Indy 500. But he has one caveat: Stewart will only drive a competitive car.
“If I go, I’m not going just to run it,” he said. “I don’t want to be a sideshow like Danica (Patrick, a former teammate) was at Indy this year. If I go, I want to go feeling like I’ve got the same opportunity to win that everyone else in the field does.”
Stewart has five starts in the Indianapolis 500, starting on pole as a rookie in 1996 and leading 64 laps in a career-best fifth in 1997.
Patrick made the Indy 500 the final race of her career. Although she qualified in the Fast Nine she was in an accident during the race and finished 30th.
“It’s an insult to the guys who do it every week to show up and think you’re going to be as good as those guys are,” Stewart said. “They’re on their game. They know their cars. They know how they need their cars to feel in practice to be good in the race. It’s foolish to think you can just show up and be competitive and have a shot to win.”
Stewart will turn 48 next May before the Indy 500. He could potentially get a ride with Andretti Autosport, which fields multiple cars in the Indy 500 every year. Stewart has developed a friendship with current IndyCar driver Marco Andretti and was a former competitor against team owner Michael Andretti.
