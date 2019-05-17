NBA
Giannis a finalist for MVP, defensive awards
NEW YORK — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Paul George have a chance to be both the NBA’s MVP and its Defensive Player of the Year.
Reigning MVP James Harden is the other finalist for the league’s top award. The NBA announced three finalists for six individual award categories Friday, based on voting results from a panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.
Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee to the best record in the league and a berth in the Eastern Conference finals. Oklahoma City was eliminated in the first round as George struggled with a shoulder injury that eventually required surgery.
The other finalist for the league’s top defensive award was Utah’s Rudy Gobert, who won the award last year.
The winners will be announced June 24 during the NBA Awards, when LeBron James will finish outside the top three of the MVP voting for just the second time in the past 11 years.
The other award finalists:
Rookie of the Year: Deandre Ayton, Phoenix; Luka Doncic, Dallas; Trae Young, Atlanta. Sixth Man Award: Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams, Clippers; Domantas Sabonis, Indiana. Coach of the Year: Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee; Michael Malone, Denver; Doc Rivers, Clippers. Most Improved Player: De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento; D’Angelo Russell, Brooklyn; Pascal Siakam, Toronto.
EVANS DISMISSED FROM LEAGUE: Indiana’s Tyreke Evans has been dismissed and disqualified from the NBA for violation of the NBA /NBA Players Association’s anti-drug program.
The 10-year veteran, allowed to apply for reinstatement in two years, played this season for Indiana Pacers, averaging 10.2 points and 2.4 assists in a reserve role. The 29-year-old swingman has averaged 15.7 points in 594 career games with the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies and Pacers.
The Kings selected Evans with the No. 4 pick in the 2009 NBA draft after his only season at Memphis.
RACING
Bowyer captures All-Star pole
CONCORD, N.C. — Clint Bowyer captured the pole for the NASCAR All-Star race on Friday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway, putting him in a great position to take home the $1 million first-place prize.
Bowyer completed three qualifying laps and one four-tire pit stop in 1 minute, 58.794 seconds to edge out Kyle Busch, who was seeking his fourth career pole for the non-points race.
Defending champion Kevin Harvick qualified third in his pink No. 4 Ford, Austin Dillion fourth and Martin Truex Jr. fifth.
The 39-year-old Bowyer has never won the All-Star race in nine previous attempts. He ran a fast first lap in his No. 14 Ford and combined that with a flawless pit stop and strong closing lap to knock Busch off the pole.
This year’s All-Star race will feature a four-stage format — 30 laps, 20 laps, 20 laps followed by a 15-lap shootout.
NHL
Blues tie Western finals
ST. LOUIS — Jordan Binnington made 29 saves to set a franchise record with his 10th playoff win this postseason and the St. Louis Blues edged the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Friday night to even the Western Conference final at two games apiece.
Tyler Bozak and Ivan Barbashev scored in the first period for the Blues, giving Binnington all the scoring he needed.
Tomas Hertl scored for the Sharks, and Martin Jones made 20 saves.
Game 5 is in San Jose on Sunday.
Barbashev gave the Blues a quick lead when his shot deflected off of Gustav Nyquist’s stick and into the net just 35 seconds in. Alexander Steen’s hip check of Brent Burns behind the Sharks’ net created a turnover that led to Barbashev’s first career playoff goal.
