COLLEGE FOOTBALL
UW-L schedule released
The UW-La Crosse football schedule for the 2019 season was released Thursday, and the Eagles will play their first two games at home in September.
La Crosse, which was 7-3 overall and 5-2 in the WIAC last season, opens with a nonconference game against Concordia (Minn.) on Sept. 7. That game kicks off at 1 p.m.
The Eagles have five home games and five road games and open the WIAC season at Platteville on Oct. 5. La Crosse hosts Illinois Wesleyan on Sept. 14 and plays at Dickinson State (N.D.) on Sept. 21 to close out the nonconference season.
The Eagles have a big two-week stretch when they host Oshkosh on Oct. 26, then travel to Whitewater on Nov. 2.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Cook no-hits Concordia in UW-L split
The UW-La Crosse baseball team fell 3-0 in Game 1 against top-ranked Concordia, but came back to win Game 2 10-0 in no-hit fashion.
Connor Cook produced the no-hitter for UW-L after pitching seven innings with eight strikeouts and one walk.
The Eagles tallied three hits in the first game but were unable to score any runs. Cal Tully had two hits which included a double. Mason McMahon wound up with the loss after pitching seven innings with three hits, nine strikeouts and two walks.
The Eagles (16-10) came back in Game 2, shutting out Concordia (24-2) and handing it the second loss of its season in seven innings.
UW-L took off early in the first inning after Brennan Schmitt produced an RBI single followed up by a two-run homer from Carson Youngquist. Youngquist also produced a one-run double in the four-run sixth inning.
Nate Heili, Schmitt, Youngquist, Shane Coker and Jake McClellan each had two hits.
FUNDRAISER
Legion chicken and fish dinner
The La Crosse American Legion Post 52 baseball team will hold a chicken and fish dinner from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Post 52, located at the corner of Sixth and Market streets. Cost is $10 for batter fried or boiled fish or a fish/chicken combo meal. Cost is $9 for chicken wings or chicken tenders, and $6 for fish or chicken sandwich meal. Meal includes baked potato or fries, coleslaw, rolls, salad, garlic bread, plus coffee or milk.
All proceeds benefit the La Crosse Post 52 American Legion baseball team.
GOLF
Lowry jumps to Heritage lead
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Shane Lowry was convinced his game was on the rise, despite his poor scoring. He finally showed that Thursday in the RBC Heritage, shooting a 6-under 65 to take a one-shot lead.
Trey Mullinax, Daniel Berger, Luke List, Ryan Moore and Ryan Palmer were tied for second.
Top-ranked Dustin Johnson, coming off a second-place tie at Masters last week, rallied with two birdies in his final seven holes for a 68, leaving him three shots back.
Lowry had not broken 70 in a stroke-play event since a 67 in the third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am in early February on his way to missing the cut. The Irishman missed three more cuts in the past five weeks, including going 78-73 to end his Masters after two rounds.
Things changed for Lowry at Harbour Town Golf Links, where he birdied three of his first six holes. He made three more birdies on his back nine.
Palmer drove the green on his final hole, the par-4 ninth, and was about 12 feet away from catching Lowry with an eagle. But the putt slid 2 feet past and he tapped in for a birdie.
A group of eight, headed by Patrick Cantlay, was two strokes back at 67. Cantlay finished ninth at the Masters helped by a 64-68 weekend, and Johnson led 12 players tied for 15th .
WNBA
Lynx to retire Whalen’s jersey
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Lynx announced they will retire Lindsay Whalen’s No. 13 on June 8 when the team plays the Los Angeles Sparks. Whalen announced her retirement last August after completing a 15-year career with the Lynx and Connecticut Sun, which included nine seasons and four WNBA Championships with Minnesota.
Her number 13 becomes the first number retired by the Lynx. Whalen recently completed her first season as head coach at the University of Minnesota, where she played in the early 2000s.
“We couldn’t have selected a better person and teammate in Lindsay Whalen as the first Lynx player to have their jersey hung in the rafters of Target Center,” said Lynx owner Glen Taylor, who also owns the Star Tribune. “Lindsay has provided us so many unforgettable moments, including four championships and numerous highlight-reel plays. We congratulate Lindsay and her family on this momentous occasion, and I look forward to celebrating with her and our fans on June 8.”
Over her 15-year WNBA career, Whalen appeared in 477 regular season games, averaging 11.5 points (on 46.1 percent shooting), 3.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists. She also played in 81 career postseason contests, posting averages of 11.7 points (on 43.2% shooting), 3.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists.
